Recipes
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie.
Beef Shepherd's Pie
Shamrock Cookies + Rainbow Dip
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Ghorayeba
The Best Scalloped Potatoes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Wildcard Kitchen
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Coffee Mate Makes the Trend Official With a New Creamer Specifically for Dirty Soda
I Tried Walgreens’ Viral Peelable Gummy Candy
If You Can See This, Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts Today Because of the Cellular Service Outage
Currently Obsessed With...
What Does K-Pop Taste Like? Banana, Apparently
What’s the Difference Between East Coast + West Coast Butter?
Shop
What's New
15 Bountiful Easter Gift Baskets of Cookies, Candy and More
The Best Colorful Glassware to Brighten Up Your Sipping
15 Great Food Gifts for Purim
50 Women-Founded Food Businesses We Love to Shop From
6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
Living the Dream $10K Giveaway

How to Wash Reusable Shopping Bags the Right Way

Those cotton and canvas bags you use to lug groceries and more are bound to get dirty. Here’s everything you need to know to keep them clean.

March 07, 2024
By: Emily Saladino
Asian man unpacking groceries at kitchen island. He is removing fruits and vegetables from reusable bags.

Cloth-bags-kitchen-groceries

Learn how to clean a canvas bag you use to carry groceries into the kitchen.

Photo by: Zuraisham Salleh/Getty Images

Zuraisham Salleh/Getty Images

If you never hit the supermarket without your trusty reusable shopping bags, you’re in good company. Over the last decade, cloth totes have become increasingly popular among shoppers. But what many of us forget about these everyday workhorses is that they need to be cleaned. After all, anything that habitually comes into contact with shopping carts, checkout counters and train, car or bus seats — not to mention perishable grocery items — is bound to pick up grime and bacteria.

So, what’s the best way to wash reusable shopping bags? It all depends on which types of bags you use. Here’s everything you need to know.

Eco-friendly reusable shopping bag with multi-coloured fresh organic fruits and vegetables at home. Shopping with reusable grocery bag for plastic free and waste-free life. Responsible shopping. Zero waste food shopping and sustainable lifestyle concept

1411320682

Learn how to wash reusable shopping bags you fill with vegetables after grocery shopping.

Photo by: d3sign/Getty Images

d3sign/Getty Images

How to Wash Cotton Bags

Cotton totes — the kind you might get for free when you subscribe to a magazine — are among the easiest reusable shopping bags to clean.

Step one: Empty the bag. Food scraps like onion skins can get caught in the seams. Make sure your bag is completely empty to keep your laundry machine clean.

Step two: Machine wash. Use cold water the first few times you wash it, especially if the bag is brightly colored or has text or designs screen-printed onto it. After the first few washes, you can use warm water if you prefer.

Step three: Line or machine dry. If you opt to put the bag in the dryer, it may shrink at first but will still be perfectly useable.

Step four: Store in a cool, airy space. Make sure the bag is completely dry before you put it away.

A mom and her four-year-old daughter walk out of grocery store holding their reusable grocery bags.

Cloth-bags-supermarket

Mother and child walk into a grocery store with reusable shopping bags.

Photo by: Katrina Wittkamp/Getty Images

Katrina Wittkamp/Getty Images

How to Wash Polypropylene Bags

Many grocery stores sell reusable bags made from polypropylene, a lightweight thermoplastic sometimes crafted from recycled plastic containers or water bottles.

Step one: Empty the bag. Food scraps like onion skins can get caught in the seams. Make sure your bag is completely empty to keep your laundry machine clean.

Step two: Machine or hand wash in cold water. Use the gentle cycle if you use the washing machine.

Step three: Line dry. The hot temperature of a machine dryer can warp thermoplastics, so line drying keeps your bag (and dryer) in peak condition.

Step four: Store in a cool, airy space. Make sure the bag is completely dry before you put it away.

Barcelona, Spain. Young cool woman shoping in local market. Sustainable, local, grocery store, buy, reusable, vegetables, fruit, recycle, healthy, local, small business

1217813788

Learn how to clean a canvas bag in this step-by-step guide

Photo by: Westend61/Getty Images

Westend61/Getty Images

How to a Clean a Canvas Bag

If your canvas bag is entirely white or beige with no hardware or trim, check the interior tag for care instructions: you might be able to clean it in the washing machine. However, if it has a pattern or text printed onto it, a brightly colored trim or any other accessories, it might need a little more TLC.

Step one: Empty the bag. Make sure there’s nothing lingering in the pockets.

Step two: Turn the bag inside out (if possible). Use a lint roller, the fabric attachment on a vacuum cleaner or dampened paper towel to remove any crumbs or debris from the seams or crevices.

Step three: Hand wash in cool water. Use a clean white cloth to rub the interior and exterior of the bag with a gentle circular motion.

Step four: Add soap only if needed. If the bag needs additional cleaning after its initial soak, add a few drops of detergent into the water and scrub again with the same white cloth.

Step five: Rinse. Make sure the entire bag gets thoroughly rinsed in a fresh batch of cool water.

Step six: Line dry. Canvas bags can lose their shape in a machine dryer. Plus, the hot temperature of a dryer can damage details like leather trim.

Step seven: Store in a cool, airy space. Make sure the bag is completely dry before you put it away.

Related Content:

10 Things Your House Cleaner Wishes You Knew

50 Things in Your Kitchen to Get Rid of Right Now

10 Smart Kitchen Habits of Highly Organized People

Next Up

8 Things That Should Be On Your Spring Cleaning Checklist

Go past the everyday clean with these tips.

How to Clean a Burnt Pot

A scorched pan isn't the end of the world. Here's everything you need to know to get it sparkling again.

How Gross Is It Not to Wash Your Water Bottle Every Day?

Experts weigh in on whether it’s okay to go a few days between cleanings.

How to Clean an Electric Kettle

A step-by-step guide to keep your kettle in prime condition.

How to Wash Fruit with Vinegar

Here, two different fast methods.

How to Clean 7 Different Kinds of Coffeemakers

Pst, you should be cleaning your coffeemaker every time you use it.

How to Host Thanksgiving Without Turning Your Kitchen Into a Total Mess

Here are 12 helpful tips to contain the mess and ease the stress.

How to Clean a Cast-Iron Skillet

We tested whether you can use soap.

How to Clean a Dutch Oven

Don't put it the dishwasher — we beg you!

I Finally Found a Miracle Cleaner for Stainless Steel Pans

This little-known product is a game changer.

On TV

Outchef'd

8am | 7c

Outchef'd

8:30am | 7:30c

Chopped

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30pm | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

9:30pm | 8:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

15 Bountiful Easter Gift Baskets of Cookies, Candy and More Mar 7, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

The Best Colorful Glassware to Brighten Up Your Sipping Mar 6, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

15 Great Food Gifts for Purim Mar 5, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

50 Women-Founded Food Businesses We Love to Shop From Mar 4, 2024

By: FN Dish Editor

6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online Mar 1, 2024

By: T.K. Brady and Lambeth Hochwald

Amazon Has a Secret Outlet with Amazing Kitchen Deals Feb 23, 2024

By: Alida Nugent

6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 28, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

6 Best Rice Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Andy Liang

16 Third-Culture Cookbooks That Will Change the Way You Cook Feb 28, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

30 Kitchen Gadgets From TikTok That We'd Actually Buy Feb 22, 2024

By: Samantha Leffler and Alida Nugent

7 Best Dishwashers of 2024, According to Experts Feb 21, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week Feb 16, 2024

By: Allison Russo and Morgan Faulkner

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Irish Whiskeys You Can Buy in the U.S. Feb 15, 2024

By: Carlos Olaechea

4 Best Candy Thermometers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 13, 2024

By: Laura Denby

Drew Barrymore's Got an Etsy Gift Guide — and Her Best Picks for Food Lovers Start at Just $5 Feb 13, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

6 Best Tortilla Warmers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 9, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

5 Best Tortilla Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 20, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

32 Lunar New Year Food Gifts We Can’t Wait to Bring to the Table Feb 7, 2024

By: Patty Lee, Margaret Wong and Meagan Adler

Don't Miss the Our Place Food Lover's Sale Happening Now Feb 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Panini Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know Feb 23, 2024

By: Rashaun Hall

Where to Buy the Pioneer Woman's Instant Pot Online Feb 2, 2024

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Pizza Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

Drew Barrymore's 'Beautiful' Collection Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Colorway Feb 7, 2024

By: Allison Russo

29 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men Who Love Food Jan 30, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

The Best Healthy Meal Kit Delivery Services of 2024 Feb 23, 2024

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

57 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Chocolate Lovers Jan 26, 2024

By: Katie Friedman

6 Best Slow Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 29, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

Related Pages