Magnolia Bakery’s Legendary Desserts Are Coming to Your Local Grocery Store Aisle
Made famous by Sex and the City, the shop’s Banana Pudding is taking new form as a cookie.
We’ve been clamoring for Magnolia Bakery since Sex and the City made it as popular as Cosmopolitans and Manolo Blahniks, but back then, it was only accessible to those who happened to live in close proximity to a New York City location. Over the years, Magnolia Bakery has expanded to further locations and online retail, but their latest expansion just might finally make it possible for everyone to get a taste.
Beginning March 22, Magnolia Bakery’s latest locations will be your grocery store aisles, as their
Banana Pudding Cookies hit shelves for the first time.
“Magnolia Bakery’s World-Famous Banana Pudding is one of the most recognized and iconic desserts in the U.S., known for the delicious combination of real bananas, creamy vanilla pudding and vanilla wafers. I knew translating these famous flavors into our new soft-baked cookie for grocery – made with real butter, bananas and chocolate – would result in an innovative new product for shoppers nationwide to try while being instantly recognizable as uniquely from Magnolia Bakery,” says Bobbie Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer of Magnolia Bakery.
These Banana Pudding Cookies are of course based on the legendary Magnolia Bakery banana pudding, but reimagined as a soft-based cookie. This cookie is as authentic in flavor as it can get, made with real butter, real bananas and real chocolate, and unlike the pudding, they are shelf stable. No need to stash in the fridge to keep fresh.
While a version of the Banana Pudding Cookies do exist at Magnolia’s bakeries, these are a whole new take on them, and will be available in a variety of flavors that include Classic Vanilla with White Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Chunk and Confetti with White Chocolate Chips.
“Our expansion into the grocery, and specifically the cookie aisle, allows Magnolia Bakery to expand our magic into more places for more consumers. We validated this through a recent brand study where nearly 70% of consumers shared they’d most like to see our brand expand to grocery store shelves next! We choose the cookie aisle as our first set after taking a strategic look at our most popular products and where our brand could elevate and grow a category with our retail partners,” says Eddie Revis, Chief Marketing Officer for Magnolia Bakery.
The new Banana Pudding Cookies will be found beginning March 22 at retailers across the U.S., including Fresh Market and Harris Teeter and solid as a four-pack of individually wrapped cookies with an MSRP of $7.99. They will also be available on Amazon.
