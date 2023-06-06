The 25 Most Iconic Dishes Featured in Sex and the City
In honor of its milestone 25th anniversary, a look back at the hit HBO show's most unforgettable bites, drinks and more.
This article contains spoilers for the series Sex and the City.
“They say life’s what happens when you’re busy making other plans. But sometimes in New York, life is what happens when you’re waiting for a table.” A lot of life happens to Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Samantha Jones and Charlotte York over the course of six seasons of Sex and the City, and as in real life, some of the characters’ biggest moments take place around the table — at dinner, brunch, drinks and beyond. While Carrie admits to sometimes buying Vogue instead of dinner “because it fed her more” when she first moved to New York as a bright-eyed 20-something, we meet her as an established 30-something sex columnist who enjoys scene-stealing food and drinks with her friends all over Manhattan — all while discussing their relationship woes as single women in the city.
25 years have passed since the pilot aired on June 6, 1998, but Sex and the City remains as beloved as ever, with a new generation of fans binge-watching old episodes while eagerly awaiting new episodes of And Just Like That, a new chapter of Sex and the City, which returns to Max for a second season on June 22. In honor of this milestone anniversary, we take a look back at the show’s most iconic dishes — and the accompanying fan-favorite scenes.
Season 1, Episode 1: Sex and the City
30-something birthday cake — Lucky Cheng’s
Miranda’s 30-something birthday cake at drag restaurant Lucky Cheng’s in the pilot is the first dish of note in the show. Dressed to the nines, the four women enjoy Cosmopolitans and cake and celebrate Miranda in seeming defiance of the stigma of “another 30-something birthday” and being single at that age. As the friends openly discuss sex, relationships and romance, they strike the perfect balance between glamorous and relatable — setting the tone for the rest of the series.
Season 2, Episode 8: The Man, the Myth, the Viagra
Bread — Da Marino
Carrie and Big may have gone on to enjoy heaping plates of pasta at this Times Square-area Italian restaurant, but it’s the complimentary bread that accompanies a pivotal moment in the episode. When the bread basket is delivered to the table, Big introduces Carrie to the server, referring to her as his girlfriend for the very first time. The label is a welcome surprise for Carrie, and Big even caps off the romantic evening by serenading her with Frank Sinatra’s “It Was a Very Good Year” at the restaurant.
Season 2, Episode 12: La Douleur Exquise
McDonald’s French fries, Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish
McDonald’s makes multiple appearances in the series: Carrie raves to Samantha about the fast-food giant’s handheld apple pies after failing to bake her own at Aidan’s country cabin in season four. In season six, Carrie and Aleksandr Petrovsky, a.k.a. “The Russian,” ditch the opera in favor of a Supersized meal at McDonald’s and even end up dancing under the Golden Arches. The most memorable McDonald’s meal, however, happens in season two: Carrie dons a beret and brings “le French fries, le Big Mac and le Filet-O-Fish” to Big’s apartment as a show of support for his upcoming move to Paris. Her gesture quickly devolves into an argument about the future of their relationship and ends with Carrie and Big breaking up for the second time.
Season 3, Episode 3: Attack of the Five-Foot-Ten Woman
Bellinis — Cipriani Downtown
Carrie and her friends enjoy countless brunches throughout the course of the show, but it's this particular Sunday brunch that stands out. The women are enjoying bellinis, Cipriani's signature cocktail made with peach pulp and Prosecco, while perusing the “single woman’s sports pages,” a.k.a. the New York Times wedding section, when Charlotte stumbles upon Big and Natasha’s wedding announcement. While there's never a good time to hear that your ex got married, we can only assume hearing the news with her three best friends, bellini in hand, helped soften the blow for Carrie.
Season 3, Episode 5: No Ifs, Ands, or Butts
The Carrie Cupcakes — Magnolia Bakery
Miranda and Carrie noshing on vanilla cupcakes topped with pink vanilla buttercream frosting while sitting on a bench outside Magnolia Bakery in this episode put the West Village shop on the map. The cupcakes look so moist and delicious that it's hard to stay focused on Carrie telling Miranda about her new crush Aidan. After this episode aired, Sex and the City fans showed up in droves to Magnolia, inspiring the bakery to change the name of the highly sought-after dessert to “The Carrie Cupcakes” on the menu, where they remain a favorite to this day.
Season 3, Episode 9: Easy Come, Easy Go
Tomato and basil salad
The first meeting between Charlotte and new beau Trey MacDougal’s mother, Bunny, proves to be eventful because it's when Charlotte first witnesses how deftly the New York socialite manipulates her son. With a soft squeeze of his arm, Bunny gently suggests Trey have a glass of red wine in lieu of a Glenlivet because it’s “better for the heart,” and that the couple dine at Cote Basque instead of Cloche (two now-closed restaurants), and both times he acquiesces by simply replying “Alrighty.” Charlotte tries the same tactic later in the episode when she recommends Trey try a tomato and basil salad instead of an arugula and endive. She receives a swift “Alrighty,” and as he begins enjoying his “little plate of heaven” and marveling at how Charlotte knows him so well, she doubles down with “Maybe we should get married…” The agreeable Trey gives his standard response, “Alrighty,” resulting in a peculiar wedding proposal that Charlotte finds very unromantic.
Season 3, Episode 15: Hot Child in the City
Fried chicken wings — KFC
When Carrie begins dating Wade Adams, a comic book store clerk who lives with his parents in a lavish Upper East Side apartment, the two regress into an indulgent teenage lifestyle unburdened by adult problems. They discuss superheroes, play arcade games, cruise around the city on a scooter and snack on fried chicken wings from KFC while smoking pot. The tale of young love comes to a screeching halt when Carrie and Wade are busted, with KFC buckets in hand, by his mom. Carrie’s young suitor places the blame on her, which she takes as her cue to end the relationship and go back to her 30-something lifestyle.
Season 3, Episode 18: Cock A Doodle Do
Chicken with broccoli in brown sauce, brown rice and cold noodles — Shanghai Garden
While placing a routine takeout order over the phone to her neighborhood Chinese restaurant, Shanghai Garden, Miranda is less than pleased when the order taker giggles and says “I know, every night, the same!” The exchange causes Miranda to look inward and wonder out loud to Carrie the next day, “Am I in a rut?” Miranda acknowledges that after breaking up with Steve, she has been staying home with her cat and ordering the same meal night after night. She decides to confront the hostess at Shanghai Garden in person, only to discover that she speaks that way to all the customers — and to find Steve dining solo inside. The restaurant was a regular spot for them as a couple, and Miranda realizes the food serves as a source of post-breakup comfort for both of them.
Season 4, Episode 3: Defining Moments
Mee krob — TAO
During the buzzy — and overcrowded — grand opening of TAO in Midtown, Carrie finds herself in the most awkward seating arrangement: she's at a tiny table with her new flame, jazz musician Ray King; Big and his supermodel date; and Samantha and her new love interest Maria. After a few uncomfortable exchanges at the table and no food in sight, Ray escapes to the bar for a breather. Carrie follows suit, and they share a coveted bowl of the fried noodles known as mee krob, which was Tao's signature dish at the time.
Season 4, Episode 4: What's Sex Got to Do With It?
Duncan Hines chocolate cake
After a string of lackluster relationships, Miranda goes on strike from sex, choosing to fill the void with chocolate. Enticed by Payard’s signature chocolate cake but turned off by its hefty $74.50 price tag, she treats herself to a more budget-friendly option: Duncan Hines boxed cake mix. After baking and frosting the cake, Miranda proceeds to enjoy piece after decadent piece while lingering around her kitchen. She makes a significant dent in the cake by the next day, then hastily throws it in her trash can...after which she hilariously takes one final bite.
Season 4, Episode 11: Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda
Entenmann's lemon strudel
When Miranda unexpectedly becomes pregnant with Steve’s baby, the news comes as a shock to the whole group, but especially to Charlotte, who is struggling to conceive with her husband Trey. Miranda’s decision to abort the pregnancy becomes an even harder pill for Charlotte to swallow, and they share some heart-rending moments throughout the episode. After Miranda’s visit to the doctor’s office, the women gather at her apartment to comfort her with flowers and Entenmann’s lemon strudel. Miranda reveals she did not go through with the procedure, to which Charlotte excitedly exclaims, “We’re having a baby?” As Carrie serves the strudel, she narrates, “With those four little words, three aunts were born.”
Season 4, Episode 13: The Good Fight
Beef with Thai noodles
This dish is meant to be the entrée during a dinner that Charlotte hosts for the group, but unfortunately the evening is cut short after the salad course. Trey interrupts the meal and shares with the women that Charlotte is mad at him for making light of their fertility issues by gifting her a cardboard cutout of a baby. He and Charlotte get into a screaming match, and the women make a quick escape. We can only assume the beef with Thai noodles was left untouched in the couple’s ritzy Park Avenue kitchen.
Season 5, Episode 1: Anchors Away
Dirty martini — Sushi Samba
Still trying to get over his infidelity from the season prior, Samantha agrees to meet her ex Richard at Sushi Samba in the season 5 premiere. Upon arrival, Richard tells Samantha he ordered her a dirty martini, to which she responds, “Dirty martini, dirty bastard” and flings the drink in his face. It's an extremely satisfying moment for the character — and for those of us at home who perhaps fantasized about doing something similar to an ex.
Season 5, Episode 3: Luck Be an Old Lady
Saltwater taffy
Carrie goes to great lengths to get all the gals together for Charlotte’s 36th birthday in this episode, resulting in a weekend getaway to Atlantic City. During the trip, she argues that enjoying each other’s company as friends is a better use of their time than dealing with the drama and disappointment that comes from dating men. However, as she digs into a box of saltwater taffy all by herself on the boardwalk, she observes a couple’s playful banter as they enjoy a gorgeous sunset, and realizes love might be worth the gamble.
Season 5, Episode 4: Cover Girl
Krispy Kreme doughnuts
After a WeightWatchers meeting, Miranda and her new dieting pal Tom are swapping stories at Florent (now closed) in the Meatpacking District when they see a towering display of glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts at the counter. The duo decide to share a single doughnut and flirtatiously discuss how they can make up for the calories with activity points — in bed.
Season 5, Episode 5: Plus One Is the Loneliest Number
$0.75 hot dog — Gray's Papaya
Carrie departs her fabulous book launch party, complete with cake and pink-hued cocktails, feeling melancholy because she is without a plus one — specifically, without Jack Berger, her new crush who happens to have a girlfriend. Noticing her mood, Carrie’s driver insists that they continue the celebration and takes her to famed New York hot dog joint Gray’s Papaya. The two are treated to complimentary dogs when the server hears about her book, and Carrie comes to the realization, “Who needs a Berger when you can get a fabulous hot dog for 75 cents, or free?” Preach.
Season 5, Episode 6: Critical Condition
Brownies — City Bakery
In an attempt to get Samantha to be more supportive of Miranda and her new role as a single mom, Carrie bribes Samantha with a free brownie at City Bakery. Samantha protests at first, but Carrie points out that the (now-shuttered) Union Square restaurant has “the best brownies in New York.” The brownie must be worth it because Samantha goes on to drop in on Miranda unannounced, generously offer up her own hair appointment at the John Mandy Salon, and babysit Brady while Miranda takes the afternoon off.
Season 6, Episode 2: Great Sexpectations
Cheese pizza — Two Boots Pizza
We've probably all experienced the disappointing feeling of not being full after a meal, and the ladies of Sex and the City are no different. After visiting Raw, a new vegan and non-dairy restaurant known for its hot server (Samantha's eventual love interest Smith Jerrod) and its cold food (nothing is cooked over 118 degrees), Carrie and Miranda are left unsatisfied and decide to get a second dinner at Two Boots Pizza in the East Village. The duo stand around a high-top, fold over their plain slices and enjoy their classic NYC meal on paper plates.
Season 6, Episode 4: Pick-A-Little, Talk-A-Little
Lean brisket — Zabar's
Charlotte meets Carrie at Upper West Side gourmet market Zabar’s and gushes over her seemingly perfect relationships with her divorce lawyer Harry Goldenblatt while waiting for an order of lean brisket from the butcher. Newly converted to Judaism, Charlotte is preparing for her first-ever Sabbath and plans on cooking Harry a traditional meal. Her brisket garners plenty of praise from Harry, but the evening ends in disaster when an argument over Harry watching the Mets on TV during dinner unexpectedly escalates into a break-up.
Season 6, Episode 6: Hop, Skip and a Week
Absolut Hunk cocktail
Samantha’s rebranding of her boyfriend Jerry Jerrod into Smith Jerrod results in an ad campaign with Absolut dubbed Absolut Hunk. It inspires a cocktail by the same name, which Samantha orders on a date with Smith in this episode. She excitedly says, “You're a drink, and you’re delish!” While the ingredients are not revealed on the show, a quick Google search navigates to some Absolut-ly delicious-sounding recipes that call for combining vanilla-flavored vodka with lime and pineapple juices.
Season 6, Episode 7: The Post-It Always Sticks Twice
Banana split
When Berger breaks up with Carrie on a Post-it that reads, “I’m sorry, I can’t, don’t hate me,” she reacts with shock, anger — and some emotional eating. Carrie first tries numbing the pain with a joint that Samantha scores in a fictional dive bar called Drown the Hound and ends up getting stopped by police. After Miranda comes to Carrie's aid with her lawyerly skills and Carrie produces the Post-it as an explanation for her actions, the cop lets her go. The women cap off the night with a mammoth banana split to celebrate Carrie's triumph — and fulfill their munchies.
Season 6, Episode 12: One
"I love you" cookie cake
The women of Sex and the City do their fair share of skirting around relationship problems, but Miranda takes avoidance to new heights when she scarfs down an entire cookie cake with "I love you" spelled out in chocolate from her new boyfriend Robert. During a walk with Carrie the next day, Miranda reasons that she ate the whole thing because if it wasn’t there, she wouldn’t have to deal with it. Unsurprisingly, the lack of reciprocation from Miranda does not bode well for the couple, and the relationship eventually falls apart.
Season 6, Episode 12: One
Veal in aspic — Russian Samovar
Regardless of how you feel about Aleksandr Petrovsky, the Russian artist Carrie falls for in the final season, the man deserves some recognition for raising the bar for romance. For their first date, Petrovsky plans a 1 a.m. dinner date in a private dining room at the Russian Samovar, followed by a late-night visit to the art gallery where he and Carrie first met. The meal feels intimate and special, and as The Russian walks Carrie through the various dishes on the table, she questions him about the aspic, referring to it as “kind of a meat Jell-O.” He gently urges her to try it, a moment that foreshadows the many new things he introduces Carrie to throughout their romance.
Season 6, Episode 14: The Ick Factor
$3 beers – Pete’s Tavern
The $3 mugs of beer that Miranda and Steve share at this casual Gramercy Park pub may not seem iconic, but the moment when she casually pops the question sure is. After an on-again, off-again roller coaster of a relationship, complete with the birth of a baby, the couple are finally on the same page about what they want. While enjoying their cheap beers alfresco, they witness an older couple bickering on the street, igniting Miranda and Steve's own thoughts of growing old together. Miranda blurts out, “Will you marry me?”; Steve accepts with a “Hell yeah!”; and just like that, another Sex and the City wedding is on the way.
Season 6, Episode 16: Out of the Frying Pan
Manhattans
The show is undoubtedly synonymous with Cosmopolitans, but when Miranda is preparing to move out of her Upper West Side apartment into a house with Steve and Brady in Brooklyn, the spotlight is on Manhattans. The ladies enjoy round after round of the classic whiskey-based cocktails as they reminisce about Miranda’s awful Manhattan apartments of years past and make plans to visit her in the borough across the bridge. Carrie fittingly narrates the scene with, “That night, Miranda was determined to drink in as much Manhattan as she could.”
