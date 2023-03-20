Check Your Freezers: What You Need to Know About the Latest Frozen Fruit Recall from Costco, Trader Joe’s and Aldi
Frozen strawberries and a tropical blend are being recalled due to a possible hepatitis A contamination.
If you’ve recently bought frozen fruit at Trader Joe’s, Costco or Aldi, you may want to double check if your products are included in the latest food recall. Read on to know which states are affected and what you should be doing if you have a recalled product.
Which Frozen Fruit Products Are Recalled?
On March 17, 2023, Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon recalled its frozen organic strawberries and frozen organic tropical blend due to a possible contamination from hepatitis A. The organic strawberries can be found at Costco in Los Angeles and Hawaii; Aldi; KeHE; Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets in certain states. The frozen tropical blend can be found in Trader Joe’s nationwide. California Splendor, Inc. of San Diego, California also recalled certain lots of four-pound bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles, Hawaii and two San Diego business centers. As of now, this is the list of stores and areas that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has called out, but the FDA is continuing to work with the stores and food manufacturers to identify any potential additional product information.
The following frozen organic strawberries with the following brand names and best by dates were recalled:
California Splendor Recall: Kirkland Signature four-pound bag of Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries in certain states with these lot codes
Scenic Fruit Recall: Frozen organic strawberries with the following brand names and Best By Dates distributed to these states:
- Simply Nature, Organic Strawberries, Best By 06/14/2024 in AZ, AR, CA, IL, IA, MI, MN, MO, ND, OH, SD and WI
- Vital Choice, Organic Strawberries, Best By 05/20/2024 in WA
- Kirkland Signature, Organic Strawberries, Best If Used By 10/08/2024 in AK, ID, MT, OR, UT and WA
- Made With, Organic Strawberries, Best Before 11/20/2024 in IL and MD
- PCC Community Markets, Organic Strawberries, Best By 29/10/2024 in WA
- Trader Joe’s, Organic Tropical Fruit Blend with the following Best By dates: 04/25/24; 05/12/24; 05/23/24; 05/30/24; 06/07/24 available nationwide
- To date, the FDA is reporting five total illnesses (including two possible cases with two hospitalizations). The state with confirmed cases includes Washington.
What Is Hepatitis A?
Hepatitis A is a viral-borne illness that usually happens within 15 to 50 days after consuming the contaminated food or beverage (including contaminated water). The virus can last from a few days to a few months. In rare cases, especially in folks with pre-existing health conditions or those with weakened immune systems, hepatitis A can progress to liver failure and even death. Symptoms of the virus include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice (the yellowing of the skin and/or eyes), dark urine and pale stool. In some cases, someone with hepatitis A may not show symptoms – specifically young children under the age of six years. Because the illness can range in severity, if you think you may have hepatitis A then you should consult your healthcare provider.
What Should You Do If You Have Recalled Food?
Do not eat any of the recalled strawberries, even if you cook them. The products should be tossed or returned to the store.
If you purchased the recalled frozen strawberries or tropical fruit blend or ate them in the last two weeks and have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, immediately consult with your healthcare provider.
If you think you may have symptoms of hepatitis A (listed above) after eating the frozen berries or tropical fruit blend, contact your healthcare provider.
