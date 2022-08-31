66 Easy Chicken Dinners You'll Make on Repeat
You don’t need to be a pro in the kitchen to whip up these delicious chicken dinners. Even beginner cooks will find that these no-sweat recipes come together with ease.
Always a Winner
Chicken is often a go-to protein, mostly because it's easy to cook and is considered a lean protein. Though chicken has a reputation for being bland, that couldn't be further from the proof. Whether you prefer juicy chicken thighs or tender chicken breasts, there are so many easy ways to dress the meat up and turn it into a winning meal. We recommend starting with this Tuscan Chicken Skillet. It's full of bacon, cream and Parmesan — is your mouth watering yet? There's no need to go out to dinner when you can make this restaurant-style creamy, cheesy chicken and fettuccine at home.
Get the Recipe: Tuscan Chicken Skillet
Chicken Florentine Style
We're pretty sure Giada wins weeknight dinners with this quick and delicious take on classic chicken breast. She serves it on a bed of buttery spinach, topped with a creamy, garlicky sauce.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Florentine Style
Instant Pot Lemon Frozen Chicken with Orzo
Once you unlock the secret of cooking frozen chicken in an Instant Pot®, the possibilities for variations become endless. This creamy lemon chicken with orzo is worthy of a dinner with friends, though it is so easy, you'll make it a regular on your weeknight rotation. Make sure you follow the directions for a 10-minute natural release; a quick release left us with dry and stringy meat.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Lemon Frozen Chicken with Orzo
Lemon Chicken
Turn your dinner into a takeout-inspired meal at home with Rachael Ray's chicken dish.
Get the Recipe: Lemon Chicken
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Valerie stuffs her tacos with a saucy chicken mixture and sweet pickled onions.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Tinga Tacos
Oven Fried Chicken
Ellie uses crushed cereal and whole-grain crackers to add a crisp, crunchy coating to yogurt-marinated chicken.
Get the Recipe: Oven Fried Chicken
Instant Pot Keto Mediterranean Chicken
This keto-friendly chicken is bursting with Mediterranean flavors, marrying heart-healthy olive oil, briny olives and rich and creamy Greek yogurt. If you don't have white wine vinegar, you can use red wine vinegar or even white distilled vinegar instead.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Keto Mediterranean Chicken
Hasselback Chicken Cordon Bleu
A fun play on hasselback potatoes, Ree stuffs thinly-sliced chicken breasts with Canadian bacon, Swiss cheese and a crunchy breadcrumb topping. Bonus? These chicken breasts can easily be made in advanced and frozen until you’re ready to eat.
Get the Recipe: Hasselback Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken Yakitori and Rice
Like Rachael says, everyone loves food on a stick. She bastes her chicken skewers with a sweet and stick glaze that echoes the flavors of her sesame-covered green beans with tofu.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Yakitori and Rice
Hot Chicken Chili
A cayenne-spiced oil takes Trisha’s chili to the next level — and it only takes 45 minutes to get on the table. Heads up: It is quite hot, so you may want to reduce the amount of oil if you’re cooking for the kids.
Get the Recipe: Hot Chicken Chili
Chicken Pot Pie Burgers
A simple white gravy ups the comfort factor of Trisha’s veggie-packed burgers.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Burgers
Marinated Chicken Breasts
This make-ahead recipe is great for weeknight dinners. Prepare the marinated chicken breasts on a weekend, then pop them in the freezer. The night before you’re ready to cook, remove the chicken and let it thaw.
Get the Recipe: Marinated Chicken Breasts
Old-Fashioned Chicken Stew
Ree browns the chicken in the pot to render as much flavor as possible before transforming it into a cozy stew with chunks of hearty root vegetables.
Get the Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Stew
Parmesan Chicken Linguini with Sunday Gravy
Did you know Trisha’s five-star recipe was inspired by Frank Sinatra? She puts her own spin on his beloved Italian sauce by incorporating bacon and a slightly-sweet shallot.
Get the Recipe: Parmesan Chicken Linguini with Sunday Gravy
Caramel Chicken
Katie’s recipe puts a sweet-and-salty spin on your typical weeknight dinner. Serve the chicken with white rice — it’s key for soaking up the delicious caramel sauce.
Get the Recipe: Caramel Chicken
Chicken Tortilla Dump Dinner
Get the Recipe: Chicken Tortilla Dump Dinner
Chicken Piccata
With more than 1,000 5-star reviews, Giada’s chicken piccata is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. She serves her chicken with a luscious, tangy lemon-caper sauce.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Piccata
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Classic and easy to make, this version of Alfredo doesn't use flour to thicken the sauce. Instead, it relies on a slight simmer and a heavy dose of cheese.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Cauliflower Fried Rice
For a lighter take on classic fried rice, look no further than cauliflower to save the day. The secret to achieving a ricelike texture is using a food processor to chop up the cauliflower into tiny pieces; you want them to be coarse, not super soft like a puree.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Cauliflower "Fried Rice"
'Easiest Ever' Chicken Mole Enchiladas
In Mexico, rich mole poblano is a celebratory dish, often made for special occasions, which takes about 4 days. The sauce in this recipe is a streamlined version that packs in deep and delicious flavor and is easy to make ahead and freeze, so even weekdays can be festive.
Get the Recipe: 'Easiest Ever' Chicken Mole Enchiladas
Chicken Fajita Salad
Ree puts a fresh twist on the charcuterie board with her fun and festive salad, which is cooked from start to finish on the grill.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Fajita Salad
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Ree’s recipe has five stars for a reason — fans love how fast, flavorful and family-friendly it is.
Get the Recipe: Cajun Chicken Pasta
Caprese Chicken Penne Alfredo
Get the Recipe: Caprese Chicken Penne Alfredo
Trisha's Chicken Tortilla Soup
Trisha loves this soup because it can easily be made ahead of time and left on the stove until you’re ready to eat.
Get the Recipe: Trisha's Chicken Tortilla Soup
Slow Cooker Chicken Stroganoff
Move over beef — chicken is in the house. This great weeknight meal takes less than 15 minutes to prep, then the slow cooker does the rest.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Stroganoff
Slow-Cooker Chicken Thighs
Soy sauce, honey, garlic and ginger (along with the natural juices of the chicken) become irresistible sauce to serve over chicken thighs and rice. If you like a thicker sauce, simply add cornstarch at the end and cook a little longer.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Thighs
Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings
Comforting chicken and dumplings come together at lightning speed thanks to the Instant Pot®, in this perfect addition to your weeknight dinner arsenal.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings
BBQ Chicken Baked Potatoes
Thanks to your pressure cooker, Ree’s saucy chicken comes together in just 12 minutes. She stuffs the chicken into baked russet potatoes, which get topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and diced green onion.
Get the Recipe: BBQ Chicken Baked Potatoes
Chicken Curry in a Hurry
A true one-pot wonder, Ree’s chicken curry comes together in just 25 minutes from start to finish.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Curry in a Hurry
Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic
This recipe is for the ultimate garlic lover. Chicken thighs are braised until tender in a rich, roasted garlic sauce, then topped with fried garlic chips. There's even enough roasted garlic paste to whip up a loaf of garlic bread while the chicken cooks.
Get the Recipe: Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic
Easy Chicken Curry with Vegetables
Heat up your weeknights with Melissa’s veggie-packed curry, which comes together in less than 40 minutes.
Get the Recipe: Easy Chicken Curry with Vegetables
Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry
Game Plan: Marinate the chicken while you prepare the rest of the ingredients. You'll have a fresh and healthy dinner on the table in just about half an hour.
Get the Recipe: Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry
Spinach and Artichoke Chicken Casseroles
Creamy, cozy and oh-so-delicious, Molly’s casserole is the ultimate make-ahead meal. She stores her casserole in the freezer and pops it in the oven for just 30 minutes when she needs a heat-and-eat dinner.
Get the Recipe: Spinach and Artichoke Chicken Casseroles
Sheet Pan Caprese Chicken
Your dishwasher will thank you for this easy one-sheet weeknight dinner — no prep bowls needed! Juicy roasted tomatoes and cheesy chicken breasts get a hint of brightness from fresh basil and a balsamic reduction.
Get the Recipe: Sheet Pan Caprese Chicken
Roman-Style Chicken
Giada packs her light, yet satisfying chicken dish with fresh herbs, tomatoes and peppers.
Get the Recipe: Roman-Style Chicken
Chicken Quesadillas
These quesadillas are one of Ree's family's favorite dinners. And let's be honest: For quick weeknight comfort, all you really need is something cheesy and carby.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Quesadillas
Instant Pot Chicken Adobo
This simplified version of a traditional Filipino comfort food was meant for your Instant Pot (a slow cooker, pressure cooker and stove-top stand-in, all in one). The pressure cook setting prepares it in no time and best of all, there's only one pot to clean up.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Adobo
Slow Cooker Chicken Chili
Cinnamon and molasses lend a rich, earthy flavor to this super quick chili.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Chili
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
These protein-packed fajitas cleverly use a foil-lined baking sheet and broiler to make a quick and healthy weeknight meal with easy clean up.
Get the Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
Easy Pan-Roasted Chicken and Shallots
Shallots are the perfect size for roasting whole with larger cuts of meat. When halved or quartered with chicken breasts, they make a quick weeknight dinner, complete with a pan sauce. If you have champagne vinegar or white wine vinegar on hand, add a splash to the sauce just before serving.
Get the Recipe: Easy Pan-Roasted Chicken and Shallots
Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Chicken Skillet
Inspired by a favorite hot appetizer, this creamy weeknight chicken skillet dinner has all the best parts of spinach and artichoke dip.
Get the Recipe: Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Chicken Skillet
Slow-Cooker Whole Chicken
This no-fuss whole chicken is moist and tender. We rub it in spices and prop it up on canning lids, suspending it above the juices for a roasted effect right in the slow cooker. Piercing the skin on the bottom lets excess juices run out, allowing for even and gentle cooking. A simple homemade barbecue sauce comes together in mere minutes, perfect for slathering all over.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Whole Chicken
Creamy Skillet Chicken
One humble skillet has four jobs in this easy weeknight meal: it sears, sautes, simmers and steams. The cleanup is so minimal, your dishwasher will be out of work!
Get the Recipe: Creamy Skillet Chicken
Chicken Marsala
After frying the chicken, Tyler cooks his prosciutto and cremini mushrooms in the same pan. The juices rendered from the chicken lend a rich, caramelized flavor to the sauce.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Marsala
Lemon-Garlic Skillet Chicken and Potatoes
For once, water and oil work together to make a magical one-skillet weeknight chicken dinner. Potatoes cook alongside crispy chicken thighs — first they boil in water until tender, and then fry into golden nuggets in the remaining oil.
Get the Recipe: Lemon-Garlic Skillet Chicken and Potatoes
Easy Chicken Pot Pie
Sunny uses quick-cooking chicken tenders and cuts them into bite-size chunks for her easy, satisfying pot pie.
Get the Recipe: Easy Chicken Pot Pie
Skillet Chicken Parmesan with Artichokes
This skillet dinner has everything you could want in just one dish and it’s ready in less than an hour. Win-win.
Get the Recipe: Skillet Chicken Parmesan with Artichokes
Peanut Chicken Pasta
Peanuts take center stage in Ree’s easy dish. She tosses the pasta in a peanut butter sauce and chops salted peanuts for a quick and crunchy garnish.
Get the Recipe: Peanut Chicken Pasta
Skillet Rosemary Chicken
This hearty meal — full of chicken, mushrooms and potatoes — gets its rustic flavor from rosemary sprigs and charred lemons.
Get the Recipe: Skillet Rosemary Chicken
Chicken Korma
Coconut milk and Madras curry powder are used to give this chicken dish a traditional Indian touch.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Korma
Chicken Thighs with Creamy Mustard Sauce
Ina’s trick for crispy, golden brown chicken thighs? Once the meat hit the skillet, don’t move or flip it for 15 minutes. Use that time to prepare a side dish (or pour a glass of wine).
Get the Recipe: Chicken Thighs with Creamy Mustard Sauce
Asparagus and Chicken Stir-Fry
Fresh ginger is the key to this stir-fry’s punchy flavor. Serve with rice to really round out the dish.
Get the Recipe: Asparagus and Chicken Stir-fry
Oven Fried Coconut Chicken with Mango Dipping Sauce
Cooking with kids? They’ll love Jeff’s oven-fried chicken tenders, which he prepares coats with a mixture of coconut flour, whole wheat panko crumbs and shredded unsweetened coconut.
Get the Recipe: Oven Fried Coconut Chicken with Mango Dipping Sauce
Barbecue Chicken and Brussels Sprout Sheet Pan Dinner
This simple dinner of barbecue-glazed chicken, Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes is assembled and cooked on just one sheet pan, making it an ideal weeknight meal.
Get the Recipe: Barbecue Chicken and Brussels Sprout Sheet Pan Dinner
Chicken Meatball Casserole
Katie’s meatballs have a secret — they’re held together with nutrient-rich pumpkin! Kids won’t even notice since they’re tucked into a gooey baked pasta and topped with grated Parmesan.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Meatball Casserole
Chicken Spaghetti
With spaghetti and mushroom sauce, and light and dark meat chicken with bell peppers, Ree's casserole is like two meals in one. Cooking the spaghetti in the same liquid as the chicken infuses it with flavor, and the Cheddar thickens the sauce so it coats each piece of meat.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti
Nopales-Stuffed Chicken
Cactus pads, or nopales, have been consumed for generations. Studies suggest that nopales may control blood sugar levels in some people. I think they have a flavor similar to green beans. They are available at most Latin markets and come cleaned to make it much easier to prepare at home.
Get the Recipe: Nopales-Stuffed Chicken
Chicken Katsu
With a light, crispy exterior and moist interior, Japanese katsu is comfort food at its best. Traditionally made with pork, it’s great with chicken, too. The panko-coated fried cutlets are typically accompanied by finely sliced cabbage and tangy, sweet and salty katsu sauce. However, they are also served over rice (katsu don), with curry (katsu curry), and in a sandwich (katsu sando). For the crunchiest katsu, don’t be tempted to substitute regular breadcrumbs for the classic panko. And make sure to maintain the oil temperature as the cutlets cook.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Katsu
Chicken Stir-Fry with Spicy Peanut Sauce
Alex says, "’How do I make chicken interesting?" is a question people often ask me. Here's your answer. I love making a double batch of this sauce and keeping it in the door of the fridge for a day when I need something tasty in a pinch. Don't like spice? Simply omit the hot sauce and the red pepper flakes. You can also sub thinly sliced lean beef for the chicken or just make it a stir-fry with all vegetables…’”
Get the Recipe: Chicken Stir-Fry with Spicy Peanut Sauce
Skillet-Roasted Chicken & Potatoes
Ina’s chicken dinner is as simple (and delicious!) as it gets. She roasts chicken and potatoes in the same skillet for tons of flavor and easy cleanup.
Get the Recipe: Skillet-Roasted Chicken & Potatoes
Sunny’s Easy Butter Chicken
Sunny says, “Butter Chicken is the commonly used name for the original Punjabi dish murgh makhani. I’m putting my spin on it to save time by using frozen prepared garlic and ginger pods from the supermarket.”
Get the Recipe: Sunny’s Easy Butter Chicken
Chicken Marsala
Jeff’s five-star meal tastes just like it came from an Italian restaurant. Plus, it’s easy!
Get the Recipe: Chicken Marsala
One-Pan Chicken and Rice with Preserved Lemon
This skillet chicken and basmati rice dish is anything but plain and humble. A homemade seasoning mix, preserved lemon and spiced and pan-seared chicken breasts give the dish bold flavor that’s hard to resist. It’s quick enough to make as a delicious weeknight dinner but tasty enough for entertaining or a special-occasion meal.
Get the Recipe: One-Pan Chicken and Rice with Preserved Lemon
Pan-Seared Chicken with Pear Slaw
Alex says, “Pears are always underripe, and I actually welcome that for this recipe. The 'green' taste of pears reinforces the savory aspect of this fruit-based slaw. A weeknight chicken recipe becomes more exciting with some of this slaw parked next to it.”
Get the Recipe: Pan-Seared Chicken with Pear Slaw
Sheet Pan Chicken Shawarma
This shortcut version of chicken shawarma skips the long marinating and roasting time and relies instead on quick cooking sliced thighs and a shower of the spices that go into the classic version--think cumin, cardamom and turmeric. Served with a warm pita, greens, tomato and a tangy yogurt sauce, it makes a substantial meal. We left out fries to keep the recipe on one sheet pan, but they are always a welcome addition!
Get the Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken Shawarma
Coronation Chicken
A salad fit for a queen! This recipe was inspired by the original, which was made for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation luncheon in 1953. Studded with dried apricots and toasted almonds, the salad is finished with a curry cream sauce. It's sweet, crunchy, savory and has a hint of spice — and perfect to serve over lettuce or between bread for a satisfying sandwich.Save Recipe
Get the Recipe: Coronation Chicken