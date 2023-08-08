Magnolia Bakery and Ess-a-Bagel Pair Up to Make A Banana Pudding Bagel
Two New York City icons are coming together.
Everyone has their favorite way to enjoy a bagel. Perhaps it’s piled high with lox and cream cheese or maybe you’re more of a bacon, egg and cheese person. But chances are you have never attempted a banana pudding-inspired bagel. All that is about to change, and it sounds absolutely delicious.
Magnolia Bakery and Ess-a-Bagel have teamed up to create an unexpected mashup with a Banana Pudding Bagel. The bagel features Ess-a-Bagel’s new cream cheese inspired by Magnolia Bakery’s famous Banana Pudding. The result looks a lot like any other bagel with a schmear, but the cream cheese is liberally spread on a bagel specifically created for the collaboration – yellow banana-colored and rolled in Nilla wafers.
The Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Sandwich sells for $7.25, but for anyone who wants to pick up some of the cream cheese to take home and enjoy in other mashups, a quarter pound of Banana Pudding Cream Cheese will go for $5.35.
While this bagel will be a creative way to celebrate Banana Pudding Day on August 31, this item will actually be available for a little longer. Beginning August 17, and through September 15, the mashup bagel will be available for both nationwide delivery via Goldbelly and in New York City at Ess-a-Bagel Gramercy and Midtown locations at 324 1st Avenue and 108 W 32nd Street, respectively.
