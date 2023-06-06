The 25 Most Iconic Dishes Featured in Sex and the City

The first meeting between Charlotte and new beau Trey MacDougal’s mother, Bunny, proves to be eventful because it's when Charlotte first witnesses how deftly the New York socialite manipulates her son. With a soft squeeze of his arm, Bunny gently suggests Trey have a glass of red wine in lieu of a Glenlivet because it’s “better for the heart,” and that the couple dine at Cote Basque instead of Cloche (two now-closed restaurants), and both times he acquiesces by simply replying “Alrighty.” Charlotte tries the same tactic later in the episode when she recommends Trey try a tomato and basil salad instead of an arugula and endive. She receives a swift “Alrighty,” and as he begins enjoying his “little plate of heaven” and marveling at how Charlotte knows him so well, she doubles down with “Maybe we should get married…” The agreeable Trey gives his standard response, “Alrighty,” resulting in a peculiar wedding proposal that Charlotte finds very unromantic.