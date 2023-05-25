Recipes
Will Dairy Queen’s Cherry Dipped Cones Ever Come Back?

The fast food chain is discontinuing the flavor.

May 25, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Not very cheery news for cherry fans. Dairy Queen says it will no longer offer its Cherry Dipped Cones.

“At this time, the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued,” the company confirms in a statement emailed to Food Network.

The news first broke on TikTok, when Miranda, of a Dairy Queen in Shelby Township, Michigan, shared it with her 2.1 million followers.

“I love coming on here to tell you when Dairy Queen has a new product, but unfortunately today I have some bad news and I feel like a lot of people will be upset about this,” she says, narrating a video of a Cherry Dipped Cone being made that has been viewed 3.9 million times in less than a week. “I don’t know when or if it’s returning but Dairy Queen is discontinuing their Cherry Cone Dip. It’s already sold out in our warehouse so once we deplete the inventory in the store, we’ll be sold out until further notice.”

@dqshelbytwpmi I hate to be the bearer of bad news but… 🍒🍦#dq #dairyqueen #cherryconedip #icecream ♬ Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) – Sped Up Version - sped up 8282

Miranda was right. People were upset.

“NOOOOOOO THAT’S MY FAVORITE THING TO GET,” wrote one person in response to the news.

“I can’t breathe,” shared another.

“BRING IT BBAACCCKKKK,” demanded a third.

Wait, but will they bring it back? It’s not out of the question, it seems.

“DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future,” Dairy Queen tells us. “Fans should check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available.”

Fingers crossed for you, cherry fans.

This Publix Birthday Cake Misunderstanding Will Make Your Day

Why the Maple Creemee is Vermont’s Favorite Summer Treat

5 Best Ice Cream Makers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

You Can Get a Free Cone at Dairy Queen on March 20

Ring in spring with a sweet treat.

Krispy Kreme Turns Its Iconic Glazed Doughnut Into Soft Serve Ice Cream

All we can say is: Wow.

Häagen-Dazs Innovates with New Butter Cookie Ice Cream Cone

Everything is better with butter.

Wendy’s Chili Now Comes in a Can

So you can eat it at home as well as in restaurants.

Salt & Straw Launches Line of Vegetable-Flavored Ice Cream

This might be the perfect excuse to have ice cream for dinner.

The World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream Will Set You Back Over $6,000

What’s in Cellato’s Byakuya, anyway?

Klondike Is Giving Fans One Last Shot at Snagging a Choco Taco

The brand is sponsoring a digital scavenger hunt to distribute its small remaining stash of the recently discontinued treat.

Oscar Mayer Is Making a Hot Dog-Flavored Freezer Pop

The Cold Dog is said to be 'refreshing' and 'smoky' with 'umami notes of Oscar Mayer’s iconic wiener.'

Is McDonald’s All-Day Breakfast Ever Coming Back?

And what are McDonald’s breakfast hours, anyway?

Taco Bell Brings Back Its Volcano Menu, Which Includes the ‘Spiciest Burrito Ever’

The fiery fan favorite, first released in 1995, returns nationwide on June 29.

