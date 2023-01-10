Why Is Coffee So Good for Your Brain?

The FDA recommends no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine daily, which is about two 8-ounce cups of coffee, since a home-brewed cup varies from 100 to 200 mg of caffeine. By comparison, a “tall” (12-ounce) cup at Starbucks has 225 to 280 mg of caffeine. The healthiest way to consume coffee may be in smaller amounts throughout the day, and no later than 2 p.m., according to doctors at the AMA. In other words, trade your giant coffee cup for a 6-ounce vintage cup similar to those likely used in the ground-breaking coffee-and-brain-health research, and sip throughout the morning.