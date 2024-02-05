Please Don’t Fry Your Toothpicks and Eat Them
Viral TikTok videos have prompted a warning from the South Korean government.
Sure, you’ve probably found yourself still chewing on a toothpick long after you’ve left a restaurant. But have you ever thought of actually eating that toothpick? Probably not since, assuming you’re reading this in the United States, most toothpicks are made of plastic, bamboo or wood. But social media users in South Korea have started sharing recipes that involve frying toothpicks — though there’s one major distinction: These dental hygiene tools are made of starch.
Videos posted to apps including TikTok and Instagram show people tossing a handful of these green-colored toothpicks into pans of hot oil where they quickly puff up into crunchy, bubbly curls. (If you’ve ever eaten those so-called “veggie sticks” snacks that are actually just fried potato sticks, they appear to be a decent comparison.) That’s because, according to Reuters, these plastic-like toothpicks are manufactured from either sweet potato starch or cornstarch (plus some food coloring), which makes them biodegradable. The fried toothpicks puffs are also sometimes tossed with spices or other seasonings to emulate popular snack and chip flavors.
Okay, but are they actually safe to eat? Well, if you're taking your cues from the South Korean government, the answer is no. On January 24, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety posted on X advising citizens not to copy these viral videos by whipping up a homemade batch of fried toothpicks for themselves, citing that the toothpicks’ food safety status has not been verified.
A follow up video further explained that the manufacturing and safety standards for the production of starch toothpicks are different from those in place for producing food products.
“There’s a big difference between using these to clean your teeth and trying to chew, swallow and digest them,” advises Dana Angelo White MS, RD, ATC, a registered dietitian and Food Network contributor. “Biodegradable does not mean food grade. As a registered dietitian nutritionist, I would strongly recommend against eating these toothpicks — fried or not! These types of non-food items do not undergo the same type of food safety and quality inspection guidelines as foods sold to consumers.” In short, White says, it isn’t worth the risk.
What the fried toothpick videos and ensuing government response also highlight are the potential pitfalls and outright dangers of blindly following social media recipes and food trends. Influencers don’t have to be vetted with any culinary, nutrition or safety qualifications. Thus it’s up to individual viewers to determine whether something seems suspicious.
“We know all too well that we can’t believe everything we see on social media — and we often don’t get the entire story,” White adds. “Plain and simple, none of this has been deemed safe. A vat of hot oil, sharp items and eating things that aren’t food sounds like a dangerous combination!”
