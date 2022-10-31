The Best Aprons, According to Food Network's Test Kitchen Staffers
The aprons our chefs reach for in the kitchen, both at work and at home!
Everyone from professional chefs to home cooks tend to get a little messy in the kitchen, which makes having a good, go-to apron essential. There are a lot of apron options out there made of different materials, and different designs and fits. And while a lot of your choice will come down to preference, you can narrow down the search with the help of experts. We reached out to chefs in Food Network's test kitchen to see which aprons they reach for both at work and in their home kitchen.
I bought this apron for a shoot where we wanted a variety of aprons to choose from, and we had already spent money on higher-end ones. Despite having had much "nicer" aprons there, this is the one we all kept coming back to. It feels very light, which is important to me because I hate the feeling of something heavy around my neck. Additionally — and I realize this may not matter to everyone — it looks great on top of everything. Shorts? Great. Jeans? Great. Dresses? Great. It is not possible to look bad in this apron. Several people at the shoot went on to buy some for their homes, myself included.
-Larisa Alvarez, Executive Culinary Producer
The All Day Crossback Apron by Hedley & Bennett is my go-to apron for cooking at home and at work. It’s made from a lightweight material that comes in a variety of colors, and it has just the right amount of pockets to hold things. But, what I love most is the cross-back straps that offer tons of support without pulling down on your neck. Don’t be afraid of the price tag, this apron will last for years to come!
-Amanda Neal, Recipe Developer
This apron, called the Drapron, is made in America and a woman-owned company focusing on workwear for hardworking women. It is made from a blend of cotton and canvas and is water repellant. The sturdy canvas is great for busy days in the kitchen of a cooking show, and all the pockets allow me to store all my styling tools. There’s a large kangaroo pocket in front that unsnaps from the top, so you can shake out anything that’s collected in it. It pops over my clothes and has snaps at the shoulders, making it it’s easy to get on and off, but it’s also not too snug, so I can easy work in it all day without feeling constricted. It’s on the higher end of cost, but it feels like I’ll have it forever.
-Michelle N Warner, Food Stylist
It's not one of those incredibly expensive and fancy aprons, but I get compliments all the time. The indigo blue color looks good on any outfit, whether pajamas, white shirt, black shirt, pink shirt — you name it. And, I love the adjustable neck buckle, as I can adjust how high and tight I want it around my neck and chest. Most importantly, I constantly lose my pens and papers because I leave them on kitchen counter, but having this apron allows me to keep my pens and papers clean and clear of food stains while I cook and test recipes at home.
-Jackie Park, Food Stylist
My favorite apron is from a store in Paris called Merci. (Luckily they can be ordered online and are relatively affordable!) They have the most wonderful linens and their aprons are stylish and oh so comfortable. Plus, they come in a rainbow of chic and sophisticated colors. They even get better the more I wash and wear them. I have four in various colors. They are my go to apron! I always get compliments when I wear mine.
-Khalil Hymore, Recipe developer, Food Network Test Kitchen
