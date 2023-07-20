Why You Should Make Shawarma In a Loaf Pan

When it comes to recipes from my Lebanese heritage, I love to stay as authentic as possible to honor the traditional recipes that my family has passed down through the generations. But I’m also a millennial mom who works full time and is always chasing the next viral food trend, so I’m all about shortcut methods like this Loaf Pan Shawarma that can still deliver authenticity in a slightly more convenient manner. It’s truly hard to mimic a shawarma spit at home, so any homemade variation will have shortcuts and adaptations. And I’m all about this newly discovered shortcut that puts the oven, instead of me, to work!