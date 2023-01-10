How to Meal Prep on a High-Protein Diet

Meal prepping food takes planning. Salads won’t last more than a few days and even food that needs to be reheated shouldn’t be stored in the fridge for more than four days. Take your fifth meal of the week and store it in the freezer and take it out on Thursday so it can defrost for Friday. Fish can only be stored in the fridge for two or three days, but luckily you can also freeze it for up to two months.