Will Dairy Queen’s Cherry Dipped Cones Ever Come Back?

“I love coming on here to tell you when Dairy Queen has a new product, but unfortunately today I have some bad news and I feel like a lot of people will be upset about this,” she says, narrating a video of a Cherry Dipped Cone being made that has been viewed 3.9 million times in less than a week. “I don’t know when or if it’s returning but Dairy Queen is discontinuing their Cherry Cone Dip. It’s already sold out in our warehouse so once we deplete the inventory in the store, we’ll be sold out until further notice.”