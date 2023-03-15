3 Incredibly Useful Baking Tools You Can Buy for Less Than $25 Total on Amazon

When I was in pastry school our instructor used to call the bench scraper our "best friend" because it was the one tool that we turned to most often. It’s great for cleaning your work surface, collecting dough scraps, making chocolate curls and so much more. If you invest in a stainless steel version with a ruler along the edge you can use your bench scraper to cut and measure, too. And did I mention that its sturdy design makes it the perfect choice for scooping and lifting small, delicate items like warm cookies or chocolate decorations?