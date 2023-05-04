Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Margarita
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Avocado Rose Eggs Benedict.
Avocado Rose Eggs Benedict
Air Fryer Biscuits
Raspberry-Orange Sparklers
Food Stylist: Anne Disrude Prop Stylist: Lynsey Fryers
Spring Shells and Cheese
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Alex vs America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
I Tried TikTok’s Frozen Sour Strips Hack – And It Didn’t Exactly Deliver
Crumbl Launches ‘Cookie Journal’ For Fans to Rate and Review Every Flavor That’s Ever Existed
Is TikTok’s Viral Cottage Cheese ‘Ice Cream’ As Healthy as It Seems?
Currently Obsessed With...
Starbucks Pink Drink Now Comes in a Bottle
Topo Chico Launches Line of Canned Cocktails
Shop
What's New
Best Microwave Rice, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
19 Clever Gifts the Beer Lovers in Your Life Will Love
Can’t Get Your Hands on a Stanley Tumbler? These Are the Best Alternatives
5 Best Crepe Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
30 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
Tour the Sleek and Modern Kitchen from Smart Home 2023
HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, NM
Enter for Your Chance to Win Smart Home 2023

Gold Medal Flour Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

Check your pantries.

May 04, 2023
By: Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

1218459943

Photo by: Volanthevist/Getty Images

Volanthevist/Getty Images

On April 28, 2023, General Mills announced a voluntary national recall of Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour. The recall is being issued because Salmonella Infantis was found during a sampling of the five-pound bag products. The recall is of the two-, five- and 10-pound bags. Get more information about this recall and what to do if you find a recalled item in your pantry.

Which Flour Products Are Being Recalled?

The recall affects two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and ten-pound bags, and two date codes of the Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall. On these packages you will see “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

Here are the items being recalled — so check your pantry for the following:

  • Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5 lb Flour with package UPC 000-16000-19610 and recalled “better if used by date” of 3/27/24 and 3/28/24.
  • Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10 lb Flour with package UPC 000-16000-19580 and recalled “better if used by date” of 3/27/24 and 3/28/24.
  • Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2 lb Flour with package UPC 000-16000-10710 and recalled “better if used by date” of 3/27/24 and 3/28/24.
  • Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5 lb Flour with package UPC 000-16000-10610 and recalled “better if used by date” of 3/27/24 and 3/28/24.

If you find any of the products affected by the recall, dispose of it or return it to the store. If you have discarded any products that have been recalled, contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

In addition, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warn that you should not eat any raw products made with flour. Bacteria like Salmonella Infantis can make you sick if it is in uncooked flour and you eat it. The bacteria can be killed by proper cooking through baking, frying, sauteeing or boiling products made with flour. Don’t forget about cleaning your hands, all surfaces and utensils after handling flour or dough.

What Is Salmonella Infantis?

Healthy individuals with bacteria Salmonella Infantis experience diarrhea, fever, nausea and abdominal pain. Symptoms usually start within six hours to six days of ingesting it, and last four to seven days. If you are concerned about the illness, then it is recommended that you call your doctor.

In addition, the CDC recommends calling a doctor if you have the following symptoms:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Diarrhea for more than three days that isn’t getting better
  • Bloody stools
  • Prolonged vomiting where you can’t keep any liquids down
  • Any signs of dehydration like dry mouth and throat, little urination and dizziness when standing up

Related Content:

Just Eat the Non-Organic Blueberries – Here’s Why You Should Disregard the ‘Dirty Dozen’

What Parents Need to Know About the AAP’s New Weight Loss Guidelines for Kids

4 Best Bread Machines, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

What Is Self-Rising Flour? And How to Make Self-Rising Flour

Make your own self-rising flour with ingredients you may have in your pantry.

Bleached Flour vs Unbleached: What’s the Difference?

What is bleached flour and is it bad for you?

Can You Eat Raw Flour?

And perhaps more importantly, should you really be eating raw cookie dough?

What Is Bread Flour? Bread Flour vs All-Purpose Flour

And can you just use all-purpose flour instead?

The 3 Best Gluten-Free Flours for Baking and Cooking

We tested different brands in a variety of recipes to find the best (and most versatile) gluten-free flours.

What Is Pre-Sifted Flour? And How to Measure It

Some bags of flour have a pre-sifted label on them. We get into what exactly this means – and, more importantly – whether you have to sift again.

How to Measure Flour Accurately

If you’re plunging and measuring, you’re doing it wrong.

Kellogg’s Takes After Instant Ramen, Releasing Just-Add-Water Cereal ‘Instabowls’

No need to cry over spilled milk. Or being out of milk.

This Fruit Loop Is Huge

MSCHF’s Big Fruit Loop is 'part of an extremely unbalanced breakfast' and is selling for $19.99 a pop.

Egg Prices Are Going Up – Here’s How You Can Make the Most of Them

Supply chain issues, worker shortages and the bird flu are behind the soaring costs.

Related Pages