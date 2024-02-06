Recipes
How to Throw a Party If You’re Only Watching the Super Bowl for Taylor Swift

Bring Taylor’s famous chai cookies and Travis’ BBQ favorites to your spread.

Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money off these affiliate links. Learn more.
February 06, 2024
By: Samantha Lande

Related To:

Recipes for Parties Super Bowl

1968530700

Photo by: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating may not have been in your Wildest Dreams, but in 2024 it’s all eyes on the all-Americana couple. Swifties have taken an interest in the NFL (Taylor’s version), and it all culminates on Sunday, February 11 during Super Bowl LVIII.

The question now is will her plane touch down in Las Vegas from Japan in enough time to see her beau Travis make a few touchdowns of his own? Time will tell. Maybe she’ll even bring him some treats from Tokyo.

We do know one thing, Swifties will be coming out in droves to watch the guy on the Chiefs and see if he can hold up to his Big Reputation as a Super Bowl champ.

Swifties are entering their Super Bowl era, donning friendship bracelets and 87 jerseys while looking for any Easter Eggs she may throw out when she’s flashed on screen – perhaps more info on her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department?

Of course great food and drink is essential, too. Here’s what we’d expect to see at any good Swiftie Bowl.

Kelce Family Favorites

Legendary Pulled Pork Z-Man Sandwich Kit - 8 Pack

$104.99
Goldbelly
Buy It

Since this is her man’s night, we’d expect that Tay would have some Kelce family favorites. Grab some Kansas City BBQ from Joe’s, a favorite of Travis’, where he usually downs a few Z-Man sandwiches and a half slab of ribs. And maybe even a basket of Mama Kelce’s marshmallow-stuffed dinner rolls.

It may sound random for a Super Bowl party, but Taylor would definitely have Travis’ favorite pregame meal, French toast and strawberries, a must before any Chiefs game. Luckily, it’s easy to get creative with French toast and cut it into bite-sized pieces to serve as a sweet appetizer or dessert.

For the rest of the fam, even if Jason Kelce prefers his cheesesteaks from Dalessandro’s, you can grab other famous Philly versions or make your own.

’Tis the Damn Season

Heinz Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch

$4.12
Walmart
Buy It

For those NFL nay-sayers that think Tay is taking over the traditions, you need to calm down. Of course, there must still be classics like Taylor’s favorite chicken tenders that she was spotted eating earlier this season, ketchup and seemingly ranch.

Cheeseburgers and fries are a favorite take-out option of Taylor’s. Otherwise, do as the Buffalo Bills when the Chiefs played them at Highmark Stadium and feature “Karma” quesadillas and “Bad Blood” waffle fries.

champagne problems

Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit Sparkling Soda by Blake Lively

$37.99
Amazon
Buy It

There’s sure to be plenty of Betty Buzz and Betty Booze, libations and non-alcoholic options from one of Taylor’s friends, Blake Lively. Lively even came up with a few Super Bowl-inspired cocktails like the KC Kingdom Cooler with Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit, vodka and cranberry (another Tay fave) and Angostura bitters.

Vodka-Diet Coke is a must – Taylor shared her appreciation of the well drink in a 2016 interview with Vogue – even though her beau is a wild cherry Pepsi guy. But if you want to get a little fancier you can try her alleged latest cocktail of choice, the French Blonde, featured on the menu at Rye in Leawood, Kansas, a favorite date night spot in KC.

It’s a Love Story

Taylor Swift & Travis Era Cookies

$39
Sweet E's Bake Shop
Buy It

If Taylor has truly met her Lover in Travis, it’s imperative to have a few sweet things to finish. These vibrant cookies that ship nationwide from Los Angeles’ Sweet E’s Bakery will pull the whole party together. Red Lip Lollipops show off Taylor’s signature lip and maybe a few Travis smooches. Finally send your guests home with some candy friendship bracelets, a staple no matter the era. And of course, you should absolutely whip up some of Mama Kelce’s best chocolate chip cookies and probably some of Taylor’s Chai sugar cookies, too.

Is There Anything More Sacred Than a Diet Coke Break?

Travis Kelce Launches Line of Refrigerated BBQ Favorites at Walmart

75 Epic Game-Day Party Recipes

