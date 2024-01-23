Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen’s Hamburger Steaks with Onion and Mushroom Gravy, as seen on Food Network.
Hamburger Steaks with Onion + Mushroom Gravy
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Healthy Mediterranean Baked Haddock, as seen on Food Network.
Healthy Mediterranean Baked Haddock
Cereal Treat Footballs
Taco Potato Casserole
Red Velvet Strawberrry Cake
Red Velvet Strawberry Cake
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Worst Cooks in America
Kids Baking Championship
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Well, We’ve Reached a New Level of the Stanley Cup Craze
So You Got Your Hands On Barilla’s Heart-Shaped Pasta – Here’s What to Make With It
McDonald’s Brings Back Its Fan-Favorite Double Big Mac
Currently Obsessed With...
Pssst! Cheerios Sneaks Vegetables Into Our Breakfast
10 Black Female-Owned Wines You Need to Try
Shop
What's New
51 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen
29 Essential Cookbooks by Black Chefs, Authors and Historians
25 Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids
Can You Believe This Sweater Is Made Out of Recycled Oyster Shells?
20 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Friends Will Love
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Dream Home 2024 in St. Augustine, FL
HGTV Dream Home 2024

Well, We’ve Reached a New Level of the Stanley Cup Craze

A woman has been arrested for stealing nearly $2,500 worth of Stanley Quencher Cups.

January 23, 2024
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

Related To:

Coffee Drinks

Stanley-QuencherH204183-3

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Stanley

Photo courtesy of Stanley

Earlier this month, some Target store locations were overrun with Stanley Quencher cup fans looking to grab a pair of limited-edition items. Pink and Target-red tumblers were being sold exclusively at Starbucks locations inside Target, causing line-ups hours before the doors opened and a mad dash to the in-store displays. But police in Roseville, California had a more nefarious kind of Stanley-related chase on their hands as they pursued a thief who stole a carload of the Instagram-famous drinkware.

According to the City of Roseville Police Department, on January 17 officers responded to a report that a customer at a local store had filled her shopping cart with Stanley products, then left the store, refusing to stop when confronted by the staff. The suspect’s car was later pulled over as it entered onto Highway 65 about 20 miles northeast of Sacramento.

“Staff saw a woman take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them,” a police department Facebook post reads. “A subsequent search of her vehicle resulted in the recovery of 65 Stanley products valued at nearly $2500.” Police photos show Stanley cups stuffed in the trunk and piled on the passenger seat floor, as well as a shot of the various types of products stolen displayed on the hood of the patrol vehicle. A 23-year-old Sacramento woman, Delany Garcia-Lopez, has since been identified as the suspect arrested on suspicion of grand theft.

But even non-stolen Stanleys have become a hot commodity. In the past five years, the Quencher Cup has become popular on Instagram, increased Stanley profits tenfold, pivoted the company’s market demographics, and caused a fervor among fans who want to collect new and limited-edition colors of the now-iconic cups. The most sought-after Quencher-style cups retail for $45 to $50, with collectors paying even more on eBay or other sites for rarer releases.

As a final note, the Roseville Police Department warned against letting the Quencher craze cloud your judgment. “While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits.”

Related Content:

So You Got Your Hands On Barilla’s Heart-Shaped Pasta – Here’s What to Make With It

The Top 10 Foods You Need to Try If You Pass By a Buc-ee’s

The 8 Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online

Next Up

Starbucks Launches New Summer Line of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers

The line of flavors will sound familiar.

17 Eye-Opening National Coffee Day Deals

From Dunkin’ to Starbucks, Peet’s to Wendy’s — here are some great deals to look for on Friday, September 29.

Starbucks Is Introducing a New Winter Beverage – And It’s Cold

Pistachio Cream Cold Brew features 'silky pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown buttery sprinkles.'

Why Is Starbucks Changing the Ice in Its Drinks?

The coffee giant is rolling out nugget ice nationwide over the next few years.

Starbucks’ Newest Holiday Drink Is Actually … Cold?

Though iced, the new Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai will still bring the warmth of holiday spices.

Starbucks’ New Spring Drink Is Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

It sounds fitting for any season.

Why Are Stanley Quencher Cups So Popular, Anyway?

The Internet-famous tumbler had fans rushing to Target for a limited-edition Valentine’s Day color.

Is There Anything More Sacred Than a Diet Coke Break?

A whole community on TikTok is deeply invested in optimizing their Diet Coke experiences. Here’s what they say you need for the perfect "crispy" drink.

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023

Fans have been clamoring for the flavor’s return.

When Can You Get This Year’s Starbucks Reusable Red Cups?

You can get your free holiday cup starting on Thursday, November 16 — and use it to save all year long. Here’s how to snag one.

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Chopped

10am | 9c

Chopped

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c

Chopped

9pm | 8c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

12am | 11c

Chopped

1am | 12c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

51 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen Jan 23, 2024

By: FN Dish Editor

29 Essential Cookbooks by Black Chefs, Authors and Historians Jan 23, 2024

By: Kayla Stewart

25 Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids Jan 19, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Can You Believe This Sweater Is Made Out of Recycled Oyster Shells? Jan 19, 2024

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

20 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Friends Will Love Jan 19, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Chef's Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 17, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The Best Valentine’s Day Gift Baskets You Can Send This Year Jan 23, 2024

By: Casey Clark

29 Essential Cookbooks for Mexican and Latin American Cooking Jan 12, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

7 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 12, 2024

5 Best Milk Frothers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 17, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

7 Best Cookware Sets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

We've Used Caraway Cookware for Years, and Still Love It Jan 11, 2024

By: Lauren Seib

6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets of 2024, According to Experts Jan 18, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

10 Valentine’s Day Food Bouquets That Are Way Better Than Flowers Jan 10, 2024

By: Lambeth Hochwald

9 of the Best No- and Low-Alcohol Beers, According to an Expert Jan 12, 2024

By: Tara Nurin

10 Best Coffee Brands of 2024, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 9, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

These 31 Gifts Make Birthdays So Much Happier Jan 17, 2024

By: Michelle Baricevic

Our Favorite Finds from the MacKenzie-Childs After-Christmas Clearance Sale Jan 4, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Food Processors of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 23, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Black Female-Owned Wines You Need to Try Dec 22, 2023

By: Alexandra Foster

10 Best Interactive Play Kitchens for Kids Dec 21, 2023

By: Katie Friedman

6 Best Blenders of 2024 for Smoothies, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Protein Shakers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Indoor Grills of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Wine Openers and Preservers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Blenders of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 7 Best Vegan Protein Powders, According to Exercise Experts Jan 12, 2024

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Amazon's Holiday Deals Are Here and These Are the Best Finds Dec 20, 2023

By: Morgan Faulkner

9 Best Food Storage Containers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen