discovery+

What Would You Do If Someone Handed You $5,000 With Your McDonald’s Order?

One guy returned it and went viral on TikTok.

January 27, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Hypothetical question: An unaware person hands you a bag full of money totaling, let’s say, around $5,000. What would you do? Buy yourself something you always wanted? Surprise someone you love with something special? Pay off debt? Donate it to a worthy charity?

If you’re Josiah Vargas, you return it — and go viral on TikTok as a result.

While going through a drive-through at a McDonald’s in Elkhart, Indiana, Vargas was handed a McDonald’s bag full of cash, neatly separated into resealable plastic bags, along with his sausage McMuffin order.

“Why would they do this?” the bespectacled young man wonders in a video he posted on TikTok. “Now I have to return it because I’m a good person … I guess.”

While the decision to return the McDonald’s location’s bank deposit clearly seemed like a no brainer to Vargas, it was not emotionally uncomplicated. “Why would you guys do this to me?” he repeats in the video, with some urgency. “Do you know how bad I want this money? Why put me in this situation?”

But return the money he did, filming himself all the way. “You guys laundering money out here?” He asks the McDonald’s staff. “You are a blessing from God,” one worker exclaims.

@dookiedoeboy #fyp #mcdonalds #deposit #dogoodthings ♬ original sound - Josiah Vargas

“Josiah’s actions are an inspiration to us all and we are eternally grateful for him returning our bank deposit," McDonald’s store owner Estephan Awad told the Indianapolis Star.

In return for his good deed, Vargas received hugs, gratitude and the promise of free McDonald’s for a month — plus, in the end, a $200 reward. He seemed pleased.

“Do good, people,” he said. “Return $5,000, get $200 and free McDonald’s for a month. Good trade value.” Then he whispered, “And maybe a viral TikTok.”

Viral it was. Vargas’ original video has been watched more than 2.3 million times, and he has posted several widely watched follow-up videos as well.

What’s more, a GoFundMe page started by Vargas’s sister to raise “McMoney” for him has taken in $1,620 for him so far — well on the way toward a $5,000 goal.

“Let’s come together and get this man that money tho! He deserves it!! He’s one of the most honest and hardest workers I know,” his sister wrote.

“Good for you buddy,” commented one donor who kicked in $20.

“What goes around comes around,” observed another.

In a TikTok video captioned “THANK YOU HOLY MOLY,” Vargas offers his gratitude.

“I actually wasn’t expecting anyone to donate, but … thank you,” he said, looking pleased. “This is your sign to do good things, people. And record it.”

