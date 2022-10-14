What a Food Safety Expert Wants You to Know About All the Food Recalls

When foods get recalled, they tend to fit into one of three categories: pathogen contamination (like Salmonella), physical contamination (like glass or metal), or misbranding (when an undeclared allergen is in a food). Recalls are typically done voluntarily by the manufacturer. If a company needs to issue a recall, then the company needs to let the FDA or FSIS know as soon as possible and provide a plan of action on how they plan on handling the recall, a press release, and who is affected. The manufacture is responsible for removing the product from the market as soon as the issue has been found. The FDA or FSIS rarely issues a recall, but it has happened when the source of the contamination was still undetermined.