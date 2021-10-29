Recipes
33 Chicken Breast Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight

When you’re stuck in a dinner rut, reach for chicken breast. These simple recipes have tons of flavor — and are guaranteed to please everyone at the table.

September 26, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

Anything But Boring

Preheat the oven or fire up the grill — there are so many delicious ways to cook chicken breasts that you never have to worry about the weather. For the nights you’re inside, whip up a family-friendly meal in the Instant Pot, or plug in the air fryer and enjoy Parmesan-crusted chicken. Chicken breasts are an easy option when you’re short on time but also impressive enough for company (hello, stuffed chicken breasts). Looking for a healthy dinner idea? Chicken breasts can fit the bill. This 30-minute seared and roasted chicken is a mouthwatering pick you can eat any night of the week. It gets a pat of flavor from butter seasoned with lemon, tarragon and shallot.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Breasts with Tarragon-Shallot Butter

The Best Baked Chicken Breasts

The downfall of most baked chicken breast recipes is the long time in the oven that dries out the lean meat before it can fully cook through. We've solved that problem with a couple of secret weapons. The first is white wine added to the baking dish, which creates steam. (While we think it’s worth using wine, you could substitute stock or even water.) The second is a piece of parchment paper placed directly on top of the chicken to lock in the moisture during baking.

Get the Recipe: The Best Baked Chicken Breasts

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Parm

A double dose of Parmesan yields layers of deliciousness in this comforting dish. First, pounded chicken breasts are coated in Parmesan and pan-fried to a golden, crunchy exterior. They're then topped with a quick tomato sauce and more Parmesan and mozzarella before a quick trip under the broiler for a gooey, cheesy finish. Serve with a side of pasta for an easy riff on chicken Parm.

Get the Recipe: Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Parm

Keto Breaded Chicken Cutlets

You don't have to be on the keto diet to enjoy these low-carb chicken cutlets. Perfect when you're craving fried chicken or chicken parm.

Get the Recipe: Keto Breaded Chicken Cutlets

Chicken Stir-Fry

The secret to super tender meat here is velveting, the technique of cooking marinated proteins briefly in hot oil. With just a few fresh vegetables, lots of pantry condiments and only one chicken breast, this recipe will serve four. If you have any leftovers or are meal planning, the velveting technique ensures that the chicken will remain succulent even when reheated.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Stir-Fry

Spinach and Mushroom Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Rachael pounds her chicken breasts flat before stuffing to speed up cooking time. After the chicken is done, she uses white wine and chicken broth to throw together a quick and delicious pan gravy.

Get the Recipe: Spinach and Mushroom Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Juicy Chicken Breasts Baked from Frozen

How many times have you forgotten to thaw those chicken breasts you've got stashed away before it's time to make dinner? Sure, you could double-bag the chicken and soak it in a hot water bath until thawed, but that still takes time and can get messy. Instead, follow this recipe to bake them straight from the freezer. You’ll end up with juicy chicken coated in a crisp layer of breadcrumbs. Just make sure you freeze your chicken breasts in a flat layer so they don’t stick together — the recipe won’t work with a big clump!

Get the Recipe: Juicy Chicken Breasts Baked from Frozen

The Best Grilled Chicken Breasts

Say good-bye to dry, stringy grilled chicken breast. We’ve come up with the best method for supremely tender, flavor-packed meat that marinates in 30 minutes and grills in just 10. The key ingredients in the marinade are yogurt and lemon, which deliver a one-two punch of gentle tenderizing and immense flavor.

Get the Recipe: The Best Grilled Chicken Breasts

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts

Boneless skinless chicken breasts stay moist and flavorful when wrapped in bacon and roasted. Plus, a filling of cream cheese flavored with onions, garlic and Worcestershire sauce infuses the meat with even more flavor from the inside.

Get the Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts

Caprese Chicken Breasts Pan-Fried from Frozen

Dinner prep just got a whole lot easier, thanks to this recipe — it allows you to cook frozen chicken breasts without having to thaw them first. You’ll simply pan-fry the chicken until it’s golden brown (don’t worry, the oil won’t spatter), then layer them with fresh tomato slices and mozzarella cheese when they’re partially thawed to lock in the moisture as the chicken finishes cooking. The flavors are inspired by the classic Italian Caprese salad of tomato, mozzarella and basil — here used as a garnish.

Get the Recipe: Caprese Chicken Breasts Pan-Fried from Frozen

Marinated Chicken Breasts

This make-ahead recipe is great for weeknight dinners. Prepare the marinated chicken breasts on a weekend, then pop them in the freezer. The night before you’re ready to cook, remove the chicken and let it thaw.

Get the Recipe: Marinated Chicken Breasts

Chicken Katsu

With a light, crispy exterior and moist interior, Japanese katsu is comfort food at its best. Most often made with pork, it’s great with chicken, too. The panko-coated fried cutlets are typically accompanied by finely sliced cabbage and tangy, sweet and salty katsu sauce. However, they are also served over rice (katsu don), with curry (katsu curry), and in a sandwich (katsu sando). For the crunchiest katsu, don’t be tempted to substitute regular breadcrumbs for the classic panko. And make sure to maintain the oil temperature as the cutlets cook.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Katsu

Lemon Chicken Breasts

Ina’s fan-favorite recipe is simply delicious. To ensure her chicken breasts brown in the oven, Ina puts her lemon sauce on the bottom of a dish and bakes the chicken on top of it.

Get the Recipe: Lemon Chicken Breasts

Chicken Marsala

Tyler cooks cremini mushrooms and prosciutto strips in the same skillet that the chicken breast is cooked in — to boost the flavor of this family-favorite dish.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Marsala

Chicken Kiev

These stuffed, fried fillets of chicken breast can be made ahead of time and fried on demand. Most importantly, they're single portions, making them a breeze to serve.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Kiev

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

These protein-packed fajitas cleverly use a foil-lined baking sheet and broiler to make a quick and healthy weeknight meal with easy clean up.

Get the Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

Chicken and Mushrooms with Couscous

Roast chicken breasts along with mushrooms and spices for an ultra-flavorful, easy-to-make weeknight dinner; serve with quick-cooking couscous — dinner couldn't be simpler, or more delicious.

Get the Recipe: Chicken and Mushrooms with Couscous

Chicken Piccata

Giada delivers authentic Italian flavor with these easy, butterflied chicken breasts — dressed up with lemon-caper sauce and a flurry of parsley.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Piccata

Spice-Rubbed Chicken Breast on Toasted Pita with Piquillo-White Bean Hummus and Arugula Salad

It’s not too good to be true ­ Bobby’s five-star meal comes together in just one hour. He rubs his chicken with a blend of spices, then sears it quickly to form a nice crust. While the chicken finishes cooking in the oven, Bobby tosses together a simple arugula salad.

Get the Recipe: Spice-Rubbed Chicken Breast on Toasted Pita with Piquillo-White Bean Hummus and Arugula Salad

Grilled Chicken with Spinach and Pine Nut Pesto

Simply grilled chicken is the perfect platform for any weeknight dinner, including this one where Giada covers each piece with a zesty spread of spinach and pine nut pesto before serving.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Chicken with Spinach and Pine Nut Pesto

Fontina Risotto with Chicken

Flavor this creamy risotto with a healthy helping of Parmigiano-Reggiano and fontina cheeses, then top with chopped, deli-smoked chicken breast for a decadent one-dish meal. Bonus: Use the leftovers the next day for crispy risotto cakes.

Get the Recipe: Fontina Risotto with Chicken

Breaded Chicken Strips

Who said chicken strips were just for kids? These Parmesan-breaded strips kick up the classic with lots of flavor and texture, making them perfect for everyone in the family.

Get the Recipe: Breaded Chicken Strips

Grilled Chicken

Ree marinates her chicken breasts for roughly 24 hours in a simple yet fragrant mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon, honey and salt.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Chicken

Sauteed Chicken Breasts with Fresh Herbs and Ginger

This one-skillet recipe pairs sauteed chicken with ginger, basil and mint. Bonus: It comes together in only 25 minutes.

Get the Recipe: Sauteed Chicken Breasts with Fresh Herbs and Ginger

Classic Chicken Parmesan

The star of Italian restaurant menus is super-easy to make at home and is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Get the Recipe: Classic Chicken Parmesan

Grilled Chicken Breasts with Spicy Peach Glaze

Bobby infuses grilled chicken with one of the best summertime fruits — peaches — by basting it with an easy-to-make peach glaze before grilling.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Chicken Breasts with Spicy Peach Glaze

Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts with Herb Oil

Sliced chicken is drizzled with a light herb oil (infused with garlic, parsley and red pepper flakes) which totally transforms the flavor. Perfect over salad greens or alongside your favorite veggie.

Get the Recipe: Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts with Herb Oil

Herbed Chicken Marsala

Smothered in low-calorie sautéed mushrooms and sundried tomatoes, this dish is both healthy and satisfying. A little bit of butter goes a long way in the sauce just a touch adds creamy richness.

Get the Recipe: Herbed Chicken Marsala

Chicken and Dumplings

This healthy take on chicken and dumplings is comfort food at its finest. With butternut squash, peas, onion and celery, you’ll get a generous serving of veggies in just one bowl.

Get the Recipe: Chicken and Dumplings

Simply Grilled Chicken Breasts

Melissa’s trick for amazing grilled chicken breasts? She brushes room-temperature chicken breasts with a garlic-infused olive oil to ensure even cooking and delicate flavor.

Get the Recipe: Simply Grilled Chicken Breasts

Peppercorn Chicken with Lemon Spinach

This elegant meal is perfect for a simple Friday night dinner. Spoon flavorful rosemary, shallot and wine sauce over sliced chicken, then serve with lemon-sautéed spinach.

Get the Recipe: Peppercorn Chicken with Lemon Spinach

Instant Pot Pulled Chicken

Even if you didn't take anything out of the freezer for dinner tonight, you can still serve up this saucy pulled chicken in under an hour. Frozen chicken breasts cook quickly and easily in an Instant Pot®.

Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Pulled Chicken

Oven-Fried Chicken

This healthier, yogurt-marinated take on fried chicken gets its crispy crust from a mixture of rice cereal and crushed melba toasts.

Get the Recipe: Oven-Fried Chicken

