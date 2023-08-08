Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Grilled Skirt Steak with Sticky Barbecue Onions
Trending Recipes
Whole-Lemon Lemonade
Grilled Eggplant Bruschetta
Ree Drummond's Fruit Pops as seen on Food Network
Fruit Pops
Food Network Kitchen’s Air Fried Potato Flowers, as seen on Food Network.
Air Fryer Flower Fries
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
BBQ Brawl
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Lunchables Are Getting Healthier
Do Not Drink Borax
Should You Be Jumping on TikTok’s Flavored Water Trend?
Currently Obsessed With...
Why You Should Make Shawarma In a Loaf Pan
Guess What the ‘Most Popular’ Beer in America Is
Shop
What's New
5 Best Cake Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
4 Best Candy Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
GreenPan's Entire Cookware Line Is 40% Off Right Now
4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
6 Best Slow Cookers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV $100k Your Way Sweepstakes

Magnolia Bakery and Ess-a-Bagel Pair Up to Make A Banana Pudding Bagel

Two New York City icons are coming together.

August 08, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Ess-a-Bagel, Magnolia Bakery

Photo courtesy of Ess-a-Bagel, Magnolia Bakery

Everyone has their favorite way to enjoy a bagel. Perhaps it’s piled high with lox and cream cheese or maybe you’re more of a bacon, egg and cheese person. But chances are you have never attempted a banana pudding-inspired bagel. All that is about to change, and it sounds absolutely delicious.

Magnolia Bakery and Ess-a-Bagel have teamed up to create an unexpected mashup with a Banana Pudding Bagel. The bagel features Ess-a-Bagel’s new cream cheese inspired by Magnolia Bakery’s famous Banana Pudding. The result looks a lot like any other bagel with a schmear, but the cream cheese is liberally spread on a bagel specifically created for the collaboration – yellow banana-colored and rolled in Nilla wafers.

The Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Sandwich sells for $7.25, but for anyone who wants to pick up some of the cream cheese to take home and enjoy in other mashups, a quarter pound of Banana Pudding Cream Cheese will go for $5.35.

While this bagel will be a creative way to celebrate Banana Pudding Day on August 31, this item will actually be available for a little longer. Beginning August 17, and through September 15, the mashup bagel will be available for both nationwide delivery via Goldbelly and in New York City at Ess-a-Bagel Gramercy and Midtown locations at 324 1st Avenue and 108 W 32nd Street, respectively.

Related Content:

Magnolia Bakery's Banana Pudding Cookies Are Now On Amazon

This Costco-Themed Birthday Cake Is So Dang Cute

8 Best Ground Coffees, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

What’s the Most Popular Day of the Week to Order Bagels?

Google Maps reveals when people crave the breakfast staple the most.

This Yom Kippur, Break Your Fast With a Make-Ahead Bagel Board

With three kinds of cream cheese, plus all the fixings, this easy-to-make board is perfect for feeding hungry guests.

Magnolia Bakery's Banana Pudding Cookies Are Now On Amazon

Made famous by Sex and the City, the shop’s Banana Pudding is taking new form.

Burger King Is Sprinkling Everything Bagel Seasoning on Your Favorite Menu Items

The popular seasoning has already made its way to just about everything.

We Tried Magnolia’s New Banana Pudding Cookie

Spoiler alert: It absolutely delivers.

White Castle Makes Beer That Pairs Perfectly With Its Iconic Sliders

Created in collaboration with Evil Genius Beer Company, the "It Hits Different" IPA honestly sounds delicious.

Taco Bell and Milk Bar Team Up to Make a Crunchy Taco Shell-Coated Strawberry Truffle

We definitely weren’t expecting this collab.

Insomnia Cookies Releases an Everything Bagel Cookie as Part of Its New Breakfast Line

There are three new cookies in all.

This T-Shirt Gets You Free Breakfast at Denny’s for a Whole Year

The diner chain’s Everyday Value Tee is 'a $2,186 value for only $5.99' — truly an eggcellent deal.

Boy Smells and Magnolia Launch a Candle Scented After the Bakery’s Iconic Banana Pudding

The sophisticated fragrance brand and the beloved bakery are teaming up to make your summer smell especially sweet.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

5 Best Cake Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 8, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Candy Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

GreenPan's Entire Cookware Line Is 40% Off Right Now Aug 3, 2023

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Slow Cookers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Pans for Glass Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Paring Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Pie Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Bread Machines, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Spider Skimmers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Can Openers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Stoves and Ranges, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

9 Best Reusable Water Bottles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Ice Makers, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Colanders and Strainers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Kitchen Soaps, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know Aug 4, 2023

By: Rashaun Hall

6 Best Hand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 26, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Splatter Guards, According to a Professional Chef Jul 26, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Quesadilla Makers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Buys from the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Jul 20, 2023

By: Allison Russo

15 Instant Pot Accessories You Absolutely Need Jul 18, 2023

By: Lili Zarghami

Our Honest Review of the Instant Pod Single-Serve Coffeemaker Jul 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Cherry Pitter Works 6 Times Faster Than Your Average One Jul 14, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo