Chipotle’s Latest Menu Item Started as a Viral TikTok Hack
TikTok creators Keith Lee and Alexis Frost deem the Fajita Quesadilla a perfect 10.
TikTok has inspired home cooks to do things like turn pancakes into cereal and whip up breads both “cloud” and “froggy,” among many other viral recipes, tips and hacks. Now, the platform is inspiring Chipotle to launch a new menu item: the Fajita Quesadilla.
Debuting on March 2 as a digital-only menu item on the Chipotle app and chipotle.com, the Fajita Quesadilla will allow you to add fresh fajita veggies to any “hand-crafted” Chipotle quesadilla. There will be five possible new fajita quesadilla combos: Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies, Chicken Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies, Barbacoa Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies, Carnitas Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies and Sofritas Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies.
Each quesadilla is served with your choice of three sides, and starting March 2, Chipotle will also offer its popular Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette dressing as a side option on digital quesadilla orders.
The menu updates, which mark the first time you can officially add fresh fajita veggies to the Monterey Jack cheese and preferred protein in your Chipotle quesadilla, originated with viral videos shared by TikTok creators Keith Lee (@keith_lee125) and Alexis Frost (@alexis.frost).
Late last year, Frost, who has 2.4 million followers, reviewed a Chipotle Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies, a hack she said was suggested by a Chipotle employee, who said it tasted like a Philly Cheesesteak. She got it with extra cheese and declared it to be a perfect 10.
@alexis.frost @alexis.frost this has been one of my faves ever since it was suggested . #mrsfrost #chipotle #quesadilla #foodie #foodtok #fastfood ♬ mario sound - mandycap
Then Lee, riffing off Frost’s video, posted his own TikTok, in which he tried a Chipotle Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies dipped in a DIY vinaigrette he made by combining Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette dressing and sour cream. Lee, who has more than 10.8 million followers, rated his hack a coveted 10 out of 10. Chipotle couldn’t help but pay attention when, in the week after Frost and Lee posted their viral videos, more than 30.6 million views, 3.7 million likes, 47,200 comments and 69,500 shares of viral TikTok content about the Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies rolled in.
@keith_lee125 #stitch with @alexis.frost “Philly cheesesteak” from Chipotle taste test 💕 Chipotle Sauce hack 👉🏾 @hasaneats 💕 would you try it ? #foodcritic ♬ original sound - Keith Lee
While digital and logistical challenges prevented Chipotle from getting the viral mashup on official menus right away, now tech updates have been made and employee training carried out to allow the hack-inspired menu item to become available for digital ordering at about 3,200 Chipotle locations.
Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, in a news release credits TikTok with helping the company identify new areas of business opportunity. “With the launch of the Fajita Quesadilla, we are celebrating Keith, Alexis and all our superfans who were craving this delicious customization while prioritizing support for our employees,” he says.
To further honor Lee and Frost, Chipotle is also launching two menu items in their names. The “Keithadilla” reflects Lee’s favorite quesadilla order: a Fajita Quesadilla with Steak with Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream and Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette on the side. Frost’s go-to order, the “Fajita Quesadilla Hack,” includes a Fajita Quesadilla with Steak and Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa and Sour Cream on the side. Both meals, which will be available on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time, are the orders deemed perfect 10s by Lee and Frost on TikTok.
“I never could have imagined that I’d have my own menu item at Chipotle,” Lee says. “In my opinion the new Fajita Quesadilla dipped in the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette mixed with sour cream is a 10 out of 10.”
Frost, who will be making appearances alongside Lee to promote the new menu item they inspired, called the collaboration with him and Chipotle for the official launch “a dream.”
We got an advance taste of Chipotle’s new Fajita Quesadilla, and it was delicious — meaty and cheesy, savory and toothsome.
