Well, We’ve Reached a New Level of the Stanley Cup Craze
A woman has been arrested for stealing nearly $2,500 worth of Stanley Quencher Cups.
Earlier this month, some Target store locations were overrun with Stanley Quencher cup fans looking to grab a pair of limited-edition items. Pink and Target-red tumblers were being sold exclusively at Starbucks locations inside Target, causing line-ups hours before the doors opened and a mad dash to the in-store displays. But police in Roseville, California had a more nefarious kind of Stanley-related chase on their hands as they pursued a thief who stole a carload of the Instagram-famous drinkware.
According to the City of Roseville Police Department, on January 17 officers responded to a report that a customer at a local store had filled her shopping cart with Stanley products, then left the store, refusing to stop when confronted by the staff. The suspect’s car was later pulled over as it entered onto Highway 65 about 20 miles northeast of Sacramento.
“Staff saw a woman take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them,” a police department Facebook post reads. “A subsequent search of her vehicle resulted in the recovery of 65 Stanley products valued at nearly $2500.” Police photos show Stanley cups stuffed in the trunk and piled on the passenger seat floor, as well as a shot of the various types of products stolen displayed on the hood of the patrol vehicle. A 23-year-old Sacramento woman, Delany Garcia-Lopez, has since been identified as the suspect arrested on suspicion of grand theft.
But even non-stolen Stanleys have become a hot commodity. In the past five years, the Quencher Cup has become popular on Instagram, increased Stanley profits tenfold, pivoted the company’s market demographics, and caused a fervor among fans who want to collect new and limited-edition colors of the now-iconic cups. The most sought-after Quencher-style cups retail for $45 to $50, with collectors paying even more on eBay or other sites for rarer releases.
As a final note, the Roseville Police Department warned against letting the Quencher craze cloud your judgment. “While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits.”
