Will Dairy Queen’s Cherry Dipped Cones Ever Come Back?
The fast food chain is discontinuing the flavor.
Not very cheery news for cherry fans. Dairy Queen says it will no longer offer its Cherry Dipped Cones.
“At this time, the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued,” the company confirms in a statement emailed to Food Network.
The news first broke on TikTok, when Miranda, of a Dairy Queen in Shelby Township, Michigan, shared it with her 2.1 million followers.
“I love coming on here to tell you when Dairy Queen has a new product, but unfortunately today I have some bad news and I feel like a lot of people will be upset about this,” she says, narrating a video of a Cherry Dipped Cone being made that has been viewed 3.9 million times in less than a week. “I don’t know when or if it’s returning but Dairy Queen is discontinuing their Cherry Cone Dip. It’s already sold out in our warehouse so once we deplete the inventory in the store, we’ll be sold out until further notice.”
@dqshelbytwpmi I hate to be the bearer of bad news but… 🍒🍦#dq #dairyqueen #cherryconedip #icecream ♬ Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) – Sped Up Version - sped up 8282
Miranda was right. People were upset.
“NOOOOOOO THAT’S MY FAVORITE THING TO GET,” wrote one person in response to the news.
“I can’t breathe,” shared another.
“BRING IT BBAACCCKKKK,” demanded a third.
Wait, but will they bring it back? It’s not out of the question, it seems.
“DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future,” Dairy Queen tells us. “Fans should check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available.”
Fingers crossed for you, cherry fans.
