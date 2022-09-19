Recipes
discovery+

Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only!

Make the most of Vitamix Days deals. Blenders, accessories and even refurbished options are up to 50% off.

Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these links.
September 19, 2022
By: T.K. Brady

Related To:

Shopping

Vitamix makes some of the very best (and most powerful) blenders on the market, but they undoubtedly come with a higher price tag. If you haven't been able to invest in one of these top-of-the-line appliances, Vitamix Days — the brand's exclusive yearly sale — is your chance to snag a top-of-the-line appliance. Vitamix Days deals are lasting for three days this year compared to last year's two, and you'll score savings of up to 50% on blenders and accessories (along with free shipping).

Some of the best deals you'll find in this year's sale include accessories, certified refurbished models and brand-new blenders that are ideal for every kitchen. Snag a new 7500 blender for just $300 (regularly $560), a Certified Reconditioned A3500 for $350 (regularly $550) or a replacement tamper for just $9. You'll also find containers for just $100 and immersion blender accessories starting at $16 if you've invested in Vitamix's handheld model already.

Still not sure what to add to your cart? Below are our top picks from Vitamix Days deals.

Vitamix 7500

$559.95 $299.95
Vitamix
On Sale

Save nearly 50% on the Vitamix 7500, which is on sale in red, white or black. This blender is truly a workhorse (it's perfect for purees, pasta sauces, soups and so much more!) and the 64-ounce container has a low-profile design for easy storage.

Buy It

Vitamix 5300

$559.95 $279.95
Vitamix
On Sale

Another more affordable Vitamix model is the 5300, on sale for Vitamix Days. The interface of the 5300 is a bit more clunky than the 7500, but it does come with the pulse feature, 10 speeds and a high powered motor like the 7500. A sacrifice in ease-of-use may be a small price to pay for the lower price tag.

Buy It

Vitamix A3500

$649.95 $549.95
Vitamix
On Sale

This Ascent Series blender is on sale in the Black Stainless colorway ... sure to make sleek addition to any kitchen countertop. Featuring five built-in smart programs, you can make smoothies, hot soups, dips and spreads or frozen desserts at the touch of a button.

Buy It

Certified Reconditioned A3500

$549.95 $349.95
Vitamix
On Sale

If you're open to a refurbished model, the A3500 is a great smart blending option. This pre-owned model comes with just a 5-year warranty compared to the newer model's 10, but if you're looking to save serious money, a certified refurbished could be the way to go.

Buy It

Silicone Blender Spatula

$11.95 $9.56
Vitamix
On Sale

If you love using your Vitamix to make nut butters, this spatula will come in handy for scraping the sides of the container and the base to make sure you get every bit of food for your efforts.

Buy It

Immersion Blending Jar

$19.95 $15.96
Vitamix
On Sale

For anyone who's already invested in a Vitamix Immersion Blender, this jar is a no-brainer. It's an easy way to store sauces, drinks and smoothies without the mess.

Buy It

Personal Cup Adapter

$144.95 $99.95
Vitamix
On Sale

While a Vitamix doesn't immediately come to mind when you think of personal blenders, this attachment will allow you to make the most of yours. The attachment fits to your base and does the blending for you. Swap the top, and you're ready to take your smoothie on-the-go.

Buy It

