Recipes
Recipe of the Day
One-Pot Spaghetti with Fresh Tomato Sauce
Trending Recipes
Seekh Kebabs
FNK_FriedZucchiniCoins_H
Fried Zucchini Coins
Grilled Pork Chops
Ice Cream Bombe
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
BBQ USA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most
Is There Hope for the Now Discontinued Choco Taco?
6 "Magic" Vintage Baking Recipes You'll Turn To Again and Again
Currently Obsessed With...
1352566547
How the Dirty Shirley Became the Drink of the Summer
Condiments
The Condiments Restaurant Chefs Can't Live Without
Shop
What's New
The Best New Frozen Treats In the Ice Cream Aisle
7 Best Smokers, According to Experts
This MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Is Their Biggest One Yet
The Best Products for Summer Entertaining You Can Buy Now
The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

5 Food Safety Rules for Eating Outside During the Summer

Warmer months means spending more time outdoors. Here's what to know when you bring your meal outside.

July 08, 2022
By: Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

Related To:

Healthy Grilling Recipes and Ideas Grilling Healthy Summer
1346156784

1346156784

Photo by: Halfpoint Images/Getty Images

Halfpoint Images/Getty Images

When the warm weather hits, we love eating outdoors. Whether it’s in the backyard, or at the park or beach, the ability to eat outside is amazing. However, with the warm weather comes some important food safety rules to follow to keep the food safe and diners healthy. Remember these five rules the next time you choose to eat outside.

Keep cold food below 40 degrees F.

Foods should be kept safe from your fridge or freezer all the way until it reaches its outside destination. Cold food should be packed in a cooler with ice or frozen gel packs. You want your cold food to be kept at 40 degrees F or below to help minimize bacterial growth. You can pack your meat, poultry, and seafood while still frozen so they can stay colder longer.

Your coolers should also be organized properly with one cooler having beverages and the other with perishable foods. This way the beverage cooler, which tends to be opened and closed more often, won’t impact the temperature of the perishable cooler (since they are separate!). That warm air can really increase your cooler temperatures putting those perishable foods at risk for potentially causing illness.

Properly wash your hands.

Even when you’re eating outdoors, proper hand washing is essential to keep everyone safe. Before you set up your outdoor fiesta make sure your hands and surfaces are clean. If you are away from access to running water, bring water in a jug, soap, and paper towels. You can also use moist disposable towelettes for cleaning your hands, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Marinate and cook food properly.

It’s just so easy to grill outdoors, but it’s still important to follow proper grilling guidelines to ensure your grilled goodies are safe to eat. Here are several tips to make sure you’re grilling properly:

  • Marinate safely: Marinate food in the fridge and not at room temperature or outside. Also, never use the sauce that’s been marinating the food. Reserve a separate portion of the marinade if you plan on using it for your grilled foods.
  • Cook food thoroughly: Using a food thermometer is the only way to tell if a food is safe to eat. Eyeballing it or checking the color isn’t good enough! Cook poultry to 165 degrees F; beef, pork, veal and lamb to 145 degrees F; ground beef, pork, veal and lamb to 155 degrees F; ground poultry to 165 degrees F; and fin fish like salmon and tuna to 145 degrees F.

Avoid cross-contamination.

Do not use the same plates that held the raw meat, poultry, or seafood to hold any cooked food unless they’ve been washed first in hot, soapy water – which is not always easy to do outside. Instead, have a clean plate and utensils ready by the grill to serve your food.

Put away leftovers after 1 or 2 hours.

To do so, you want to keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot, which helps minimize the growth of potentially hazardous bacteria. You never want to keep food in the “danger zone” between 40 degrees F and 140 degrees F for more than 2 hours, or 1 hour if the temperature outside is above 90- degrees F. This is when bacteria can multiply so rapidly it can make you sick.

Keep cold perishable foods in the cooler at 40 degrees F or below until they’re ready to be served. If the food sat outside for over 2 hours, or 1 hour when it’s over 90 degrees F outside then toss it. Hot food should be kept hot at or above 140 degrees F. To do so, wrap the hot food well and place it in an insulated container until serving. If the hot food sits out for over 2 hours, or 1 hour if the temperature is above 90 degrees F, it should be tossed.

Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, is a registered dietitian and consultant who specializes in food safety and culinary nutrition. She is the author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen: More Than 130 Delicious, Healthy Recipes for Every Meal of the Day.

*This article was written and/or reviewed by an independent registered dietitian nutritionist.

Related Links:

How to Wash Your Hands Correctly

For the Love of Food Safety, Stop Washing Your Chicken

10 Grilling Safety Tips

Next Up

Summer Cooking (and Eating), Alex Guarnaschelli Style

Hear from Alex Guarnaschelli to learn her favorite seasonal eats, plus what she piles on top of her ultimate burger.

This DIY BBQ Kit Makes Grilling a Breeze

Here's what the pros reccomend.

10 Summer Food-Safety Tips

Keep your food and family safe all summer long by following these simple tips.

Best 5 Kebab Recipes

Check out Food Network's top-five easy kebab recipes to find five-star dinner inspiration from Food Network stars Ted Allen, Melissa, the Neelys and Tyler.

The Neelys’ Top 5 Summer Grilling Tips

Food Network's First Family of Barbecue, Pat and Gina Neely, share simple suggestions, plus an easy dry rub recipe, for stress-free grilling all summer long.

Bobby Flay's Top 5 Tips for Summer Cooking

Hear from Food Network chef and grillmaster Bobby Flay, and learn his top-five tips for stress-free summer cooking.

How to Get the Most Out of Your Grill on Weeknights

It’s too hot to turn on the oven. Here’s how to make grilling a quick affair — plus recipes to get you started.

The Best Lean Meats You'll Want to Grill All Summer Long

Learn how to choose the best lean meats for grilling and save money in the process.

Barbecue Party Calculator

Hosting a get-together this summer? Whether you're doing an informal outdoor barbecue or an evening cocktail party, we've got you covered on how to best calculate the amount of food and drinks you'll need to plan the right size soiree.

Summer-Conscious Dinners

Get tips and tricks from Robin Miller and Food Network for eating healthier in the summer when clothing layers are shed and the weather heats up.

Related Pages