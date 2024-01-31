How Josh – The Wine the Internet Can’t Stop Meme-ing About – Got Its Name

Josh Cellars also gives back to organizations and charities that highlight work in the spirit of Josh himself, who was a volunteer firefighter and served in the military. They also hosted Joshgiving last year as a way for people to act on that sense of gratitude. “The brand is really about someone who said, I want to say thank you to those who propped me up along the way, who made my success possible. That’s the heart of what we do. So give us a try and share us with those people in your life who make it feel fulfilling.”