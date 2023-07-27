This Costco-Themed Birthday Cake Is So Dang Cute
A self-taught cake artist’s latest creation is going viral on TikTok.
Usually, when people talk about a Costco birthday cake, they mean one of those delicious and cutely decorated half-sheet cakes you can buy freshly made or custom-ordered in the warehouse’s bakery section. Those things can feed a festive crowd (as many as 48 people!) at a ridiculously affordable cost and generally leave you with leftover buttercream-frosted cake to enjoy for days. Yum.
Now, though, Phoenix-area baker Alejandra Olivas — she calls herself a “self-taught cake artist” — has given the phrase “Costco birthday cake” a whole new meaning. Olivas has posted a TikTok video taking people step-by-step through her process of creating a Costco-themed cake — and it has gone viral, racking up nearly four million views in less than a week.
“I had been counting down the days to make this cake since the order was placed,” Olivas shares in the video. “This customer ordered a Costco-themed cake for her dad’s birthday. Everything about this cake order had me excited.”
The elaborate two-tiered, round, white-buttercream-frosted cake featured, among other Costco-riffic details, a “classic Costco cake border in bright-red buttercream” edging the bottom of each tier, an edible Costco logo, an edible Costco membership card personalized with the message “Happy Birthday, Johnny,” and miniature fondant figurines including a pizza slice, Kirkland water bottle, hot dogs with hand-piped yellow-buttercream “mustard” squiggles, and Pepsi cups complete with the little push-in buttons on the lids.
Olivas also created an edible Costco receipt with a highlighter-yellow message: “Happy Birthday, Johnny.” She also included a smiley face, like the ones Costco employees sometimes draw on receipts on your way out of the store, on the receipt.
The element the cake artist is most proud of, though, is the massive toy shopping cart she added at the last minute as a towering topper.
@cakesbyale #costcocake #cakedecorating #cakesbyalejandra #costco #cake #cakevideo #customcake #costcotiktok ♬ original sound - Cakesbyalejandra
“It wasn’t until the night before pickup that I realized I should have added a toy shopping cart,” Olivas says. She sent her husband and daughter in search of one, and although it looked good to her on FaceTime, when she actually saw it in person, she says, “It was huge.”
“I almost didn’t use it, but then I said, ‘You know what, let’s just go big,” she shares.
Also big: The response Olivas’s cake has generated from admirers on TikTok.
“I can only imagine when she asked Dad what type of cake he said ‘just get me a Costco cake’ — it’s PERFECT,” writes one commenter.
“Cart is perfect cause everything at Costco is huge,” another opines.
“I am a take decorator for Costco and I love the cake,” writes a third.
There were, however, a few suggestions for additional details. A few commenters yearned for tiny groceries in the cart. One hungered for mini fondant churros. And one writes, “Omg but the $5 chicken needs to be there too!”
The possibilities are about as endless as a Costco line during the weekend shopping rush.
Related Content: