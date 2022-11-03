What Is Ghee?

Ayurveda, an ancient Indian approach of holistically healing the body with food and herbs, incorporates ghee as a sacred ingredient. Beyond its religious importance, ghee is thought to speed up metabolism or decrease inflammation, but according to Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., C.D.N., there is not enough scientific studies to show this. “Ghee has been blamed for heart disease in Asian Indians populations because of the high amounts of artery clogging saturated fat,” Amidor explains.” It’s totally okay to eat it, but simply eat it in moderation. The 2021 dietary guidelines from The American Heart Association recommend no more than 5% to 6% of your total calories come from saturated fat. For perspective, a tablespoon of ghee has 10 grams of saturated fat.