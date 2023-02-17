The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week
Find the best deals for your home and kitchen during the long weekend.
This year, Presidents Day falls on Monday, February 20. And whether or not you have a long weekend to commemorate the holiday, many of our favorite brands and retailers are rolling out serious deals starting right now. Whether you're looking for a new set of cookware or want to upgrade some of your small electrics, don't miss your chance to save on some of the best home and kitchen brands.
Amazon is running Presidents Day deals all weekend long – and you'll find savings on products for every room in your house. We are, of course, most excited about deals on kitchen gadgets from some of our favorite brands, like Instant Pot, Breville, Keurig and so many more.
Our Place's first-ever Sizzle Sale kicks off on February 13 and runs through February 28 … just in time for some holiday weekend shopping. During this sale, you'll save 25% off the cast iron Always Pan. If you already have the original Always Pan, this is a great chance to add the cast iron version to your cookware arsenal — or gift one to a friend.
Talia di Napoli makes arguably the best frozen pizzas out there — they're actually made in Naples, Italy, and then frozen and shipped all over the world. And if your freezer is in need of a stock-up, you're in luck. Talia's Presidents Weekend Sitewise Sale runs from February 17 through February 20, where you'll save $20 on all pizza packs and $30 on all toppings trios … no code needed!
Haand is one of our favorite tableware brands — their one-of-a-kind ceramics are perfect for everyday dining. They don't run promotions often, but in celebration of the holiday weekend, they're offering free shipping on orders of more than $250. This promo will be automatically applied at checkout and is valid from February 17 through February 21.
If you're in the midst of a home or kitchen renovation project, Presidents Day weekend is a great time to snag some new appliances. Through February 22 at Lowe's, you'll score instant savings of up to $740, free installation and free local delivery on select appliances.
Starting on February 20, Coravin will be running a Winter Sale with savings of 30% on their Pivot and Pivot+ models. These wine preservation systems make great gifts for the wine-lover in your life … or just as a gift to yourself.
Pottery Barn's Presidents Day Sale is on right now — and you'll score savings of up to 50% on furniture, decor, tabletop, storage solutions and more.
If you're a coffee lover, don't miss the Bean Box Presidents Day sale. From February 17 through February 20, you'll save 10% on your first coffee subscription and snag a free Winter Tasting Flight. Just use code 'PRESIDENT' at checkout!
MadeIn's Presidents Day sale starts on February 17 and runs through February 20, and you'll score savings of up to 30% on cookware, bakeware, tableware and knives … including some of their best-selling products.
Wayfair's Presidents Day Sale is running from February 14 through February 22 — and you'll find discounts of up to 70% off. With markdowns across categories, like bedding, cookware, storage and dining furniture, this sale truly has something for everyone.
Bed Bath & Beyond's Beyond Cooking Event runs through February 20 — just in time to shop over the long weekend. This sale includes discounts on kitchenware from some of our favorite brands, like KitchenAid, Ninja, Nespresso, SodaStream and more.
Overstock's Presidents Day Clearance event is on right now, with savings of up to 70% on thousands of items. Look for steep discounts on kitchen gadgets from our favorite brands, like KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Ninja, DeLonghi and more. You'll also score free shipping on every order!
Does your cutlery drawer need an upgrade? Shop Kilne's knife set sale, which runs through February 21. You'll save 10% on all knife sets, including an assortment of knife blocks, steak knives and more.
The Appliance Presidents Day Sale at Best Buy runs through March 1, so you have plenty of time to browse discounts on appliances of all sizes. Whether you're in the market for a new refrigerator or just want to upgrade your microwave, this is a great opportunity to save. Plus, Best Buy is getting us in the mood for BBQ with discounts on grills, smokers and all the outdoor cooking accessories.
Shop Pit Boss Sportsman Pellet Grill Black at Best Buy. Find low everyday prices and buy online for delivery or in-store pick-up. Price Match Guarantee.
Rifle makes some of our favorite entertaining essentials and drink ware … and in celebration of the long weekend, they're offering an extra 30% off sale items. Just use code 'EXTRA30' at checkout from February 15 through February 21.
Cookie dough that's actually good for you? Sold. Deux is available in a ton of amazing flavors (including a brand-new option created in collaboration with Bachelor alum Hannah Godwin), and their vegan cookie dough is packed with functional enhancements like pea protein and zinc. When you use code 'cookie20' through the end of February, you'll score 20% off your purchase.
Looking for a healthier, upgrade take on the instant noodles of your college dorm days? Prepared in the microwave, Kinjabang Noodles are ready to eat in just four minutes … and when you order them online, you'll save 20% Just use code 'PRES20' on February 20 to save!
Target's 4-Day Sale is on through February 20, so you have the whole weekend to shop and save. You'll find savings of up to 20% on kitchen appliances and cookware, as well as deals on some of our other favorite home brands — like Dyson.
