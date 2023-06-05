I Tried TikTok’s Dirty Martini Pasta – And It Belongs in Your Weeknight Pasta Rotation

As a dirty martini fan, I wasn’t surprised that I loved this pasta. I’m always drawn to the salty, briny flavor of my favorite cocktail or a happy hour platter of oysters. Olives bring a salty, savory flavor, while herbs and lemon bring freshness and a pop of green to the dish. The butter and blue cheese also add a richness and creaminess to the sauce and flavor, for a result that is very martini-like – but is actually pasta. And this recipe can also be easily modified to taste, as well. If someone is not a blue cheese fan, a creamy goat cheese or even a salty feta may work well. However, you may want to give those blue cheese crumbles a try even if you aren’t normally into blue cheese – it’s not at all overpowering, and melts beautifully into the pasta. The blue cheese with the lemon, garlic and brine really come together to make this otherwise simple and delicate sauce into something a lot more complex and savory. I’d also love to kick up the texture a bit here next time, perhaps with some toasted pine nuts or bread crumbs to top it all off.