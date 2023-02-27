The Key Food Moments You May Have Missed in The Last of Us

Later in this episode, after Joel’s partner and fellow smuggler, Tess (Anna Torv), and Joel discuss what to do about Ellie, whom they have agreed to deliver into the hands of a rebel group called the Fireflies, Tess offers to share the jerky she and Joel have brought with them for nourishment. Ellie declines; Marlene (Merle Dandridge), a Firefly leader, has packed her a lunch. It’s a delicious looking sandwich. “Is it chicken?” Tess asks, somewhat incredulous. “Yeah,” Ellie confirms. “Marlene says they get it from smugglers. Guess not you guys.” That Marlene is feeding Ellie so well, presumably at a high cost, seems to unlock something in Tess. “Why are you so important to Marlene?” She demands, walking incautiously up to Ellie, whom she knows has been bitten. Despite having been told not to tell anyone, Ellie explains that she is immune to infection and her blood holds the key to a cure.