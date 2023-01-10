Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen’s Smokey-Sweet Roasted Veggie Salad Bowl, as seen on Food Network.
Roasted Vegetable Salad Bowl
Trending Recipes
Molly Yeh's Sausage & Broccolini Pizza Pocket
Sausage and Broccolini Pizza Pockets
Creamy Tomato Soup
Double Chocolate Chip Muffins
Broccoli and Cheddar-Stuffed Potato Skins with Avocado Cream
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Kids Baking Championship
Worst Cooks in America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
‘Popcorn Guy’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Ronzoni Pastina Is Being Discontinued, and People Are In Shambles
Starbucks Is Introducing a New Winter Beverage – And It’s Cold
Currently Obsessed With...
Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023
7 Things You Didn't Know About Beekeeping
Shop
What's New
4 Best Dishwasher Detergents, Tested By Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Toasters of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
26 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Valentine's Day
52 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen
The Best Store-Bought Almond Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, CO
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win HGTV Dream Home 2023
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Why Is Coffee So Good for Your Brain?

The morning ritual of making coffee may be just as important as the beverage itself.

January 10, 2023
By: Serena Ball, M.S., R.D.

1273728379

Photo by: agrobacter/Getty Images

agrobacter/Getty Images

Coffee is the number one source of antioxidants in many people’s diets. These powerful antioxidant phytochemicals, or plant chemicals can help block oxidation in the brain and minimize the effects of aging. Additionally, there are other surprising components in a couple cups of coffee (even instant!) that may protect cognitive health and even mental wellbeing.

Chlorogenic Acids May Reduce the Risk of Cognitive Decline

Clorogenic acids (CGAs) are especially potent and protective polyphenols, or plant antioxidants found in coffee. CGAs appear to be to one of the main coffee components with positive effects on brain function.

Regular coffee consumption reduces the risk of dementia and cognitive decline later in life according to a large body of research including two ground-breaking studies, the FINE study and the CAIDE study. In the CAIDE study, researchers followed around 1,400 people and found that drinking three to five cups (probably about 6-ounces each, since this was the typical cup-size at the time/location of the study) of coffee daily was associated with a decreased risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease later in life.

In the 10-year FINE study of over 600 men, researchers found that those who regularly drank coffee had less cognitive decline than those who did not. Three cups a day seemed to be the sweet spot. CGAs were mentioned as an active ingredient linking coffee to these benefits.

In a research review appearing in the European Journal Nutrition, researchers reviewed 94 studies and found CGAs linked to:

  • Anti-inflammation components stimulate the formation of healthy neurons and may inhibit the buildup of amyloid protein clusters (precursors to Alzheimer’s disease) in the brain.
  • Better blood sugar control keeps a steady stream of nourishment to the brain.
  • Increased vascular function is important to avoid strokes and increase cerebral blood flow.

Not only do CGAs appear to slow cognitive decline, but researchers in one randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study found that CGAs might even help improve cognitive function.

Caffeine Can Boost Serotonin

Caffeine can increase serotonin hormone production. This “feel good” chemical regulates many brain tasks, and a daily dose of serotonin can be beneficial to mental health.

Researchers at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health followed more than 50,000 women for 25 years and found that those drinking at least four cups of coffee daily had a 20 percent reduced risk of depression compared to non-coffee-drinkers. And another study of more than one million people linked caffeinated coffee consumption to a reduced risk of Parkinson’s disease in men. This study in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, researchers found a stronger protective effect of caffeine against cognitive decline in women than in men.

Before you go reaching for that energy drink, it’s important to note that caffeine in other beverages does not seem to have the same cognitive benefits as caffeine in coffee, according to some animal studies. Caffeine in coffee appears to be uniquely beneficial in the way it is synergistic with other coffee components.

Finally, if caffeine makes you jittery, anxious or leads to insomnia, the benefits of coffee don’t outweigh those downsides. Doctors for the American Medical Association (AMA) note that caffeine is a brain stimulant, speeding up some body processes including heart rate and blood pressure. For most people without health conditions, this is fine, but if cutting back is needed, any symptoms of withdrawal (headache, fatigue) usually only last a few days.

Anti-Inflammatory Compounds May Reduce Stress in the Brain

Inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain can manifest in conditions of depression, anxiety, memory loss, and an inability to focus. Coffee contains a great number of anti-inflammatory compounds which can calm oxidative stress caused by free radicals.

Some of these anti-inflammatory compounds include types of hydroxycinnamic acids. Like many other antioxidants, these compounds roam around the body and the brain “looking for” unstable free radicals. When these phenol compounds find the free radicals, they neutralize them by donating an electron, thus stabilizing the molecules without becoming unstable themselves.

Coffee Culture Is All About Routine

One of the most beneficial parts of your morning coffee routine is just that — it’s routine.

Few of us eat the same thing every single day. For example, most of us don’t eat berries everyday, which have more antioxidants per serving than coffee, but lots of us drink at least one cup of coffee every morning. So when researchers reviewed which foods can make an impact on health, coffee was important, and it usually topped the charts because of its consistent intake.

The social interaction of morning or afternoon coffee groups can also help with mental wellbeing. Isolation can contribute to a decline in mental health, but consistent meetings with social groups, which often center around coffee or occur in a coffee shop, can decrease depression.

Bottom Line: Daily coffee drinking is linked to a decreased risk of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, some mental health issues, and may help prevent some age-related cognitive decline.

The FDA recommends no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine daily, which is about two 8-ounce cups of coffee, since a home-brewed cup varies from 100 to 200 mg of caffeine. By comparison, a “tall” (12-ounce) cup at Starbucks has 225 to 280 mg of caffeine. The healthiest way to consume coffee may be in smaller amounts throughout the day, and no later than 2 p.m., according to doctors at the AMA. In other words, trade your giant coffee cup for a 6-ounce vintage cup similar to those likely used in the ground-breaking coffee-and-brain-health research, and sip throughout the morning.

Serena Ball, MS, RD is a registered dietitian nutritionist, culinary instructor, and mom of five children. She blogs at TeaspoonOfSpice.com and is the author of the best-selling The 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook, Easy Everyday Mediterranean Diet Cookbook and the newly-released The Sustainable Mediterranean Diet Cookbook. Follow her @TspCurry on Instagram.

Related Links:

The Healthiest Energy Drinks, According to a Nutritionist

Coffee Subscription Services Editors Swear By

What Is Mushroom Coffee?

Next Up

15+ Vegan Ice Creams That Are So Good, You Won't Miss the Dairy

Seriously — they’re that good!

Coffee Station & Blended Coffee Frappé Hack

The Kitchen hosts share how to build a creative coffee bar along with a simple blended coffee drink to finish off your Bottomless Brunch celebration.

Is Instant Coffee Healthier Than Regular Coffee?

Choosing instant may be better for you and the environment depending on your coffee habits.

Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Dunkin’, Peet’s, Krispy Kreme and more have perks lined up for September 29.

12 Best Coffee Subscriptions for Every Kind of Coffee Drinker

Never run out of your favorite coffee beans again!

How to Freeze Baked Goods

Extend the life of breads, bagels and cakes with a few simple tips.

Is Mayonnaise Good for You?

The famously fatty condiment can still be part of healthy diet.

Energy Drinks: Good or Bad?

Here's everything you need to know before you crack open an energy drink.

Is Ginger Good for You?

Learn why this favorite warming spice may be a friend to your body as well as your taste buds.

Food Network Editors' Not-So-Secret Thanksgiving Confessions

It's time to talk turkey.

Related Pages