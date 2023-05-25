Why the Maple Creemee is Vermont’s Favorite Summer Treat

I’ll leave you with an anecdote. Last summer, my friend and I spent the most stereotypical Vermont summer day together. We drove to a swimming hole, parked on a dirt road and spent the afternoon wading through the creek and climbing over rocks and waterfalls. Then, on the way home, we stopped for creemees. There were no employees working the stand that day—they just left the door unlocked so you could serve yourself. We felt so powerful, controlling a machine we felt we weren’t allowed to touch. (We probably weren’t, I’m sure it violated some health code.) We got to sprinkle our own sprinkles. Can you really ask for more?