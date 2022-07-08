5 Food Safety Rules for Eating Outside During the Summer

Keep cold perishable foods in the cooler at 40 degrees F or below until they’re ready to be served. If the food sat outside for over 2 hours, or 1 hour when it’s over 90 degrees F outside then toss it. Hot food should be kept hot at or above 140 degrees F. To do so, wrap the hot food well and place it in an insulated container until serving. If the hot food sits out for over 2 hours, or 1 hour if the temperature is above 90 degrees F, it should be tossed.