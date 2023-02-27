Chipotle’s Latest Menu Item Started as a Viral TikTok Hack

Then Lee, riffing off Frost’s video, posted his own TikTok, in which he tried a Chipotle Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies dipped in a DIY vinaigrette he made by combining Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette dressing and sour cream. Lee, who has more than 10.8 million followers, rated his hack a coveted 10 out of 10. Chipotle couldn’t help but pay attention when, in the week after Frost and Lee posted their viral videos, more than 30.6 million views, 3.7 million likes, 47,200 comments and 69,500 shares of viral TikTok content about the Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies rolled in.