Capri Sun Cases Are Recalled After Being Contaminated with Cleaning Solution

Everything you need to know about the recall, and how to figure out if the cases in your home should be thrown out.

August 18, 2022
By: Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

Photo by: Photo c/o FDA.gov

Photo c/o FDA.gov

If you love those silver pouches of Capri Sun juice drinks or you pack them into your kiddos lunches, be aware that they were just recalled. Here’s what you need to know about the recall and how to check if you have the recalled Capri Sun in your kitchen.

What to Know About the Capri Sun Recall

Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of nearly 6,000 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink beverage. Diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was introduced into a production line in one of the factories causing the recall. The issue was discovered after a few customers called to complain about the taste of the product. Retailers are working diligently to remove the product from circulation.

Do You Have a Recalled Capri Sun?

If you have Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products in your kitchen, check the package for a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023 (those recalled). Other information about the recalled product provided by Capri Sun includes:

  • Name of product: Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend
  • Product size: 6.6 fl oz
  • Packaging description: Individual foil pouches packed in paperboard cartons. (Note: Cases shipped to retailers include 4 cartons that are shrink-wrapped together. Product is sold by the carton at retail.)
  • Manufacturer code on pouch: 25JUN2023 WXX LYY #### Note: #### would be between 0733-0900 for product affected by this issue, XX may be 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, or 10, YY may be 01 through 12.
  • Manufacturer code on carton: 25JUN2023 WXX #### CT1404 Note: #### would be between 0733-1000 for product affected by this issue, XX may be 01, 02, or 03.
  • Carton UPC: 0 8768400100 4
  • Case UPC: 87684 00409 00

What to Do If You Have A Recalled Product

If you recently purchased the product, do not drink it. You can return it to the store it was purchased. You can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to check if a product was part of the recall and to receive your money back if you purchased a recalled product.

Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, is a registered dietitian and consultant who specializes in food safety and culinary nutrition. She is the author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen: More Than 130 Delicious, Healthy Recipes for Every Meal of the Day.

*This article was written and/or reviewed by an independent registered dietitian nutritionist.

