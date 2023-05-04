Gold Medal Flour Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

In addition, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warn that you should not eat any raw products made with flour. Bacteria like Salmonella Infantis can make you sick if it is in uncooked flour and you eat it. The bacteria can be killed by proper cooking through baking, frying, sauteeing or boiling products made with flour. Don’t forget about cleaning your hands, all surfaces and utensils after handling flour or dough.