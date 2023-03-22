8 Things That Should Be On Your Spring Cleaning Checklist

Spring cleaning doesn’t have to just be sanitizing. Maintenance is a huge part of it as well. Your trusty knives have helped your cooking all year long, and it’s time to give them some TLC by sharpening them. Using a knife sharpener is a good call, but if you don’t own one already and aren’t ready to invest in one, give a honing rod a try to keep your knives up-to-par for as long as possible. You can also bring dull knives to local kitchen or hardware stores, or even farmers' markets, where professional knife sharpeners can get the job done for you on the spot.