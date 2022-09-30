What to Know About Taking Herbal Supplements

Herbal supplements are classified as food supplement products without a prescription containing one or more herbal ingredient. They come in many forms including pills, powders, tinctures, and teas and are sold at most major retailers and online vendors — and even gas stations! Sales of herbal supplements exceeded $8 billion in 2018 and the industry shows no signs of slowing down. According to data published in 2022, half of the US population uses herbal products, believing that they are a safer or less harmful alternative to medications. The truth is some of the most popular herbal supplement products can be the most dangerous.