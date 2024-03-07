Recipes
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie.
Beef Shepherd's Pie
Shamrock Cookies + Rainbow Dip
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Ghorayeba
The Best Scalloped Potatoes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Wildcard Kitchen
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Coffee Mate Makes the Trend Official With a New Creamer Specifically for Dirty Soda
I Tried Walgreens’ Viral Peelable Gummy Candy
If You Can See This, Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts Today Because of the Cellular Service Outage
Currently Obsessed With...
What Does K-Pop Taste Like? Banana, Apparently
What’s the Difference Between East Coast + West Coast Butter?
Shop
What's New
15 Bountiful Easter Gift Baskets of Cookies, Candy and More
The Best Colorful Glassware to Brighten Up Your Sipping
15 Great Food Gifts for Purim
50 Women-Founded Food Businesses We Love to Shop From
6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
Living the Dream $10K Giveaway

Did Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags Just Become the New Stanley Quencher Cups?

The small, $2.99 canvas bags are causing crowds of customers to rush displays.

Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money off these affiliate links. Learn more.
March 07, 2024
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

We’re all familiar with that sinking feeling we’ve forgotten something when we walk into the grocery store — only to realize at the checkout lane we’ve neglected to bring our own bags. And that’s not to mention the additional sinking feeling of realizing we’ll have to shell out a buck or two to increase our overflowing stockpile of store-branded reusable bags that we’ll, inevitably, forget to bring next time. But recently, customers at Trader Joe’s have been flocking to the pared-down grocery chain specifically to buy more bags.

Earlier this month, Trader Joe’s quietly added a new option to its reusable bag lineup: A miniature version of its classic canvas tote. According to the TJ’s website, the bags are nearly identical to their larger counterparts (made from a heavy-duty blend of 65-percent cotton and 35-percent polyester) and come in four color accent options — blue, green, yellow, and Trader Joe’s red, of course. But these tinier totes are just 13 inches wide, 11 inches tall and six inches deep. Cute, right?

@elinorxkim this was so scary but i'm aware i'm a part of the problem🧚🏻‍♀️ #traderjoes #totebag #minitotebag #fyp ♬ Back It up and Dump It (Dump Truck) - GC Eternal & Kinfolk Thugs & TYME BOMB

Lest you assume these small bags are no big deal, social media platforms like TikTok say otherwise. That includes this one from @elinorxkim with 2.9 million views that shows customers crowding around a totes display at a Irvine, California location as it is wheeled out from the stockroom. Another video from user @sineadolivares shows a similar scene of pandemonium at a store in Chino Hills, California.

@sineadolivares #traderjoes #minitotebag ♬ i am obsessed with this - mallorie

According to Buzzfeed, posts from customers and Trader Joe’s workers are also reporting stores completely sold out, and some stores are reportedly putting limits on the number of bags any one person can buy.

Of course, with such Stanley Tumbler-level fervor comes the price-gouging opportunists. While the totes only retail for $2.99 each, a quick scan of eBay will turn up listings asking five times as much, or even $100 for a complete set. A few, dare we say, overzealous sellers have even listed mint-condition sets for as much as $500.

Anecdotally, I was just at Trader Joe’s earlier this week and there were plenty of the Mini Canvas Tote Bags hanging on the back wall. So maybe this is just what happens when viral TikTok trends clash with those chill TJ’s vibes.

Related Content:

The 8 Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online

Trader Joe’s Recalls Its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

The Best Colorful Glassware to Brighten Up Your Sipping

Next Up

Ziploc Launches New Design That Keeps Your Bags Open and Upright

The design solves a longstanding problem in the kitchen.

Why Are Stanley Quencher Cups So Popular, Anyway?

The Internet-famous tumbler had fans rushing to Target for a limited-edition Valentine’s Day color.

Oreo Goes Gluten-Free

2021 is already looking up.

TikTok's Latest Must-Have Gadget Makes Cooking Prep Organization a Breeze

Now there's no excuse not to do mise en place.

KitchenAid’s Color of the Year Aims to ‘Break the Monotony’ of the Everyday

2024’s iridescent hue shifts in the light.

Vera Bradley and Tupperware Team Up on Two New Collections

The limited-edition food and beverage containers are just as colorful and practical as you’d expect.

HipDot Launches a Cup Noodles-Inspired Makeup Collection

Now you can wear your love of ramen on your lips, cheeks and eyelids.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is Adding A Fiery Kick to Your Morning Cereal

General Mills’ limited-edition CinnaFuego Toast Crunch pairs the 'hot sensation of a spicy pepper' with sweet Cinnadust.

Omsom Partners with Instant Pot to Create Easier-Than-Ever Sauce Starters

The collab also includes six exclusive recipes.

Frito-Lay Lets You Create Your Own Customized Variety Snack Pack

You can finally fine tune your ratio of Cheetos to Doritos.

On TV

Outchef'd

8am | 7c

Outchef'd

8:30am | 7:30c

Chopped

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30pm | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

9:30pm | 8:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

15 Bountiful Easter Gift Baskets of Cookies, Candy and More Mar 7, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

The Best Colorful Glassware to Brighten Up Your Sipping Mar 6, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

15 Great Food Gifts for Purim Mar 5, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

50 Women-Founded Food Businesses We Love to Shop From Mar 4, 2024

By: FN Dish Editor

6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online Mar 1, 2024

By: T.K. Brady and Lambeth Hochwald

Amazon Has a Secret Outlet with Amazing Kitchen Deals Feb 23, 2024

By: Alida Nugent

6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 28, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

6 Best Rice Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Andy Liang

16 Third-Culture Cookbooks That Will Change the Way You Cook Feb 28, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

30 Kitchen Gadgets From TikTok That We'd Actually Buy Feb 22, 2024

By: Samantha Leffler and Alida Nugent

7 Best Dishwashers of 2024, According to Experts Feb 21, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week Feb 16, 2024

By: Allison Russo and Morgan Faulkner

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Irish Whiskeys You Can Buy in the U.S. Feb 15, 2024

By: Carlos Olaechea

4 Best Candy Thermometers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 13, 2024

By: Laura Denby

Drew Barrymore's Got an Etsy Gift Guide — and Her Best Picks for Food Lovers Start at Just $5 Feb 13, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

6 Best Tortilla Warmers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 9, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

5 Best Tortilla Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 20, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

32 Lunar New Year Food Gifts We Can’t Wait to Bring to the Table Feb 7, 2024

By: Patty Lee, Margaret Wong and Meagan Adler

Don't Miss the Our Place Food Lover's Sale Happening Now Feb 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Panini Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know Feb 23, 2024

By: Rashaun Hall

Where to Buy the Pioneer Woman's Instant Pot Online Feb 2, 2024

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Pizza Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

Drew Barrymore's 'Beautiful' Collection Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Colorway Feb 7, 2024

By: Allison Russo

29 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men Who Love Food Jan 30, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

The Best Healthy Meal Kit Delivery Services of 2024 Feb 23, 2024

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

57 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Chocolate Lovers Jan 26, 2024

By: Katie Friedman

6 Best Slow Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 29, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart