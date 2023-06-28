6 No-Waste Meal Planning Tips, According to a Chef

Instead, plan a meal that you know you’ll be able to execute. Sometimes we like the idea of, say, a nice salad, but when we get home we’re actually craving mac and cheese. Do your best to anticipate what you’ll be in the mood to cook and eat — even if that means ordering a pizza instead of cooking at all. Mountford is all for ambitious culinary projects, but it’s probably best to save the homemade pasta, scratch phyllo dough and six-tier layer cake for the weekend.