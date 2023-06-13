Recipes
Boy Smells and Magnolia Launch a Candle Scented After the Bakery’s Iconic Banana Pudding

The sophisticated fragrance brand and the beloved bakery are teaming up to make your summer smell especially sweet.

June 13, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Dessert

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Magnolia Bakery x Boy Smells

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Bakery x Boy Smells

Mmmm. Banana Pudding. Just thinking about the decadent dessert brings its heady scent to mind: Sweet. Vanilla. Banana-y.

Now that smell can pervade your whole home, even on days when you’re not baking.

Cult-hit “genderful” fragrance brand Boy Smells and beloved baked-good purveyor Magnolia Bakery are teaming up to launch a candle that evokes the aroma of the bakery’s iconic banana pudding.

Boy Smells x Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding Candle, coming our way June 15, “delivers an unexpected fragrance wherein creamy classic banana and notes of vanilla are softened, while moody undertones of burning guaiac and leather are turned up,” a Boy Smells representative tells Food Network via email. “Cardamom spice and elemi resin add a refined smokiness to this deliciousness.”

With the scent of jasmine petals imbuing a floral element into the smell of ripe banana, cardamom and leather, the candle’s “nostalgic and indulgent” aroma is meant to transport us all to the West Village street corner where the original, pop-culture-famous Magnolia Bakery is located — on a hot summer day, with the sound of playground-happy children and the smell of the bakery’s delicious goodies, including its classic banana pudding, in the air.

As for the Banana Pudding Candle’s origins, those can be traced directly to Boy Smells Co-Founder Matthew Herman, whose favorite dessert is, well — bet you can guess.

“Banana Pudding has always and will forever be my ride or die indulgence,” Herman says in a press statement. “When living in NYC and later in LA, whenever co-workers, friends or lovers asked what kind of cake I wanted for my birthday, I would always say no cake, just a giant banana pudding please.”

Sara Gramling, vice president of PR and partnerships at Magnolia Bakery, adds that the brand was excited to share the scent of one of its trademark desserts with people around the world in a new format because “scent is such an important part of the Magnolia Bakery experience.”

In other words, the brands are a perfect match. Boy Smells x Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding Candle will be available worldwide for $48 on June 15 at BoySmells.com and retailers including Space NK Apothecary, Browns, Mecca, Revolve and Tom of Finland.

