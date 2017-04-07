9 Ways to Spring Clean Your Pantry — And Make Something Delicious
Clear out your pantry with these recipes.
It’s that time of year when clutter starts to make you itchy. Spring cleaning can evoke feelings of needing to refresh. You might have the instinct and take what’s been sitting around and chuck it, but don’t be too hasty.
Suddenly, clearing out a pantry stuffed with cans and jars picked up over a year of grocery shopping feels urgent (just because a can of tomatoes can last a year-and-a-half in your pantry doesn’t mean you want to look at it for that long). Here are recipes that will open up much-needed space on your shelves.
Shortcut Chicken Enchiladas (pictured above)
Pick up a rotisserie chicken on the way home from work, grab some tortillas and cheese from your fridge, and pull a can of refried beans and a jar of salsa from your pantry to have dinner on the table in under an hour.
It makes a lot of sense to buy grains in bulk, but if your overnight oats routine didn't take like you thought it would (no shame there), try these low-effort muffins for a new way to find your fiber. Dried pineapple is a sudden sweet twist in these hearty treats.
Think beyond dinner and use that pantry clearing to make dessert. Those leftover almonds are an excellent base for biscotti. Put that bulk bag of chocolate chips to use and pair it with instant coffee for a perfect after-dinner coffee accompaniment.
Make some room on your canned veggies shelf and your baking shelf with this super-satisfying skillet dinner. Canned tomatoes and kidney beans get an extra burst of freshness from butternut squash — buy the pre-cut kind at the grocery store to make the prep even easier on yourself.
Breathe new life into those leftover raisins by turning them into a party-ready appetizer. Pair them with a whipped ricotta for a sweet spin on a creamy dip. Plus, if your homemade pesto left you with some extra pine nuts, they will make an excellent crunchy finish.
We bet you already have every ingredient you need to make this dinner party-ready main. Raid your pantry for canned tomatoes to make the sauce, or sub in a jar of marinara — either option will be delicious.
Ree Drummond knows that a casserole is often the best way to take advantage of kitchen shortcuts. Cans of pinto beans, kidney beans and corn easily add heartiness to this dish. Jarred salsa and enchilada sauce bring the zip.
APRICOT OAT BARSGiada De LaurentiisGiada at Home/Walk for LifeFood NetworkCooking Spray, Dried Apricots, AllpurposeFlour, Light Brown Sugar, Ground Cinnamon, SeaSalt, Baking Soda, OldfashionedOats, Walnuts, Unsalted Butter, Egg, Vanilla Extract,APRICOT OAT BARS Giada De Laurentiis Giada at Home/Walk for Life Food Network Cooking Spray, Dried Apricots, Allpurpose Flour, Light Brown Sugar, Ground Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Baking Soda, Oldfashioned Oats, Walnuts, Unsalted Butter, Egg, Vanilla Extract
Matt Armendariz, 2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
If you find you can’t commit to an oatmeal-for-breakfast habit, turn those languishing oats into on-the-go snacks. Layer these bars with a mixture of apricot jam and dried apricots for a filling that’s both sweet and chewy.
Ina Garten offers up a chunky, substantial cookie recipe packed with pecans, raisins and three cups of oatmeal so you can empty your pantry while filling your cookie jar.
Related Content: