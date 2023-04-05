7 Expert Tips for Making Really Good Mocktails

“You have to shop around and try as much of the different alternatives as you can,” Gascoigne says. “I think some people will try one and be like, ‘Oh, this isn’t good,’ or ‘I don't like this.’ But there are literally hundreds of different brands on the market now. So sample, maybe go to events where you don't have to buy a full $30 bottle, but you can try just the cocktail and see if you like it and then purchase from there.”