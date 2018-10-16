The Cutest Trick-or-Treat Buckets and Bags for Your Kid's Halloween Haul
You still have time to ensure delivery before Halloween!
Halloween is arguably kids' favorite night of the year. To make sure they're all set for the big event, here are some of the cutest and most festive buckets, bags and pails to bring in the big haul. And if you're worried about getting these bags in time, be sure to check the retailer's page before ordering. Some retailers, including Pottery Barn Kids, Target and Amazon, are still ensuring before Halloween.
This article has been reviewed since its original publish date for accuracy, pricing and availability. We stand by our list of top trick-or-treating bag and bucket picks.
This personalized trick-or-treat bag is perfect for a classic Halloween of collecting candy. No matter what their costume is, this quintessential Jack-O-Lantern design will go with anything.
The sun is starting to set earlier and earlier. This light up bag is perfect for the kids who always want to hit a couple extra houses for candy before going home.
For the classic orange bucket, opt for this container this Halloween. At just $1, you can snag a couple extras to use as decorations around your house. Afterall, you'll want a container to keep all that extra candy you've set aside for yourself in!
Another light-up option, this unicorn treat bag is the perfect whimsical bag to match a variety of costumes this year. This is an extra-special bag for your little one to carry around this year.
This super customizable bucket bag is perfect for sweet little princesses, cute cats or not-quite-scary mummies. You can monogram it and choose a Halloween-appropriate image to display on the side.
This pouch is perfect for collecting candy on Halloween night and storing away for the remainder of the year. Plus, it's more versatile than other trick-or-treat bags, so you can use for carrying around groceries or personal items leading up to Halloween.
To make sure every kid can be included equally, try out a tote bag that can make the fun much more accessible. Made for kids with Autism, this bag happily announces the trick-or-treat message that makes the night such a delight, but may not be easy for every kid to say.
It's unlikely that any other night of the year rivals Halloween for the amount of glow-in-the-dark items deployed to the streets of our fine towns and cities. Add to the scrum with a bright little ghost bucket.
It may be hard to pick between the four adorable patterns on these petite treat bags. They're all so adorable! The felt will be easy on little hands and the sensible size is just right for the smallest ghouls.
When you tell your kids stories of the Halloweens of your youth, chances are you tell them you used to go out with a pillowcase. Those were the days. Let your kids relive the glory of your childhood with a case adorned with a festive face.
Related Links: