18 Best Store-Bought Road-Trip Snacks

If your road trip memories consist of the giant jar of cheese balls passed around in the back, this less artificial version is for you. These white cheddar cheese ball make less of a mess than their neon orange counterparts (although Pipcorn does make them if you want to keep the memory alive!) but they are made without the artificial flavors and preservatives, plus they are baked, not fried. We have a feeling you may want to keep a few bags in the car — they’ll go fast!