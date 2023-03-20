Check Your Freezers: What You Need to Know About the Latest Frozen Fruit Recall from Costco, Trader Joe’s and Aldi

Hepatitis A is a viral-borne illness that usually happens within 15 to 50 days after consuming the contaminated food or beverage (including contaminated water). The virus can last from a few days to a few months. In rare cases, especially in folks with pre-existing health conditions or those with weakened immune systems, hepatitis A can progress to liver failure and even death. Symptoms of the virus include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice (the yellowing of the skin and/or eyes), dark urine and pale stool. In some cases, someone with hepatitis A may not show symptoms – specifically young children under the age of six years. Because the illness can range in severity, if you think you may have hepatitis A then you should consult your healthcare provider.