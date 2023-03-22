Magnolia Bakery’s Legendary Desserts Are Coming to Your Local Grocery Store Aisle

“Our expansion into the grocery, and specifically the cookie aisle, allows Magnolia Bakery to expand our magic into more places for more consumers. We validated this through a recent brand study where nearly 70% of consumers shared they’d most like to see our brand expand to grocery store shelves next! We choose the cookie aisle as our first set after taking a strategic look at our most popular products and where our brand could elevate and grow a category with our retail partners,” says Eddie Revis, Chief Marketing Officer for Magnolia Bakery.