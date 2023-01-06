‘Popcorn Guy’ Goes Viral on TikTok

And now something truly amazing has happened: Jimmy Kimmel not only put the Popcorn Guy, whose actual name is Jason Grosboll and who has been working for years at the concession at Cinemark16 Theater in Corpus Christi, Texas, on his show and had him walk him through his remarkable process, but also offered to bring Grosboll out to show off his popcorn-scooping skills in March at the Oscars, which Kimmel is set to host.