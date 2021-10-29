33 Chicken Breast Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight

Preheat the oven or fire up the grill — there are so many delicious ways to cook chicken breasts that you never have to worry about the weather. For the nights you’re inside, whip up a family-friendly meal in the Instant Pot, or plug in the air fryer and enjoy Parmesan-crusted chicken. Chicken breasts are an easy option when you’re short on time but also impressive enough for company (hello, stuffed chicken breasts). Looking for a healthy dinner idea? Chicken breasts can fit the bill. This 30-minute seared and roasted chicken is a mouthwatering pick you can eat any night of the week. It gets a pat of flavor from butter seasoned with lemon, tarragon and shallot.