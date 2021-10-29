33 Chicken Breast Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight
When you’re stuck in a dinner rut, reach for chicken breast. These simple recipes have tons of flavor — and are guaranteed to please everyone at the table.
Anything But Boring
Preheat the oven or fire up the grill — there are so many delicious ways to cook chicken breasts that you never have to worry about the weather. For the nights you’re inside, whip up a family-friendly meal in the Instant Pot, or plug in the air fryer and enjoy Parmesan-crusted chicken. Chicken breasts are an easy option when you’re short on time but also impressive enough for company (hello, stuffed chicken breasts). Looking for a healthy dinner idea? Chicken breasts can fit the bill. This 30-minute seared and roasted chicken is a mouthwatering pick you can eat any night of the week. It gets a pat of flavor from butter seasoned with lemon, tarragon and shallot.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Breasts with Tarragon-Shallot Butter
The Best Baked Chicken Breasts
The downfall of most baked chicken breast recipes is the long time in the oven that dries out the lean meat before it can fully cook through. We've solved that problem with a couple of secret weapons. The first is white wine added to the baking dish, which creates steam. (While we think it’s worth using wine, you could substitute stock or even water.) The second is a piece of parchment paper placed directly on top of the chicken to lock in the moisture during baking.
Get the Recipe: The Best Baked Chicken Breasts
Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Parm
A double dose of Parmesan yields layers of deliciousness in this comforting dish. First, pounded chicken breasts are coated in Parmesan and pan-fried to a golden, crunchy exterior. They're then topped with a quick tomato sauce and more Parmesan and mozzarella before a quick trip under the broiler for a gooey, cheesy finish. Serve with a side of pasta for an easy riff on chicken Parm.
Get the Recipe: Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Parm
Keto Breaded Chicken Cutlets
You don't have to be on the keto diet to enjoy these low-carb chicken cutlets. Perfect when you're craving fried chicken or chicken parm.
Get the Recipe: Keto Breaded Chicken Cutlets
Chicken Stir-Fry
The secret to super tender meat here is velveting, the technique of cooking marinated proteins briefly in hot oil. With just a few fresh vegetables, lots of pantry condiments and only one chicken breast, this recipe will serve four. If you have any leftovers or are meal planning, the velveting technique ensures that the chicken will remain succulent even when reheated.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Stir-Fry
Spinach and Mushroom Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Rachael pounds her chicken breasts flat before stuffing to speed up cooking time. After the chicken is done, she uses white wine and chicken broth to throw together a quick and delicious pan gravy.
Get the Recipe: Spinach and Mushroom Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Juicy Chicken Breasts Baked from Frozen
How many times have you forgotten to thaw those chicken breasts you've got stashed away before it's time to make dinner? Sure, you could double-bag the chicken and soak it in a hot water bath until thawed, but that still takes time and can get messy. Instead, follow this recipe to bake them straight from the freezer. You’ll end up with juicy chicken coated in a crisp layer of breadcrumbs. Just make sure you freeze your chicken breasts in a flat layer so they don’t stick together — the recipe won’t work with a big clump!
Get the Recipe: Juicy Chicken Breasts Baked from Frozen
The Best Grilled Chicken Breasts
Say good-bye to dry, stringy grilled chicken breast. We’ve come up with the best method for supremely tender, flavor-packed meat that marinates in 30 minutes and grills in just 10. The key ingredients in the marinade are yogurt and lemon, which deliver a one-two punch of gentle tenderizing and immense flavor.
Get the Recipe: The Best Grilled Chicken Breasts
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
Boneless skinless chicken breasts stay moist and flavorful when wrapped in bacon and roasted. Plus, a filling of cream cheese flavored with onions, garlic and Worcestershire sauce infuses the meat with even more flavor from the inside.
Get the Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
Caprese Chicken Breasts Pan-Fried from Frozen
Dinner prep just got a whole lot easier, thanks to this recipe — it allows you to cook frozen chicken breasts without having to thaw them first. You’ll simply pan-fry the chicken until it’s golden brown (don’t worry, the oil won’t spatter), then layer them with fresh tomato slices and mozzarella cheese when they’re partially thawed to lock in the moisture as the chicken finishes cooking. The flavors are inspired by the classic Italian Caprese salad of tomato, mozzarella and basil — here used as a garnish.
Get the Recipe: Caprese Chicken Breasts Pan-Fried from Frozen
Marinated Chicken Breasts
This make-ahead recipe is great for weeknight dinners. Prepare the marinated chicken breasts on a weekend, then pop them in the freezer. The night before you’re ready to cook, remove the chicken and let it thaw.
Get the Recipe: Marinated Chicken Breasts
Chicken Katsu
With a light, crispy exterior and moist interior, Japanese katsu is comfort food at its best. Most often made with pork, it’s great with chicken, too. The panko-coated fried cutlets are typically accompanied by finely sliced cabbage and tangy, sweet and salty katsu sauce. However, they are also served over rice (katsu don), with curry (katsu curry), and in a sandwich (katsu sando). For the crunchiest katsu, don’t be tempted to substitute regular breadcrumbs for the classic panko. And make sure to maintain the oil temperature as the cutlets cook.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Katsu
Lemon Chicken Breasts
Ina’s fan-favorite recipe is simply delicious. To ensure her chicken breasts brown in the oven, Ina puts her lemon sauce on the bottom of a dish and bakes the chicken on top of it.
Get the Recipe: Lemon Chicken Breasts
Chicken Marsala
Tyler cooks cremini mushrooms and prosciutto strips in the same skillet that the chicken breast is cooked in — to boost the flavor of this family-favorite dish.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Marsala
Chicken Kiev
These stuffed, fried fillets of chicken breast can be made ahead of time and fried on demand. Most importantly, they're single portions, making them a breeze to serve.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Kiev
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
These protein-packed fajitas cleverly use a foil-lined baking sheet and broiler to make a quick and healthy weeknight meal with easy clean up.
Get the Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
Chicken and Mushrooms with Couscous
Roast chicken breasts along with mushrooms and spices for an ultra-flavorful, easy-to-make weeknight dinner; serve with quick-cooking couscous — dinner couldn't be simpler, or more delicious.
Get the Recipe: Chicken and Mushrooms with Couscous
Chicken Piccata
Giada delivers authentic Italian flavor with these easy, butterflied chicken breasts — dressed up with lemon-caper sauce and a flurry of parsley.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Piccata
Spice-Rubbed Chicken Breast on Toasted Pita with Piquillo-White Bean Hummus and Arugula Salad
It’s not too good to be true — Bobby’s five-star meal comes together in just one hour. He rubs his chicken with a blend of spices, then sears it quickly to form a nice crust. While the chicken finishes cooking in the oven, Bobby tosses together a simple arugula salad.
Get the Recipe: Spice-Rubbed Chicken Breast on Toasted Pita with Piquillo-White Bean Hummus and Arugula Salad
Grilled Chicken with Spinach and Pine Nut Pesto
Simply grilled chicken is the perfect platform for any weeknight dinner, including this one where Giada covers each piece with a zesty spread of spinach and pine nut pesto before serving.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Chicken with Spinach and Pine Nut Pesto
Fontina Risotto with Chicken
Flavor this creamy risotto with a healthy helping of Parmigiano-Reggiano and fontina cheeses, then top with chopped, deli-smoked chicken breast for a decadent one-dish meal. Bonus: Use the leftovers the next day for crispy risotto cakes.
Get the Recipe: Fontina Risotto with Chicken
Breaded Chicken Strips
Who said chicken strips were just for kids? These Parmesan-breaded strips kick up the classic with lots of flavor and texture, making them perfect for everyone in the family.
Get the Recipe: Breaded Chicken Strips
Grilled Chicken
Ree marinates her chicken breasts for roughly 24 hours in a simple yet fragrant mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon, honey and salt.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Chicken
Sauteed Chicken Breasts with Fresh Herbs and Ginger
This one-skillet recipe pairs sauteed chicken with ginger, basil and mint. Bonus: It comes together in only 25 minutes.
Get the Recipe: Sauteed Chicken Breasts with Fresh Herbs and Ginger
Classic Chicken Parmesan
The star of Italian restaurant menus is super-easy to make at home and is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.
Get the Recipe: Classic Chicken Parmesan
Grilled Chicken Breasts with Spicy Peach Glaze
Bobby infuses grilled chicken with one of the best summertime fruits — peaches — by basting it with an easy-to-make peach glaze before grilling.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Chicken Breasts with Spicy Peach Glaze
Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts with Herb Oil
Sliced chicken is drizzled with a light herb oil (infused with garlic, parsley and red pepper flakes) which totally transforms the flavor. Perfect over salad greens or alongside your favorite veggie.
Get the Recipe: Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts with Herb Oil
Herbed Chicken Marsala
Smothered in low-calorie sautéed mushrooms and sundried tomatoes, this dish is both healthy and satisfying. A little bit of butter goes a long way in the sauce — just a touch adds creamy richness.
Get the Recipe: Herbed Chicken Marsala
Chicken and Dumplings
This healthy take on chicken and dumplings is comfort food at its finest. With butternut squash, peas, onion and celery, you’ll get a generous serving of veggies in just one bowl.
Get the Recipe: Chicken and Dumplings
Simply Grilled Chicken Breasts
Melissa’s trick for amazing grilled chicken breasts? She brushes room-temperature chicken breasts with a garlic-infused olive oil to ensure even cooking and delicate flavor.
Get the Recipe: Simply Grilled Chicken Breasts
Peppercorn Chicken with Lemon Spinach
Get the Recipe: Peppercorn Chicken with Lemon Spinach
Instant Pot Pulled Chicken
Even if you didn't take anything out of the freezer for dinner tonight, you can still serve up this saucy pulled chicken in under an hour. Frozen chicken breasts cook quickly and easily in an Instant Pot®.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Pulled Chicken
Oven-Fried Chicken
Get the Recipe: Oven-Fried Chicken