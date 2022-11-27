7 Things You Didn't Know About Beekeeping

It’s possible to speak bee. “The best beekeepers are the ones who put passion into the bees,” says Cilic. “They know their language. When you look at them it clicks right away what they’re feeling and telling you.” For example, because bees communicate via physical signs and movement, they might perform what beekeepers call a “waggle dance” when foraging for food. Beyond this type of “conversation,” it’s been scientifically proven that bees are capable of recognizing their caretakers. “My dad is in charge of a few of our hive locations. He could be in short sleeves working with the bees and they won’t sting him. But as soon as I come around, they’re all over me. They’re really smart insects.”