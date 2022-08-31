66 Easy Chicken Dinners You'll Make on Repeat

Chicken is often a go-to protein, mostly because it's easy to cook and is considered a lean protein. Though chicken has a reputation for being bland, that couldn't be further from the proof. Whether you prefer juicy chicken thighs or tender chicken breasts, there are so many easy ways to dress the meat up and turn it into a winning meal. We recommend starting with this Tuscan Chicken Skillet. It's full of bacon, cream and Parmesan — is your mouth watering yet? There's no need to go out to dinner when you can make this restaurant-style creamy, cheesy chicken and fettuccine at home.