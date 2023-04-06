How an Afrobeats Influencer Created a Buzzy Nigerian Restaurant

Many of the items on the menu nod to Wadibia’s childhood in Lagos. “There’s something called the Nigerian Breakfast on the brunch menu [pictured below] and it’s plantains and eggs and red sauce that I ate growing up, but I transformed it so it looks like something out of a five-star restaurant,” Wadibia says. “The Red Stew is a popular dish back home, and I incorporated some family tricks into that dish. The lamb chops have been marinated with traditional African spices like uziza and a local traditional nutmeg for about 28 hours before they’re grilled. They’re one of our best sellers. My experiences are on the menu and when you eat them, you get the flavors and nostalgia of Lagos. So far, the guests love them.”