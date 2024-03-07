Did Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags Just Become the New Stanley Quencher Cups?
The small, $2.99 canvas bags are causing crowds of customers to rush displays.
We’re all familiar with that sinking feeling we’ve forgotten something when we walk into the grocery store — only to realize at the checkout lane we’ve neglected to bring our own bags. And that’s not to mention the additional sinking feeling of realizing we’ll have to shell out a buck or two to increase our overflowing stockpile of store-branded reusable bags that we’ll, inevitably, forget to bring next time. But recently, customers at Trader Joe’s have been flocking to the pared-down grocery chain specifically to buy more bags.
Earlier this month, Trader Joe’s quietly added a new option to its reusable bag lineup: A miniature version of its classic canvas tote. According to the TJ’s website, the bags are nearly identical to their larger counterparts (made from a heavy-duty blend of 65-percent cotton and 35-percent polyester) and come in four color accent options — blue, green, yellow, and Trader Joe’s red, of course. But these tinier totes are just 13 inches wide, 11 inches tall and six inches deep. Cute, right?
@elinorxkim this was so scary but i'm aware i'm a part of the problem🧚🏻♀️ #traderjoes #totebag #minitotebag #fyp ♬ Back It up and Dump It (Dump Truck) - GC Eternal & Kinfolk Thugs & TYME BOMB
Lest you assume these small bags are no big deal, social media platforms like TikTok say otherwise. That includes this one from @elinorxkim with 2.9 million views that shows customers crowding around a totes display at a Irvine, California location as it is wheeled out from the stockroom. Another video from user @sineadolivares shows a similar scene of pandemonium at a store in Chino Hills, California.
According to Buzzfeed, posts from customers and Trader Joe’s workers are also reporting stores completely sold out, and some stores are reportedly putting limits on the number of bags any one person can buy.
Of course, with such Stanley Tumbler-level fervor comes the price-gouging opportunists. While the totes only retail for $2.99 each, a quick scan of eBay will turn up listings asking five times as much, or even $100 for a complete set. A few, dare we say, overzealous sellers have even listed mint-condition sets for as much as $500.
Anecdotally, I was just at Trader Joe’s earlier this week and there were plenty of the Mini Canvas Tote Bags hanging on the back wall. So maybe this is just what happens when viral TikTok trends clash with those chill TJ’s vibes.
