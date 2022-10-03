This Yom Kippur, Break Your Fast With a Make-Ahead Bagel Board

It’s tradition to fast after turning 13 (bar or bat mitzvah age), unless you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition or otherwise cannot limit food. The point isn’t to put your physical or mental health at risk, but to ruminate on the past year. If you start to feel weak, it is definitely okay to eat or drink a bit. In general, the practice is to abstain from food or drink for 25 hours (sundown to sundown). There are also ways to make the day meaningful if you’re not fasting. You could take a break from social media or TV, or give up driving for the day and walk where you need to go. You could also donate food as a symbolic gesture, fast for part of the day, or limit from food but drink water. What’s most important is that you observe the day in a way that is meaningful to you.