Gold Medal Flour Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination
Check your pantries.
On April 28, 2023, General Mills announced a voluntary national recall of Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour. The recall is being issued because Salmonella Infantis was found during a sampling of the five-pound bag products. The recall is of the two-, five- and 10-pound bags. Get more information about this recall and what to do if you find a recalled item in your pantry.
Which Flour Products Are Being Recalled?
The recall affects two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and ten-pound bags, and two date codes of the Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall. On these packages you will see “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.
Here are the items being recalled — so check your pantry for the following:
- Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5 lb Flour with package UPC 000-16000-19610 and recalled “better if used by date” of 3/27/24 and 3/28/24.
- Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10 lb Flour with package UPC 000-16000-19580 and recalled “better if used by date” of 3/27/24 and 3/28/24.
- Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2 lb Flour with package UPC 000-16000-10710 and recalled “better if used by date” of 3/27/24 and 3/28/24.
- Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5 lb Flour with package UPC 000-16000-10610 and recalled “better if used by date” of 3/27/24 and 3/28/24.
If you find any of the products affected by the recall, dispose of it or return it to the store. If you have discarded any products that have been recalled, contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.
In addition, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warn that you should not eat any raw products made with flour. Bacteria like Salmonella Infantis can make you sick if it is in uncooked flour and you eat it. The bacteria can be killed by proper cooking through baking, frying, sauteeing or boiling products made with flour. Don’t forget about cleaning your hands, all surfaces and utensils after handling flour or dough.
What Is Salmonella Infantis?
Healthy individuals with bacteria Salmonella Infantis experience diarrhea, fever, nausea and abdominal pain. Symptoms usually start within six hours to six days of ingesting it, and last four to seven days. If you are concerned about the illness, then it is recommended that you call your doctor.
In addition, the CDC recommends calling a doctor if you have the following symptoms:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit
- Diarrhea for more than three days that isn’t getting better
- Bloody stools
- Prolonged vomiting where you can’t keep any liquids down
- Any signs of dehydration like dry mouth and throat, little urination and dizziness when standing up
