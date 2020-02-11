89 Must-Try Instant Pot Recipes
There are so many reasons to love your Instant Pot — like all these mouthwatering recipes that were made just for the trendy, all-in-one appliance.
The Do-It-All Gadget
There’s no denying that an Instant Pot® is a must-have for every kitchen. What’s not to love about a slow-cooker, pressure cooker and stovetop stand-in all wrapped into one compact appliance? With a few accessories and the right recipes, your multicooker can get cozy soups, crowd-pleasing chicken dinners, healthy weeknight meals and even desserts on the table with ease. Ready to put your Instant Pot® to good use? You’re in the right place — we’ve got plenty of delicious options for you to choose from.
Buy an Instant Pot Now: Amazon, $99.95
Instant Pot Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Traditional, slow-cooked pulled pork can take up to 8 hours to cook, but when you use the saute setting, you'll be able to produce this juicy, fork-tender batch in just under two hours.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwiches
5-Ingredient Instant Pot Mac and Cheese
This macaroni for this creamy, kid-friendly dish cooks up in just four minutes when using the pressure-cook setting. And after it's been gobbled up, you'll only have one pot to clean!
Get the Recipe: 5-Ingredient Instant Pot Mac and Cheese
Instant Pot Stuffed Peppers
You can make hearty stuffed peppers without the long bake time, thanks to your Instant Pot! Just build the ground beef and rice filling in the Instant Pot itself, then stuff into large bell peppers and pressure-cook until perfectly tender. Finish off with some extra-sharp Cheddar and chopped parsley for a great weeknight meal.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Stuffed Peppers
Instant Pot Greek Chicken Bowls
The flavors of the Mediterranean are cooked up in 30 minutes in an Instant Pot® for a quick and filling, souvlaki-inspired weeknight dinner.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Greek Chicken Bowls
Instant Pot Carnitas
The great thing about these one-pot carnitas is that you don't have to wait all day for the perfect taco.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Carnitas
Instant Pot Creamy Goat Cheese Pasta
Inspired by the baked feta pasta that took the internet by storm, this recipe is similarly easy but uses creamy goat cheese and comes together in a fraction of the time, thanks to the Instant Pot®! We opted for a short, tubular pasta for this dish to capture a bit of the creamy sauce inside each piece. Top with a sprinkle of fresh basil and you have a bright and flavorful dish you’ll want to make year-round.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Creamy Goat Cheese Pasta
Instant Pot Chicken Adobo
This simplified version of a traditional Filipino comfort food was meant for your Instant Pot®. The pressure cook setting prepares it in no time and best of all, there's only one pot to clean up.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Adobo
Instant Pot Indian Shrimp Biriyani
The multi-cooker makes this dish an easy clean-up — the shrimp and spices are first sauteed in the pot, then the rice is cooked using the pressure-cook function. The result is a super-quick, flavor-packed dinner that's perfect for a weeknight.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Shrimp Biryani
Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
Didn't know your Instant Pot® could handle a whole chicken? Well, it can! And you'll have soul-soothing bowls of chicken noodle soup in only 45 minutes.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
Instant Pot Cola-Braised Short Ribs
With the help of an Instant Pot® and some cola, these saucy short ribs will give you that "braised all day" flavor and tenderness in just under two hours. The acidity of the cola not only helps tenderize the beef, but also rounds out the spices and balances the dish.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Cola-Braised Short Ribs
Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore
Traditionally, this dish takes hours to cook in the oven. Our Instant Pot® version is ready in a fraction of the time and is made entirely in the pot – hello, easy clean-up! The chicken is fall-off-the-bone tender and the tomato sauce has the perfect smoky kick, thanks to the bacon.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore
Instant Pot Swedish Meatballs
This speedier version of Swedish meatballs is streamlined and made in an Instant Pot®, but loses nothing that we love about the classic recipe. Gone is the step of chilling and resting the subtly spiced meatballs; we brown them as soon as they’re formed. We also bypass the tedious process of making a roux and whisking in broth to form the rich, creamy gravy. Instead, we simply pour the broth over the meatballs, dot it with pieces of beurre manie and let the Instant Pot® do the work. After the steam is released, all that’s left to do is stir in some heavy cream.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Swedish Meatballs
Instant Pot Pasta Marinara
This set-it-and-forget-it pasta dish couldn't be easier or more satisfying. You'll be proud to say the tomato sauce is from scratch — and the whole thing only takes 10 minutes of work!
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Pasta Marinara
Instant Pot Magic Apple Cake
You don't need fancy inserts or special pans to make a sweet and satisfying baked dessert in an instant pot. This easy recipe lets you cook up a warm, spiced apple treat right in the bowl of the machine.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Magic Apple Cake
Instant Pot Chicken Posole
Thanks to your Instant Pot, the slow-cooked flavors of this Mexican soup are fully developed in just two hours.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Posole
Instant Pot Butter Chicken
This dish is beloved for a reason — it's warm, comforting and flavorful. And since there's no need to marinate the chicken first, it's perfect for a last-minute dinner.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Butter Chicken
Instant Pot Creamy Ranch Chicken Pasta
The internet loves this ready-in-a-hurry dish, but too many versions are overly soupy or have curdled sauces. Our version uses chicken thighs, and we stir them into the cheese mixture after it is cooked to creamy, tangy perfection.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Creamy Ranch Chicken Pasta
Instant Pot Mini Frittatas
Make a quick and delicious brunch appetizer or snack with your Instant Pot®.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Mini Frittatas
Instant Pot Beef Stew
This isn't your Grandma's beef stew: The Instant Pot (a slow cooker, pressure cooker and stove-top stand-in, all in one) makes this hearty dish a weeknight possibility.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Beef Stew
Instant Pot Soy-Ginger Salmon
Frozen salmon will cook very quickly and beautifully in the Instant Pot. We took advantage of the pressure-cooker function, which can infuse so much flavor, by adding savory ingredients like soy sauce and lime.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Soy-Ginger Salmon
Instant Pot Black Bean Soup
Thanks to your new appliance, the beans for this creamy soup don't need to be soaked overnight. And they cook, under pressure, for just 1 hour. If you don't have an immersion blender, you can puree the beans in batches in a regular blender (but take care, they will be hot).
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Black Bean Soup
Instant Pot Lemon Frozen Chicken with Orzo
Once you unlock the secret of cooking frozen chicken in an Instant Pot, the possibilities for variations become endless.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Lemon Frozen Chicken with Orzo
Instant Pot Taco Night
Everyone's favorite night of the week just got easier. The Instant Pot® is the perfect tool for when you've forgotten to defrost your ground beef ahead of time.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Tacos
Instant Pot Spaghetti Squash with Marinara
This might be the easiest way to cook spaghetti squash — pierce a whole squash all over with a fork, then cook it in a pressure cooker until perfectly tender. It cooks in a fraction of the time it would take in the oven, and there's no need to struggle with cutting the sturdy squash beforehand.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Spaghetti Squash with Marinara
Instant Pot Pozole Rojo
In Mexican pozolerias you're given the choice of 8 to 12 different toppings and every person can customize their bowls. Put out a selection of garnishes and let your guests do the same.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Pozole Rojo
Instant Pot Korean-Style Short Ribs
No need to fire up the grill for this sticky, meaty dish. With the Instant Pot®, finger-licking short ribs are ready in no time. If you miss that charred flavor, a quick trip under the broiler will satisfy.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Korean Style Short Ribs
Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings
Comforting chicken and dumplings come together at lightning speed thanks to the Instant Pot®, in this perfect addition to your weeknight dinner arsenal.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings
Instant Pot Pot Roast
Searing and pressure cooking your pot roast in a versatile Instant Pot® helps you get that fall-apart-tender meat quicker than you would with a traditional recipe.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Pot Roast
Instant Pot Sunday Sauce
Your Sundays are now free! No more standing over the stove babysitting Sunday supper. This sauce is fully loaded with pork, beef, sausage and meatballs, and is sure to become a family tradition that won't leave you short on time to relax and enjoy Sunday Funday.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Sunday Sauce
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup
Get the flavor of a slow simmered squash soup in half the time using an Instant Pot® multi-cooker.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup
Instant Pot Moroccan Chicken
Looking for a meal to warm you up from the inside out? With spices like cinnamon, turmeric, ginger and coriander, this family-friendly chicken dish will certainly do the trick.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Moroccan Chicken
Instant Pot Indian Spicy Eggplant
Inspired by the flavorful eggplant dish bhartha, this easy version skips the lengthy roasting and peeling steps and instead uses an instant pot to pre-cook the eggplant in 20 minutes.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Eggplant Masala with Peas
Instant Pot Keto Mediterranean Chicken
This keto-friendly chicken is bursting with Mediterranean flavors, marrying heart-healthy olive oil, briny olives, and rich and creamy Greek yogurt.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Keto Mediterranean Chicken
Instant Pot Tex-Mex Beef Stew
This 5-star stew gets its Tex-Mex flair from chili powder, cumin, coriander and smoked paprika. And don't leave out the cinnamon — it adds warm notes you never even knew your beef stew needed.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Tex-Mex Beef Stew
Instant Pot Salmon with Garlic Potatoes and Greens
You'll feel like a chef when you serve this salmon dinner, complete with garlicky smashed potatoes and warm greens. A little lemon zest and paprika go a long way in flavoring this quick and easy meal.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Salmon with Garlic Potatoes and Greens
Instant Pot Whole30 Chicken Tikka Masala
You can have a flavorful and tender Chicken Masala in 10 minutes in your Instant Pot® while sticking to your Whole30 diet plan.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Whole30 Chicken Tikka Masala
Instant Pot Hawaiian Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
For a taste of the tropics, serve pulled chicken sandwiches with a hint of pineapple, and top them off with a cool and crunchy slaw that packs a flavor surprise: coconut!
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Hawaiian Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
20-Minute Instant Pot Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl with Frozen Spinach and Tzatziki
The flavors of this easy quinoa bowl will take you straight to the Mediterranean, thanks to the homemade tzatziki, crumbled feta, fresh grape tomatoes and squeeze of lemon. Not to mention, the whole dish will be on your dinner table in 20 minutes flat, thanks to the Instant Pot!
Get the Recipe: 20-Minute Instant Pot Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl with Frozen Spinach and Tzatziki
Baked Potatoes with Broccoli and Cheddar
This hearty and wholesome weeknight dinner will please both kids and grown-ups, and it's made entirely in the Instant Pot®.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Baked Potatoes with Broccoli and Cheddar
Instant Pot Dulce de Leche
A super-fast way to make dulce de leche in a multi-cooker. And no stirring necessary.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Dulce de Leche
20-Minute Instant Pot Spaghetti with Sausage Meatballs
You'll be amazed at how quickly this spaghetti with sausage meatballs comes together, thanks to the Instant Pot! Rolling prepared Italian sausage into balls makes for a simple and flavorful meatball -- no additional ingredients required. Plus, the tomato puree, garlic and fresh basil provides a smooth, delicious sauce without any extra work. Enjoy with an extra sprinkle of grated Parmesan for a quick and easy meal.
Get the Recipe: 20-Minute Instant Pot Spaghetti with Sausage Meatballs
Instant Pot Polenta
No more being chained to the stove, stirring incessantly, on polenta night. Now you can combine it all, and it's done in no time.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Polenta
Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast
We took the viral, melt-in-your-mouth Mississippi pot roast and made it in an Instant Pot® multi-cooker, cutting the overall cook time by more than half. The ranch seasoning and sliced pepperoncini provide just the right amount of spice and tang. The result is a flavorful, fork-tender dish you can make any night of the week.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast
Instant Pot Pulled Chicken
Even if you didn't take anything out for dinner tonight, you can still serve up this saucy pulled chicken in under an hour. Frozen chicken breasts cook quickly and easily in an Instant Pot®.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Pulled Chicken
Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore
This one-pot meal is an easy twist on the hearty classic. Filled with sauteed onions and mushrooms, garlic, diced tomatoes, and chicken, it's as good for the family as it is for company.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore
Instant Pot Chicken and Broccoli Teriyaki Dump Dinner
This takeout favorite can be made in the comfort of your own home, in less time than it takes for delivery. Dump your ingredients into the Instant Pot® and let it do the rest! You'll have dinner on the table in 30 minutes!
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken and Broccoli Teriyaki Dump Dinner
Instant Pot Caribbean Chicken and Rice
Jerk seasoning flavors the rice and sauteed peppers as well as the chicken in this recipe. Serve with lime wedges for an extra kick.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken with Rice and Peas
Instant Pot Hard-Boiled Eggs
Want a foolproof way to make perfect hard-boiled eggs? Try your Instant Pot®! Quick, perfectly set, creamy yolks every time, without any hassle.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Hard-Boiled Eggs
Instant Pot Chicken Panzanella
The rich flavors of the cooking liquid are soaked into toasted bread cubes, which get tossed with winter's best greens for a quick weeknight dinner.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Winter Chicken Panzanella Salad
Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage
Love a traditional St. Patrick's Day dinner – but don't love how long it takes to make one? Here is the perfect solution: An easy express route to feasting that uses your pressure cooker.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage
Instant Pot Yogurt
All you need is two simple ingredients to make creamy, delicious yogurt in your Instant Pot®. For extra flavor, add mix-ins of your choice – the options are endless!
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Yogurt
Instant Pot Indian Dal
This vibrantly spiced red lentil stew comes together quickly and easily.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Masoor Dal With Shiitake Mushrooms
Instant Pot Hummus
You will never again use canned chickpeas to make hummus after you try this easy no-soak, from-scratch version in the Instant Pot® multi-cooker. The dried beans get super tender in just under an hour and whip up into the creamiest hummus ever.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Hummus
Instant Pot Keto Chili
Now you can have a meaty and well-rounded chili with a slow-simmer taste cooked in less than half the time in your Instant Pot®.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Keto Chili
20-Minute Instant Pot Salmon and Rice Bowl
This fresh, healthful and flavorful meal comes together perfectly in 20 minutes. The rice is seasoned with a bit of vinegar and sugar to mimic sushi rice and the salmon is steamed, so it stays moist and delicate. Make sure you let the pot rest for the full 8 minutes so the the rice has time to absorb all the liquid it needs.
Get the Recipe: 20-Minute Instant Pot Salmon and Rice Bowl
Instant Pot Shrimp and Grits
No stovetop needed for this comfort food classic. Thanks to the Instant Pot®, this dish keeps the soul of Southern cooking with just a fraction of the work it would normally take.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Shrimp and Grits
Shortcut Instant Pot Lasagna
A classic lasagna cooked in just 25 minutes is the perfect weeknight dinner.
Get the Recipe: Shortcut Instant Pot Lasagna
Instant Pot Egg Loaf
When that egg salad craving hits, this hack makes it easy to prepare a batch of perfectly cooked hard-boiled eggs for chopping, no ice bath or peeling required. One more reason to love your pressure cooker.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Egg Loaf
Instant Pot Beef Pho
Beef pho is one of the most beloved dishes in Vietnam but its famous spice-laced stock can take up to 12 hours to make. By using a multicooker, we cut the time down to just over 3 hours (and much of that time is hands-off) without sacrificing any flavor. Don't be nervous about serving the pho with raw sirloin — the hot, steamy stock cooks the beef just enough so that it is meltingly tender.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Beef Pho
Instant Pot Shrimp Risotto
Achieve the taste of slow-cooked risotto that taste like you've been attending to for half an hour, without ever stirring. Your Instant Pot does all the hard work and you can take the credit for a restaurant-worthy meal that takes almost no effort.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Shrimp Risotto
Meal Prep Instant Pot Shredded Chicken
Cook a couple of pounds of chicken at the start of the week, shred it up, and you have the base for an infinite number of quick and easy meals. This version of the meal prep staple (usually so bland, so blah) is so flavorful, you don't need to do much-- or really anything-- to dress it up. But if you want to, we have plenty of ideas.
Get the Recipe: Meal Prep Instant Pot Shredded Chicken
Instant Pot Chili
A touch of coffee adds depth to this simple but nuanced under-an-hour chili.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chili
Instant Pot Bacony Refried Beans
Refried beans without the frying makes this the perfect side dish for any fiesta. With your Instant Pot®, you can start from dried beans but skip the soaking step and skip the hours of cooking but still get velvety, bacony beans.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Bacony Refried Beans
Instant Pot Coconut Chicken
Spice up your weeknight dinner game with boneless, skinless chicken thighs cooked with soy sauce and vinegar in the Instant Pot; a little bit of unsweetened coconut milk added in at the end makes for a super creamy sauce that you'll want all over a side of jasmine rice.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Coconut Chicken
Instant Pot Whiskey and Honey Glazed Ham
Never serve dry ham again! Your Instant Pot® will infuse your ham with honey, Dijon and whiskey in literally minutes.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Whiskey and Honey Glazed Ham
Instant Pot Mulled Wine
The Instant Pot® makes quick work of infusing holiday spices into your wine. Set to keep warm and serve this festive beverage straight from the pot at your next party!
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Mulled Wine
Instant Pot Chicken with Quinoa, Pistachios and Apricots
This is going to be your new go-to healthy weeknight dinner. Full of protein and fiber, this dish is light, yet satisfying. The heat of the chile and ginger balance out the sweetness of the apricot, and the pistachios provide a pleasant crunch.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken with Quinoa, Pistachios and Apricots
Instant Pot Chicken Marbella
This classic dinner party dish is made from start to finish in the multi-cooker. Briny capers and olives marry with dried apricots and a touch of brown sugar for the perfect blend of sweet and savory.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Marbella
Instant Pot Brunswick Stew
This traditional Southern stew is the perfect combination of delicious tomato broth, hearty vegetables and rich luscious meat. While it's not as thick as many stews, it's one recipe that's sure to fill even the hungriest bellies.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Brunswick Stew
Instant Pot Fall-off-the-Bone Chicken
Now you can have a whole chicken on your table — tender enough to fall of the bone and ready to serve — in under an hour. If you want extra roasted flavor, try browning the chicken breast and back first on the high saute setting until golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Fall-off-the-Bone Chicken
Instant Pot Pasta
What's the saying about a watched pot? If you don't feel like waiting for water to boil, here is your solution for perfectly cooked al dente pasta, ready in no time.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Pasta
Instant Pot Rack o' Ribs Sandwich
A touch of chipotle adds smokiness to these ribs, like what you'd get on the grill. A quick broil at the end creates extra char and concentrates the flavors of the barbecue sauce.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Rack o' Ribs Sandwich
Instant Pot Brown Rice Pilaf
This easy side dish is made from start to finish in your Instant Pot. The saute function allows you to soften the mushrooms before adding the rice, infusing the dish with tons of flavor.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Brown Rice Pilaf
Instant Pot Corn on the Cob
No need to heat up a big pot of water — and your kitchen in the process — just to enjoy some fresh summer corn. Cooking corn in a pressure cooker with minimal water allows the flavor to shine through, and it couldn't be easier. Serve simply with butter, salt and pepper.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Corn on the Cob
Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto
This creamy risotto gets its rich flavor from leeks, wild mushrooms and white wine. Best of all, you can add the broth all at once — no standing at the stove and stirring throughout!
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
These super creamy mashed potatoes could not be any easier — no dicing or draining required. This is a great make-ahead recipe at any time of the year, but it's especially fitting around the holidays.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Instant Pot Saag Paneer
Using fresh baby spinach — cooked quickly in a pressure cooker — instead of frozen elevates this creamy and spicy Indian comfort food.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Palak Paneer
Instant Pot Lentil-Veggie Burgers with Slaw
Here's a simple and well-balanced veggie burger that won't break the bank. Tender Instant Pot® lentils and roasted sweet potato and mushrooms come together in a satisfying patty that's served piled high with creamy, tangy coleslaw.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Lentil-Veggie Burgers with Slaw
Instant Pot Blueberry Corn Muffin Bites
These mini muffin bites quickly come together in your Instant Pot®, thanks to corn muffin mix and a silicone egg bites mold. With only five ingredients and thirty minutes to spare, you can have a delicious blueberry muffin at the ready for breakfast or snack time.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Blueberry Corn Muffin Bites
Instant Pot Split Pea Soup
Just heat the broth and vegetables in the pot, then secure the lid and set to pressure according to the manufacturer's instructions. In 15 minutes, you'll have four comforting servings. Ladle them out for dinner or stick them in the fridge for easy lunches.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Split Pea Soup
Instant Pot Steamed Rice
Take the guesswork out of rice and use your Instant Pot® to make it foolproof.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Steamed Rice
Instant Pot Chicken with Rice and Peas
Chicken thighs, rice and peas cook up in less than an hour for a weeknight dinner that’s sure to please.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken with Rice and Peas
Instant Pot Pork Loin with Carrots and Onions
Pork Loin is so lean that it's often overcooked and turns out dry --but not with the Instant Pot. After just thirty minutes, you have tender and juicy pork in a rich, savory sauce. Serve with mashed potatoes for a quick and easy comfort meal.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Pork Loin with Carrots and Onions
Instant Pot Caramelized Onions
Caramelized onions typically require a great deal of attention and time, as the low and slow cooking provide a perfectly tender and golden brown result. But thanks to the Instant Pot®, this typically labor-intensive recipe because an achievable weeknight dish. These sweet and jammy onions are the perfect accompaniment to sandwiches, grain bowls and more.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Caramelized Onions
Instant Pot Beef Curry
This rich, savory Japanese-style beef curry is typically made with little blocks of store-bought Japanese curry roux. Since the dish comes together so fast in an Instant Pot®, we use the time gained to make a homemade roux with basic pantry ingredients. (Garam masala isn’t traditional, of course, but Japanese curry has hints of the flavors in the spice blend.) Combined with Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, grated apple and beef broth, the result is a mildly sweet, spicy curry packed with extra umami. You can serve it over white rice or udon noodles. You can also make it without the beef and pour the sauce over Japanese-style breaded and fried pork or chicken cutlets (tonkatsu or chicken katsu, respectively).
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Beef Curry
Reverse-Seared Instant Pot Prime Rib and Gravy
Holiday roasts can be tricky and nerve wracking when the pressure is on to pull off the perfect meal. Give yourself a break by making this prime rib roast that is packed with flavor and couldn't be easier. Pressure cooking results in an ultra moist and incredible evenly cooked roast; browning it at the end creates a crisp, golden exterior that stays just way—crisp and golden.
Get the Recipe: Reverse-Seared Instant Pot Prime Rib and Gravy
Instant Pot BBQ Chicken and Grits Dump Dinner
This dinner is truly a one-pot wonder — a Southern feast that tastes like it was slow cooked but takes just 40 minutes. Simply stack the ingredients in your Instant Pot® and let the machine take care of the rest.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot BBQ Chicken and Grits Dump Dinner
Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore Dump Dinner
Who doesn’t love a big bowl of pasta with red sauce? It’s even better as a full meal with tender chicken and briny olives. Simply dump all the ingredients into the Instant Pot® and this Italian classic will be on the table in little over a half hour!
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore Dump Dinner