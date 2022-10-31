Recipes
We Tried Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s New Erewhon Smoothie

The Poosh Potion Detox smoothie is available until November 15!

By: Rachel Trujillo
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 20: Kourtney Kardashian is seen on August 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

1162985935

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 20: Kourtney Kardashian is seen on August 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Photo by: Getty Images/Bauer-Griffin

Getty Images/Bauer-Griffin

If you, like the rest of the Internet, were obsessed with Hailey Bieber’s collagen-infused smoothie a couple months ago, there is another celebrity smoothie launch that you might want to try next. Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie debuted at LA’s luxurious grocery store, Erewhon, earlier this month and is available until November 15.

Fitting the fall aesthetic, this black-and-white-marbled smoothie is a blend of activated charcoal, Harmless Harvest coconut water and coconut yogurt, MALK almond milk, Neocell hyaluronic acid, blk drops (which the brand claims contains trace minerals, electrolytes, antioxidants, amino acids and fulvic minerals), vanilla protein powder, maple syrup, cacao powder, avocado, blueberries, a banana and coconut cream.

Rachel Trujillo

Rachel Trujillo

While this can be created at home, it certainly requires a hefty amount of ingredients, time and money. Before suggesting you DIY it, I decided to give it a try myself to see if it lives up to the hype of famous smoothie collabs past.

While the dark color shouldn’t be shocking considering the activated charcoal and fulvic mineral drops, it definitely doesn’t look like your typical fruit-based smoothie. But, it was satisfying and decently filling. The vanilla protein powder and coconut cream gave it a muted-yet-tasty flavor. And while you could taste some of the fruit and a little sweetness, it definitely wasn’t as flavorful as other Erewhon smoothies I’ve tried. As far as the detox claims go, the benefits of consuming activated charcoal still need more research.

Rachel Trujillo

Rachel Trujillo

At $18, this smoothie falls into Erewhon’s typical price point, where smoothies tend to range from $11 to $21. This smoothie is only available in Southern California for a limited time, but with the right ingredients, can be available to anyone with the dedication to make it at home.

@tylercomo Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie is avalable at Erewhon Today!! 🖤 @Kourtney Kardashian Barker @lemme #pooshyourpout #erewhonsmoothie #pooshpotion #erewhon #lemmefocus ♬ original sound - Tyler Como

