Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Chicken + Tater Tot Casserole
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Healthy Mediterranean Baked Haddock, as seen on Food Network.
Healthy Mediterranean Baked Haddock
Cereal Treat Footballs
Taco Potato Casserole
Red Velvet Strawberrry Cake
Red Velvet Strawberry Cake
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Worst Cooks in America
Kids Baking Championship
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
So You Got Your Hands On Barilla’s Heart-Shaped Pasta – Here’s What to Make With It
McDonald’s Brings Back Its Fan-Favorite Double Big Mac
We Recreated Olivia Rodrigo’s $18 Erewhon Smoothie
Currently Obsessed With...
Pssst! Cheerios Sneaks Vegetables Into Our Breakfast
10 Black Female-Owned Wines You Need to Try
Shop
What's New
25 Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids
Can You Believe This Sweater Is Made Out of Recycled Oyster Shells?
20 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Friends Will Love
7 Best Chef's Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Valentine’s Day Gift Baskets You Can Send This Year
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Dream Home 2024 in St. Augustine, FL
HGTV Dream Home 2024

5 Things You Don’t Actually Need an Electric Mixer to Make

Do you really need a mixer to whip cream? And other low-tech cooking questions, answered.

January 22, 2024
By: Sabrina Choudhary

Related To:

Mixer Recipes

1136624675

Photo by: Capelle.r/Getty

Capelle.r/Getty

Whenever I watch Chopped, I daydream about what I would cook if I had such a well-stocked pantry and unlimited access to culinary equipment. I’m a backseat driver when I watch the contestants make ice cream (not that they can hear me), which is ironic because I don’t have an ice cream maker at home. In fact, I don’t even own a hand mixer.

I do most of my baking when I’m at my mom’s house for the holidays. She has the soufflé pan, the bundt pan, the stand mixer and so on. I, on the other hand, own just two sets of mixing bowls, some measuring cups, a whisk and two wooden spoons (and the second one is relatively new).

However, when the holidays rolled around this year, I realized that you don’t need much to bake well. Sure, your batters will probably turn out smoother with some help from appliances, and some steps can be tiring by hand, but whether a mixer is necessary is a different question. So, when it comes down to it, what can you make without an electric mixer?

Brownies, Cakes and Cookies

Many recipes for brownies, cakes and cookies will call for a mixer regardless of the ingredients. However, when you’re using a liquid fat like oil, melted butter or melted coconut oil, an electric mixer isn’t necessary. All you need to do is combine the ingredients, so a wooden spoon, whisk or rubber spatula will work just fine.

You do need to be careful when a recipe calls for creaming together butter and sugar. That means incorporating air into the mixture until it becomes fluffier and lighter in color. You can get decent results by thoroughly softening the butter and beating it into the sugar with a sturdy wooden spoon, but it’s better to use an electric mixer.

Biscuits and Scones

It’s important not to overmix delicate baked goods, which means an electric mixer is not the best tool for the job anyway. Using a food processor or pastry cutter instead will keep your dough nice and fluffy.

Whipped Cream

While whipping cream is easier with a mixer, there are a couple of ways to do it without one. One option is whisking by hand. In this case, opt for a large balloon whisk, which will help peaks form faster than with a small whisk. Or, if you want to save some time and energy, you can use a blender at low speed. Just be careful — if your setting is too high, you’ll end up with butter!

Pasta Dough

Some pasta recipes will call for a mixer to save you some effort, but you can achieve the same results with a little patience. Start by mixing the eggs into the flour with a fork, then transition to kneading by hand. You’ll need to take your time with this step to get a smooth dough, but rest assured, you can do it.

Mashed Potatoes

It’s common to use a hand mixer to speed up the mashing process, but it doesn’t yield the best results. You’re more likely to overmix the potatoes, which makes them gummy. Instead, you should mash them by hand with a masher or a ricer so you have more control over the texture.

Related Content:

27 Cookies You Can Make Without a Mixer

How to Make Ice Cream without an Ice Cream Maker

12 Tools Our Test Kitchen Staffers Can't Live Without

Next Up

3 Things You Need to Make in Your Instant Pot First

Instant Pot newbie? Here are the recipes you should make now.

The Best Things to Cook in Your Cast-Iron Skillet

Winner winner, skillet dinner.

6 Things You Should Never Cook in an Instant Pot

Not even the Instant Pot can do it all.

5 Best Woks of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

We stir-fried chicken teriyaki to find the best woks on the market.

6 Things You Should Know When You Buy Your First Wok

A good, long-lasting wok can be a multi-purpose kitchen staple.

6 Best Hand Mixers of 2024, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

We whipped cream, beat egg whites and made mass amounts of cookie dough to determine the top mixers on the market.

Everything You Need to Make a Watermelon Keg

Perfect for your next summer party!

Everything You Need to Create a Coastal Grandmother Kitchen

No grandkids or beach-side home required!

You Don’t Want to Miss Williams Sonoma’s Spring Cookware Event

Save up to 60% on cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad and more.

12 Kitchen Tools You Don’t Want to Forget About When Moving Into a New Home

Essential purchases for your new kitchen!

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Kitchen

10am | 9c

The Kitchen

11am | 10c

The Kitchen

12pm | 11c

The Kitchen

1pm | 12c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

25 Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids Jan 19, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Can You Believe This Sweater Is Made Out of Recycled Oyster Shells? Jan 19, 2024

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

20 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Friends Will Love Jan 19, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Chef's Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 17, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The Best Valentine’s Day Gift Baskets You Can Send This Year Jan 17, 2024

By: Casey Clark

29 Essential Cookbooks for Mexican and Latin American Cooking Jan 12, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

7 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 12, 2024

5 Best Milk Frothers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 17, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

7 Best Cookware Sets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

We've Used Caraway Cookware for Years, and Still Love It Jan 11, 2024

By: Lauren Seib

6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets of 2024, According to Experts Jan 18, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

10 Valentine’s Day Food Bouquets That Are Way Better Than Flowers Jan 10, 2024

By: Lambeth Hochwald

9 of the Best No- and Low-Alcohol Beers, According to an Expert Jan 12, 2024

By: Tara Nurin

10 Best Coffee Brands of 2024, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 9, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

These 31 Gifts Make Birthdays So Much Happier Jan 17, 2024

By: Michelle Baricevic

Our Favorite Finds from the MacKenzie-Childs After-Christmas Clearance Sale Jan 4, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Food Processors of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Black Female-Owned Wines You Need to Try Dec 22, 2023

By: Alexandra Foster

10 Best Interactive Play Kitchens for Kids Dec 21, 2023

By: Katie Friedman

6 Best Blenders of 2024 for Smoothies, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Protein Shakers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Indoor Grills of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Wine Openers and Preservers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Blenders of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 7 Best Vegan Protein Powders, According to Exercise Experts Jan 12, 2024

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Amazon's Holiday Deals Are Here and These Are the Best Finds Dec 20, 2023

By: Morgan Faulkner

9 Best Food Storage Containers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Juicers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

39 Epic and Edible Food Gifts Dec 19, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

Related Pages