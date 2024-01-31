Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Guy Fieri's Blazy's Pepperoni Studded Lasagna
Blazy's Pepperoni Studded Lasagna
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Healthy Mediterranean Baked Haddock, as seen on Food Network.
Healthy Mediterranean Baked Haddock
Cereal Treat Footballs
Taco Potato Casserole
Red Velvet Strawberrry Cake
Red Velvet Strawberry Cake
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Worst Cooks in America
Kids Baking Championship
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
How Josh – The Wine the Internet Can’t Stop Meme-ing About – Got Its Name
Well, We’ve Reached a New Level of the Stanley Cup Craze
So You Got Your Hands On Barilla’s Heart-Shaped Pasta – Here’s What to Make With It
Currently Obsessed With...
Pssst! Cheerios Sneaks Vegetables Into Our Breakfast
10 Black Female-Owned Wines You Need to Try
Shop
What's New
5 Best Pizza Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
Drew Barrymore's 'Beautiful' Collection Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Colorway
29 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men Who Love Food
The Best Healthy Meal Kit Delivery Services of 2024
57 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Chocolate Lovers
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Dream Home 2024 in St. Augustine, FL
HGTV Dream Home 2024

How Josh – The Wine the Internet Can’t Stop Meme-ing About – Got Its Name

Funnily enough, the wines namesakes real name wasnt even Josh.

January 31, 2024
By: Alexandra Foster

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Josh Cellars

Photo courtesy of Josh Cellars

Josh Cellars wine has risen in popularity thanks to an influx of memes that recently took social media by storm. It originally went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after user @OptimusGrind__ told people to opt for Josh wine instead of competitors like Stella and Barefoot. From there, the internet ran with it and a myriad of memes were created all centered around the fact that the wine was really called Josh. From plays on Mad Men to Drake and Josh to Kendrick Lamar’s song “Swimming Pools,” people couldn’t get enough of the wine with the most average name.

I spoke to Dan Klein, Chief Brand Officer of Josh Cellars, to see how they were responding to the newfound fame.

“We’re thrilled by the increased attention and frankly, a lot of positivity around the brand. Maybe a bunch of people prior to the memes weren’t necessarily that familiar with Josh, [but you’ve got] loyal Josh fans [who] stepped up and [said], Oh my god, you guys haven't heard of this thing. We’ve been drinking it for years. It’s the best. So that’s been a wonderful surprise … to see so many people getting introduced to it for the first time,” Dan says.

It’s hard to keep up with the countless memes, but if he had to choose one Dan says, “My favorite is the picture of everyone in the NASA control room being like look at the Josh marketing team now. The reason I love it is because the picture is all men, and the entire team that works on Josh, from agency to the brand team, are all incredible women. So it just gives me a chuckle that that’s how people think.”

More importantly, it’s brought Josh Cellars incredible brand recognition. Once something goes viral on the internet, there’s no stopping how mammoth it can become, and Josh Cellars is thrilled to be on the receiving end. “There’s been so much good natured humor surrounding the brand, and the trend is continuing. It’s moved beyond Twitter to Instagram to TikTok and that makes us even more happy.”

And that brand recognition is translating to sales. The company says while they can’t explicitly attribute week over week sales to the viral memes, Josh Cellars’ growth has accelerated by 18.8 percent in the last two weeks, a 6.2 percent increase in comparison to the 11 weeks prior to the memes.

This is especially noteworthy because of the time of year. “January tends to be a little bit of a low month in the beverage alcohol industry because people have spent their money at the holidays. People are hitting the gym, [and there’s] dry January. So to see a brand achieve high double digit growth of this scale during this month has definitely been impacted by the attention to brand,” Dan says.

So where did the name come from? Josh Cellars was created in 2007 by founder Joseph Carr who named the business after his father as a way to honor his namesake and spirit. “It wasn’t even his real name. It was a nickname that only his closest friends knew,” Dan states.

Joseph’s mother also played a critical role. “It’s actually her script. She used to do calligraphy in her church weekly circular, and she drew the original Josh script. When he told her that he wanted to create a really welcoming brand that everyone could enjoy and that was an homage to the values and trades that he felt he built in his own career, she suggested the name.”

Just as the memes have poked fun at, there’s nothing snarky about the name Josh. It’s the mundanity that makes for comedic gold. Dan argues it brings the best of both worlds – the refinement you want in wine with approachability. “It’s such an informal name, and it’s a first name. So many wineries are dynastic – it’s their last name – that it just makes [Josh] a little bit more approachable and welcoming.”

Via the name and look and feel of the bottle, Josh Cellars aims to distinguish itself from other wine brands in the industry. “We talked to consumers. People say, That script in the white parchment, it’s pretty elegant. So it’s probably telling me this is going to be a good quality wine for the price.

Indeed, the company does pride itself on producing high quality wine. The grapes are sourced from California across multiple appellations to craft the best product. “It’s a testament to our winemaker, Wayne Donaldson. He just makes great quality wine at this price point. We would say great quality wine for any price point. I think that’s the driver that keeps people coming back. Whether they get into it because of the memes, whether they get into it because of the packaging or they see some of our marketing, what keeps them coming back is that quality.”

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Josh Cellars

Photo courtesy of Josh Cellars

While the wine featured in the viral memes was Josh Cellars Merlot, they also offer a host of other varietals including Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Prosecco as well as their Reserve line. Dan’s favorite is Hearth – one of the newer releases – a Cabernet meant to evoke a moment of enjoying wine with friends and family in front of the fire. “It’s got a richer, bold, intense flavor, a little bit higher alcohol content, and is delicious and warming inside.”

Their wines range in price from $15 to $23 and are sold online, in liquor stores nationwide, as well as at certain Target and Walmart locations.

With all the attention and buzz they’ve recently received, they are strategizing how to take advantage of this moment and beginning to rethink their own marketing strategies. “Someone made a funny joke, like come on, get a younger social media person. So, we listened and we pivoted our messaging to show the convivial and fun side of this brand.”

With all this talk, their social media engagements have skyrocketed. The week the memes began, Josh Cellars saw a 79-percent uptick in Instagram followers in comparison to the same week the year prior. Google searches for the brand are also on the rise.

“We’re honored. The folks that have been doing these memes are so incredibly creative. The core of our strategy on X is we will put out our own memes. We’re having fun and showing up, but I think it’s more important to playfully congratulate, share [and] respond to those folks who are bringing their creative energy to keeping the brand in the conversation.”

At the end of the day, Dan stresses the ethos of the brand is about giving back. “This is a brand that’s purpose is to share gratitude. Its brand story really derives from the founder creating the wine in homage to his dad who passed along values to him that made him a successful entrepreneur and human. Much of our communications are about encouraging people to share meaningful moments with those who matter most. So, as a brand voice, it’s much more heartwarming, welcoming, down to earth, good natured.”

Josh Cellars also gives back to organizations and charities that highlight work in the spirit of Josh himself, who was a volunteer firefighter and served in the military. They also hosted Joshgiving last year as a way for people to act on that sense of gratitude. “The brand is really about someone who said, I want to say thank you to those who propped me up along the way, who made my success possible. That’s the heart of what we do. So give us a try and share us with those people in your life who make it feel fulfilling.”

If you haven’t tried Josh wine yet, maybe now you have more reason to. From the ordinary name to the touching story, why not? It’s Josh o’clock somewhere.

Related Content:

What Would Tony P, Your Average 25-Year-Old Bachelor in D.C., Cook?

10 Black Female-Owned Wines You Need to Try

7 Best Wine Glasses for Every Type of Drinker, According to a Sommelier

Next Up

We Can’t Stop Thinking About Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Giggling About a Cat Bar

After watching the now-viral New Year’s Eve clip, you may too be wondering: What in the world is a cat bar or café, anyway?

Instacart Is Offering a High-Tech Alternative to Traditional Food Drives

Its new Community Carts feature also allows you to optimize your giving to meet local needs.

Philadelphia Man Eats a Whole Rotisserie Chicken Every Day for 40 Days Straight

He wanted to bring joy to the world.

Ever Wonder What a Velveeta Cocktail Would Taste Like? Now You Don’t Have To

You can try the "Veltini" for yourself at BLT restaurants nationwide.

Tyson Is Recalling Almost 30,000 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets Due to Metal Pieces

Check your frozen dino-shaped nuggets A.S.A.P.

You Can Buy Just About Anything Inside an Olive Garden – Including Its Cheese Graters

If you’ve seen the viral TikTok video, you already know you can buy anything that isn’t bolted down at one of the chain’s locations. But if you’re too shy to ask, Olive Garden is now releasing a holiday merch collection.

The Key Food Moments You May Have Missed in The Last of Us

Everyone picked up on the cookies and cake, right?

Snoop Dogg Drops a New Sparkling Wine (With a Label That Apparently Raps)

With Snoop Cali Gold, the rap icon says he was aiming for "something cool with that O.G. party vibe."

Food Network Predicts the Biggest Food Trends of 2024

The latest appliances, ingredients, culinary communities and more.

Do Not Drink Borax

Despite what the latest unqualified TikTok health claim may suggest, drinking this household cleaner is downright dangerous.

On TV

Outchef'd

8am | 7c

Outchef'd

8:30am | 7:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

12:30pm | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30pm | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

9:30pm | 8:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

5 Best Pizza Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 31, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

Drew Barrymore's 'Beautiful' Collection Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Colorway Jan 30, 2024

By: Allison Russo

29 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men Who Love Food Jan 30, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

The Best Healthy Meal Kit Delivery Services of 2024 Jan 30, 2024

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

57 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Chocolate Lovers Jan 26, 2024

By: Katie Friedman

6 Best Slow Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 29, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

5 Best Toasters of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 26, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

16 Best Chocolate Boxes to Buy for Valentine's Day Jan 26, 2024

By: Samantha Lande and Brittany Loggins

11 King Cakes You Can Buy Online for Mardi Gras Jan 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo

51 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen Jan 25, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

29 Essential Cookbooks by Black Chefs, Authors and Historians Jan 25, 2024

By: Kayla Stewart

25 Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids Jan 19, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Can You Believe This Sweater Is Made Out of Recycled Oyster Shells? Jan 19, 2024

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

20 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Friends Will Love Jan 19, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Chef's Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 17, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The Best Valentine’s Day Gift Baskets You Can Send This Year Jan 23, 2024

By: Casey Clark

29 Essential Cookbooks for Mexican and Latin American Cooking Jan 12, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

7 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 12, 2024

5 Best Milk Frothers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 17, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

7 Best Cookware Sets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

We've Used Caraway Cookware for Years, and Still Love It Jan 11, 2024

By: Lauren Seib

6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets of 2024, According to Experts Jan 18, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

10 Valentine’s Day Food Bouquets That Are Way Better Than Flowers Jan 10, 2024

By: Lambeth Hochwald

9 of the Best No- and Low-Alcohol Beers, According to an Expert Jan 24, 2024

By: Tara Nurin

10 Best Coffee Brands of 2024, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 9, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

These 31 Gifts Make Birthdays So Much Happier Jan 17, 2024

By: Michelle Baricevic

Our Favorite Finds from the MacKenzie-Childs After-Christmas Clearance Sale Jan 4, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Food Processors of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 23, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Black Female-Owned Wines You Need to Try Dec 22, 2023

By: Alexandra Foster