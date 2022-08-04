I Tried 3 Popular Methods for Cleaning My Silicone Baking Mats and This Is the One I Swear By

I’ll be honest with you, I was not excited about this method. First, it’s been a really hot summer, so the thought of cranking up the oven and leaving it on for an hour didn’t exactly appeal to me. Second, I was worried that the oil from the mat might start smoking and set off the smoke detectors — and nobody likes getting the ladder out and dealing with that. But I knew I needed to give this one a fair shot so I put the oily mat on a baking sheet, put it into the cold oven and turned the dial to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. I left the mat in the oven for one hour before moving it (with tongs!) to the sink and washing it with soap and water, just as I had done with the other two mats. It was mostly residue-free on both sides (the corners still felt a little slippery) and surprisingly free of stains and discoloration. I mean, like really sparkly and stain-free. I did notice, however, that the mat now feels stiffer than the others.