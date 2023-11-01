The Holiday Watchlist You’ll Be Thankful for this November
Check out the fun and festive holiday premieres airing on Food Network this month.
Christmas Cookie Challenge: A Very Gingerbread Puppet Show – Thursday, November 2 at 9|8c
Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson are hosting a dramatic opening night in the Christmas cookie playhouse, where four gingerbread masters craft cookie stick puppets. As one puppet master receives a standing ovation and an advantage in the next round, another baker is sent into the wings. The remaining three cookie makers then build grand gingerbread puppet theaters and perform a play for Ree and Eddie! Their massive stick puppet theaters will have to incorporate classic lollipop flavors like orange cream, butterscotch, root beer, cinnamon or espresso. The gingerbreader who receives the biggest applause will win $10,000 and the Golden Ornament.
Delicious Miss Brown: Fall Fest – Sunday, November 5 at 12|11c
Kardea Brown cooks a fall-inspired menu to celebrate her favorite season of all. She's invited friends and neighbors over to celebrate fall, play games and eat her Braised Pulled Pork Sliders with Apple Slaw, Sweet Potato Chips with Sweet and Spicy Mustard Sauce, Spiked Mulled Apple Cider and Apple Cider Donuts with Pumpkin Spice Glaze.
Holiday Wars: Love at “Frost” Sight – Sunday, November 5 at 9|8c
Host Jeff Mauro welcomes three teams of cake, sugar and cookie artists to the holiday bakeshop, where they will create a scene depicting the exact moment Mr. and Mrs. Claus fell in love. Judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira decide which two teams are the perfect match and which team is heading home for the holidays.
Holiday Baking Championship: Season’s Best – Monday, November 6 at 8|7c
Mmm … can you smell it? The sweet aroma of cinnamon rolls baking in the oven, or is it the pumpkin-spiced latte you're sipping? For the preheat, host Jesse Palmer asks the bakers to combine two of the fall season's best treats and make seasonal coffee drink cinnamon rolls. Then, the bakers roll right into the main heat with a fall-themed yule log that Jesse calls Thanksgiving Swiss Rolls. In the end, judges Carla Hall, Duff Goldman and Nancy Fuller decide which baker is rolling home.
Chopped: Friendsgiving – Tuesday, November 7 at 8|7c
Celebrating the trendy tradition of hosting a Friendsgiving meal, four teams of best buddies compete to make a Thanksgiving feast. Cooperation will be key as good pals set out to show that their bonds can withstand the pressure that comes from one of the toughest cooking competitions around. Mayhem ensues with eight chefs in the kitchen in the first round, as everyone tries to make the most of an iffy canned product. A thematically appropriate and totally weird hot dog is part of the entrée round puzzle, and a pumpkin pie-flavored drink in the dessert basket is a sweet surprise for the two remaining teams of friends.
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown: Turkey Day Traditions – Tuesday, November 7 at 9|8c
Katie Lee Biegel cracks the wishbone with Turkey Day classics and makes this holiday reunion a surprise family affair. Chefs Darnell Ferguson, Bryan Voltaggio and Michael Voltaggio attempt to squash Bobby Flay by leveling the playing field with a new turkey tradition.
Guy’s Grocery Games: Flavortown Academy: Antonia vs. Jet – Wednesday, November 8 at 9|8c
It's enrollment week at Flavortown Academy! Guy Fieri invites seven home cooks from across the country to an intensive five-week cooking competition for a chance to win $35,000. Luckily, they'll be taught by all-star culinary "professors" Jet Tila and Antonia Lofaso. The teachers need to pick their class, so the home cooks make their signature dish to prove they have the necessary chops to qualify as worthy students. The two cooks with the least successful dish battle for a chance to stay enrolled.
The Kitchen: Retro Thanksgiving – Saturday, November 11 at 11|12c
The Kitchen goes back in time to give "oldie but goodie" Turkey Day staples a tasty update. Dynamic duo Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian team up for Thanksgiving's power couple: the Classic Thanksgiving Turkey and Vintage Cranberry Sauce Mold. Then, Katie Lee Biegel's spectacular sides -- Grits Dressing and Broccoli Casserole -- are not to be missed, Sunny Anderson gives her Grandma Williams' Squash Pie a citrusy makeover with Lemon Whipped Cream and Geoffrey finishes off the meal with the perfect Pan Gravy.
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen: International Thanksgiving – Saturday, November 11 at 12|11c
This year, Guy Fieri's giving thanks with an international flair. Chef Nyesha Arrington starts things off with a Mandarin Smash, then charms with Chorizo Clam Toast and Smothered Turkey Wings. Chef Nate Appleman catches everyone off guard with Cacio e Pepe Potato Casserole and Turkey Porchetta with Fennel Apple Salad. Chef Shota Nakajima gets going with Gochujang Miso Glazed Carrots with Yogurt Sauce and some Soy Braised Duck Breast with Sautéed Kale. Chef Jet Tila makes Mexican Street Corn Casserole and his Chinese Sausage and Chestnut Rice Dressing before spicing things up with Chile Mango Upside-Down Cake.
Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-Giving – Sunday, November 12 at 8|7c
Hosts Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown welcome four memorable kid bakers back to celebrate the abundance of Turkey Day by creating Thanksgiving buttercream boards featuring duos of buttercream, baked items and chocolate-dipped treats. The winning baker will be filled with gratitude when they take home the bountiful $10,000 prize package of baking tools and equipment.
Elf on the Shelf: Season’s Meetings – Sunday, November 19 at 8|7c
Magic is in the air at the Enchanted Cottage, the whimsical and wondrous culinary playground that the Scout Elves have created for six teams of hopeful contestants. In round one, host Duff Goldman asks the teams to adopt their own Scout Elf and create a personalized edible shelf for their elf to enjoy. The two bottom teams face off in the Santa Showdown, where they will have to pull out all the stops to impress judges Kardea Brown and Ashley Holt with their snow globe showpieces that embody Christmas memories.
Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games – Monday, November 27 at 9|8c
Hosts Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown bring the jolly merriment when four unforgettable kid bakers return for the holidays to make reindeer cakes with 3D antlers. The winning baker takes home all the gifts in the $10,000 prize package of seasonal baking tools and equipment.
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays: Selena + Alex – Thursday, November 30 at 8|7c
Selena Gomez welcomes Chef Alex Guarnaschelli to help her cook a feast for her tree-trimming party. While the family decorates, Selena and Alex prepare an indulgent feast with Fried Mozzarella Sticks and Creamy Marinara, Alex's whipped cream infused "Chantilly" Mashed Potatoes, Black Pepper Roast Beef and Gravy, and Chocolate Candy Cane Bark to top it off. Alex and Selena make a video call to a very special someone. Later, the gang is joined by Selena's friends and family to enjoy the spread and admire the tree.