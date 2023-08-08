Magnolia Bakery and Ess-a-Bagel Pair Up to Make A Banana Pudding Bagel

While this bagel will be a creative way to celebrate Banana Pudding Day on August 31, this item will actually be available for a little longer. Beginning August 17, and through September 15, the mashup bagel will be available for both nationwide delivery via Goldbelly and in New York City at Ess-a-Bagel Gramercy and Midtown locations at 324 1st Avenue and 108 W 32nd Street, respectively.