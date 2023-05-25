This Publix Birthday Cake Misunderstanding Will Make Your Day

“Hi, so nice to meet you. My name is Tefi. I’m from Miami,” says the TikToker, whose given name is Estefania Pessoa, by way of introduction, possibly in anticipation that the video would go viral. “I’ve been living in New York for the past 10 years, but my family is still in Miami, so I get many a ridiculous WhatsApp [message]. Yes, we are Latin. Yes, we use WhatsApp. Yes, she sends me two-minute voice memos. Not this time. Let me share.”