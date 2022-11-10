The Best Wines for Thanksgiving, According to a Sommelier

If you're looking for a white wine that can do the nearly impossible task of complementing everything from green veggies to savory gravy to candied sweet potatoes, look no further than Riesling! The reason Riesling is so right for a decadent meal is that it's light, refreshing, and an excellent palate cleanser. It's crisp enough to help cut through all the richness of buttery mashed potatoes and delicate enough not to overpower the mild flavors of roast turkey. Riesling ranges from bone dry to sweet, so there's a style out there to please everyone at your table. (Pro tip: Turn the bottle over to the back label, and you'll see a diagram called the Riesling Taste Profile that indicates if the wine is dry, medium-dry, medium-sweet or sweet).