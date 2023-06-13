Boy Smells and Magnolia Launch a Candle Scented After the Bakery’s Iconic Banana Pudding

With the scent of jasmine petals imbuing a floral element into the smell of ripe banana, cardamom and leather, the candle’s “nostalgic and indulgent” aroma is meant to transport us all to the West Village street corner where the original, pop-culture-famous Magnolia Bakery is located — on a hot summer day, with the sound of playground-happy children and the smell of the bakery’s delicious goodies, including its classic banana pudding, in the air.