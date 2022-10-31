Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen’s Balsamic Glazed Turkey, as seen on Food Network.
Balsamic-Glazed Turkey
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Brown Butter Sage Buttercup Squash, as seen on Food Network.
Brown Butter Sage Buttercup Squash
Cooking Channel Michael Symon Chicken Thighs Kale New Ideas for Chicken Dinner
Chicken Thighs with Kale
Food Network Kitchen’s Brie-and-Cranberry Stuffed Bread Bowl, as seen on Food Network.
Brie + Cranberry Stuffed Bread Bowl
Food Network Kitchen’s Turkey Tail Cupcakes, as seen on Food Network.
Turkey Tail Cupcakes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Negroni … Sbagliato, With Prosecco in It?
How to Perfect TikTok’s Pancake Spaghetti
Currently Obsessed With...
These Loud + Proud Shakers Are Putting MSG Back on the American Dinner Table
Kellogg’s New Elf on the Shelf Cereal Makes You Feel Like You’re Eating Fresh Snow
Shop
What's New
Le Creuset's New Color Is Giving All the Cozy Fall Vibes
38 Best Christmas Ornaments for Food Lovers
The Best Aprons, According to Food Network's Test Kitchen Staffers
All the New Holiday-Flavored Foods You Can Buy for 2022
5 Best Store-Bought Stuffings, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

The Best Aprons, According to Food Network's Test Kitchen Staffers

The aprons our chefs reach for in the kitchen, both at work and at home!

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
October 31, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

Related To:

Shopping

Everyone from professional chefs to home cooks tend to get a little messy in the kitchen, which makes having a good, go-to apron essential. There are a lot of apron options out there made of different materials, and different designs and fits. And while a lot of your choice will come down to preference, you can narrow down the search with the help of experts. We reached out to chefs in Food Network's test kitchen to see which aprons they reach for both at work and in their home kitchen.

Japanese Style Soft Cotton Linen Apron with Two Side Pockets, X Cross Halter Apron

$18.99
Amazon

I bought this apron for a shoot where we wanted a variety of aprons to choose from, and we had already spent money on higher-end ones. Despite having had much "nicer" aprons there, this is the one we all kept coming back to. It feels very light, which is important to me because I hate the feeling of something heavy around my neck. Additionally — and I realize this may not matter to everyone — it looks great on top of everything. Shorts? Great. Jeans? Great. Dresses? Great. It is not possible to look bad in this apron. Several people at the shoot went on to buy some for their homes, myself included.

-Larisa Alvarez, Executive Culinary Producer

Buy It

The All Day Crossback Apron

$95
hedley&bennett

The All Day Crossback Apron by Hedley & Bennett is my go-to apron for cooking at home and at work. It’s made from a lightweight material that comes in a variety of colors, and it has just the right amount of pockets to hold things. But, what I love most is the cross-back straps that offer tons of support without pulling down on your neck. Don’t be afraid of the price tag, this apron will last for years to come!

-Amanda Neal, Recipe Developer

Buy It

DRAPRON

$175
Handyma'am Goods

This apron, called the Drapron, is made in America and a woman-owned company focusing on workwear for hardworking women. It is made from a blend of cotton and canvas and is water repellant. The sturdy canvas is great for busy days in the kitchen of a cooking show, and all the pockets allow me to store all my styling tools. There’s a large kangaroo pocket in front that unsnaps from the top, so you can shake out anything that’s collected in it. It pops over my clothes and has snaps at the shoulders, making it it’s easy to get on and off, but it’s also not too snug, so I can easy work in it all day without feeling constricted. It’s on the higher end of cost, but it feels like I’ll have it forever.

-Michelle N Warner, Food Stylist

Buy It

Memphis Bib Apron

$39.99
Chef Works

It's not one of those incredibly expensive and fancy aprons, but I get compliments all the time. The indigo blue color looks good on any outfit, whether pajamas, white shirt, black shirt, pink shirt — you name it. And, I love the adjustable neck buckle, as I can adjust how high and tight I want it around my neck and chest. Most importantly, I constantly lose my pens and papers because I leave them on kitchen counter, but having this apron allows me to keep my pens and papers clean and clear of food stains while I cook and test recipes at home.

-Jackie Park, Food Stylist

Buy It

Merci Merci Linen Apron

$60
Merci Merci

My favorite apron is from a store in Paris called Merci. (Luckily they can be ordered online and are relatively affordable!) They have the most wonderful linens and their aprons are stylish and oh so comfortable. Plus, they come in a rainbow of chic and sophisticated colors. They even get better the more I wash and wear them. I have four in various colors. They are my go to apron! I always get compliments when I wear mine.

-Khalil Hymore, Recipe developer, Food Network Test Kitchen

Buy It

Related Links:

31 Women-Founded Food Businesses We Love to Stock From

How Food Network Staffers Relax In the Kitchen

These Wine Glass Markers Are the Key to Kitchen Organization

Next Up

The Pioneer Woman's Instant Pot Design Is a Fan-Favorite

Plus, this Instant Pot Lux is currently on sale!

The Best Wedding Gifts Food Network Staffers Have Received

Sometimes the best gifts aren't on the registry.

7 Things Food Network Editors Were Obsessed With in February

These are the products we couldn’t get enough of.

The Best New Kitchen Tools We Tested in 2021

From genius cookware to easy-to-use appliances, these are the top-performing new kitchen appliances and cookware from this year.

The Long-Lasting Substitute for Fresh Herbs We Didn’t Know We Needed

And no, it’s not the dried ones.

This Product Is How I Get My Kombucha Fix When I Have No Room in the Fridge

I’m addicted to these Korean drinking vinegars.

The Tiny Popcorn Oprah and I Can’t Get Enough Of

These adorably miniature snacks are as satisfying, if not more, than regular-size popcorn.

These Flat, Round Hot Dogs Solve a Long-Standing Barbecue Dilemma

Say goodbye to being left with an awkward amount of hot dog and hamburger buns.

This Is How My Mom Got Me to Eat Vegetables as a Kid

I still use this bottled sauce on my broccoli as an adult.

This Fruit Is Illegal In the U.S. – Here’s How You Can Still Taste It

You can buy yuja (a.k.a. yuzu) by the jar.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Outchef'd

2pm | 1c

Outchef'd

2:30pm | 1:30c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Outchef'd

10pm | 9c

Outchef'd

10:30pm | 9:30c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Outchef'd

1am | 12c

Outchef'd

1:30am | 12:30c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

Le Creuset's New Color Is Giving All the Cozy Fall Vibes Nov 1, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

38 Best Christmas Ornaments for Food Lovers Oct 31, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The Best Aprons, According to Food Network's Test Kitchen Staffers Oct 31, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

All the New Holiday-Flavored Foods You Can Buy for 2022 Oct 31, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

5 Best Store-Bought Stuffings, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 31, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

30 Gifts for the Couple Who Loves to Cook Oct 28, 2022

By: Allison Russo

8 Iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Get Delivered To Your Door Oct 28, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

30 Gifts Pets and Pet Owners Will Love This Holiday Season Oct 27, 2022

By: Allison Russo

15 Best Whiskey Gifts, According to a Spirits Expert Oct 27, 2022

By: John deBary

7 Best Thanksgiving Turkeys You Can Order Online Oct 27, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

29 White Elephant Gifts Everyone Will Want to Trade For Oct 27, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

8 Best Charcuterie Boards for Entertaining Oct 26, 2022

By: Caylin Harris

10 Best Coffee Brands, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 27, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Coffee Grinders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 31, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Back — These are the Best Kitchen Deals Oct 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

3 Best Knife Sharpeners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 27, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Espresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 27, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

30 Best Gifts for the Man Who Loves Food Oct 27, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

25 Best Gifts for Your Co-Workers Oct 24, 2022

By: Allison Russo

25 Best Gifts for Cheese Lovers Oct 24, 2022

By: Regina Ragone

110 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for 2022 Oct 31, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

24 Best Gifts for the Tea Lover Oct 26, 2022

By: Regina Ragone

8 Things You Didn't Know About Shopping at the Dollar Store Oct 24, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

Everything You Want to Know About Light Wine Oct 24, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

31 Best Vegan Gifts for Plant-Based Loved Ones Oct 20, 2022

By: Wendy Lopez, MS, RDN, CDCES

30 Gifts for Mom That Show How Much You Care Oct 21, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

25 Holiday Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon for $25 or Less Oct 20, 2022

By: Allison Russo

6 Best Speakers for Every Kind of Dinner Party Oct 20, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

Food Network Staffers' Favorite Plant-Based Products Oct 26, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

Related Pages